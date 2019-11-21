Red carpet rules like "no flats" don't apply to Kristen Stewart. She's known for taking her shoes off the red carpet, which we applaud because heel blisters suck, and she generally sticks to a more comfortable approach when dressing. Case in point: Stewart wore sneakers to the London premiere of Charlie’s Angels. The actress arrived in a strapless tartan Thom Browne look from the designer's resort 2019 collection, a black leather jacket, and Nike's classic Cortez running shoes. The dress strategically covered the shoes, so you couldn't see it unless she lifted up the hem.

The star was seen changing briefly into what looked like black heels, but her fans know that Stewart was likely back in those white kicks in a hot second. There's no doubt she worked with her longtime stylist Tara Swennen on perfecting this comfortable-but-still-red-carpet-star-approved ensemble.

So, the lesson here? The next time you're attending a fancy function, maybe swap those stilettos with a sneaker. Cite Kristen Stewart as your inspo if anyone gives you a hard time. After all, have you seen her in Charlie’s Angels? She kicks ass, and you will too (in sneakers).

