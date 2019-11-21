image
Kristen Stewart Rocked Nike Sneakers Underneath Her Red Carpet Dress

A mood.

image
By Marina Liao
"Charlie's Angels" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images

Red carpet rules like "no flats" don't apply to Kristen Stewart. She's known for taking her shoes off the red carpet, which we applaud because heel blisters suck, and she generally sticks to a more comfortable approach when dressing. Case in point: Stewart wore sneakers to the London premiere of Charlie’s Angels. The actress arrived in a strapless tartan Thom Browne look from the designer's resort 2019 collection, a black leather jacket, and Nike's classic Cortez running shoes. The dress strategically covered the shoes, so you couldn't see it unless she lifted up the hem.

The star was seen changing briefly into what looked like black heels, but her fans know that Stewart was likely back in those white kicks in a hot second. There's no doubt she worked with her longtime stylist Tara Swennen on perfecting this comfortable-but-still-red-carpet-star-approved ensemble.

So, the lesson here? The next time you're attending a fancy function, maybe swap those stilettos with a sneaker. Cite Kristen Stewart as your inspo if anyone gives you a hard time. After all, have you seen her in Charlie’s Angels? She kicks ass, and you will too (in sneakers).

"Charlies Angels" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Mike MarslandGetty Images
"Charlie's Angels" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images
"Charlies Angels" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Gareth CattermoleGetty Images
Charlies Angels UK Premiere
Barcroft MediaGetty Images

Opt for comfort, always, with a pair of sneakers below:

Shoe Nike Classic Cortez
Nike nike.com
$70.00
SHOP IT
Kinetic Lace Sneaker by Sorel
Athleta athleta.gap.com
$130.00
SHOP IT
M2K Tekno Leather and Mesh Sneakers
Nike net-a-porter.com
$63.00
SHOP IT
Brooklyn Low-Top Chunky Sneakers
Ganni intermixonline.com
$350.00
SHOP IT

