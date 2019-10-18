Zara's New Campaign Collection Is Inspired by French-Girl Flair

True Zara fans know that the brand launches special collections a few times a year. One of them is the Campaign Collection, which just dropped this week. The Campaign Collection used to be part of the regular women's ready-to-wear line, but a few years ago it became a separate entity and now the line drops twice a year—one for spring/summer and one for fall/winter—following the traditional fashion buying calendar.

The collection, typically comprised of 20 to 30 pieces, is different from the other designs in Zara's repertoire in that they're created with more luxurious fabrics and offered at a more contemporary price point, though still relatively affordable. Then, there is the creative story.

"The in-house collection works more towards what the customer needs, [but the Campaign Collection] is more representative of our ideas and feelings while also [paying in mind] to what the customer needs in story form," says Zara's design team. "This season, the campaign was inspired by the Parisian sexy and crazy woman. Our muses were inspired by different French actresses in the '70s and early '80s."

You'll see hints of French women flair in the pointed-lace kitten mule heels and sequin silk dresses with lace trim. All the pieces scream elegance and can be effortlessly layered together for romantic Parisian vibes. When I asked the design team what pieces from the Campaign Collection will sell out the quickest, they called out the double-layer trench coat (one of my favorite pieces) as well as this perfect-for-the-holidays dress. Also, here is an insider tidbit: Once a piece from Zara sells out, it will never be remade again. (The horror!) Let this serve as a warning to buy that item you're eyeing pronto.

Shop my favorite picks from the Campaign Collection:

