Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Drop a New Line of Sunglasses With Quay

A match made in sunglasses heaven!

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
image
Quay/J.Lo

With their second collection of sunglasses with Quay Australia, which drops today, November 13, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez remind us why they're one of the most stylish (and hottest) couples around. The follow-up to the couple's successful March collection "definitely has a little more elegant holiday vibe to it," says Lopez. "The first collection was super colorful, bold, and fun, and I think this one is a little more everyday, with festive gold touches and warm, classic colors."

The QUAY x AROD part of the collection will feature six new styles, which range from polarized round wireframes that look good on anyone to square-framed polarized glasses that can be an everyday staple. (Christmas gift for him, anyone?)

"Alex and I really wanted to make sure our style was captured here—be classic, but also sexy and glamorous," explains Lopez. "We just wanted to have a strong sense of our self-expression and of who we really are."

HINDSIGHT
Quay quayaustralia.com
$60.00
SHOP IT
LIMELIGHT
Quay quayaustralia.com
$55.00
SHOP IT
9 TO 5
Quay quayaustralia.com
$60.00
SHOP IT
ALL IN
Quay quayaustralia.com
$60.00
SHOP IT

Lopez is a longtime fan of Quay, even introducing the line to Rodriguez; a love of fashion is something the two have always had in common. "It's always a fun challenge to try to encapsulate your style and self-expression in a collection, whether that be clothes, sunglasses, or perfume," says Lopez.

LUSTWORTHY
quayaustralia.com
$60.00
SHOP IT

New styles from the QUAY x JLO collection include the Lustworthy, a cat-eye frame with blue-light protection lenses that blocks out potentially harmful light from screens and help prevent symptoms like headaches or blurry vision. And if you're looking for something that'll really make a splash, check out Limelight and feel like a million bucks in the oversized, rounded cat-eye frame that comes in black, tortoise, and a milky tortoise.

"Sunglasses have been such a staple in my wardrobe for so long, no matter what I'm wearing," J.Lo says. "I tried to bring that to this collection—a pair for every occasion. I wanted to create something for everybody."

Thanks for thinking of us, J.Lo! If you need us, we'll be over here obsessing over these photos from the pair's campaign shoot.

image
Quay/J.Lo
image
Quay/J.Lo
image
Quay/J.Lo

