Kim Kardashian Channels 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' at the 2019 Emmys

Surprise! Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—who will be presenting an award at the 2019 Emmys this evening—just arrived on the red carpet. Kendall, fresh off the Milan spring 2020 fashion week runways, is back to brunette (she debuted blonde hair last week on the Burberry runway in London and was still blonde just two ays ago when she walked the Versace runway—you know, the one Jennifer Lopez killed), which seems like a hair miracle—or at least the work of a very great hairstylist. Will she show up in Paris for fashion week in a few days? Will she still be brunette?

Kim also had her trademark brunette hair and wore a dress that looked rather familiar. She walked the carpet in a floor-length black gown featuring a bow on the back that was rather simple for Kardashian-standards and very classic—distinctly classic. The black gown with its square neckline paired with diamond necklaces had full Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's vibes:

Alberto E. Rodriguez Getty Images

Compare it to Audrey Hepburn's look from the iconic 1961 film:

Paramount Pictures Getty Images

Kim kept her makeup simple, and in an interview with Fox, said that when she's in Wyoming attending Sunday service with her family, she tends to go completely makeup-free.

Kendall, meanwhile, went for a more dramatic look, choosing a gown with a long-sleeve, latex turtleneck top (which, hot—like, literally, it must have been rather steamy in that dress) and strapless-style trumpet bottom covered in roses. Like her sister, Kendall kept her beauty simple, opting for a nude lip, bronzed skin, and a slip center part:

Alberto E. Rodriguez Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez Getty Images

Trés chic.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here