Meghan Markle's Beloved DL1961 Jeans Are Available at Nordstrom

They're sustainable, too!

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Courtesy
    • The brand also sells Emma, and Zappos has the darker rinse—but they sell out quick, FYI.

        Meghan Markle loves her DL1961 jeans—we saw her wear them to a recent trip to Luminary Bakery, and she also donned them in a 2019 trip to South Africa. She's even been seen wearing the jeans since moving to Vancouver Island, so, like, they are still very much beloved.

        Emma Ankle Skinny Jeans
        Emma Ankle Skinny Jeans
        DL1961 Nordstrom
        $179.00
        SHOP IT
        Emma in Albany
        Emma in Albany
        DL1961 Zappos
        $168.00
        SHOP IT

        Well, great news, because you can nab your very own pair—designed to make everyone look amazing, no matter their shape—but (per usual) they'll go quick, so if you want your own, don't delay. (Seriously, I did that with Meghan's Le Specs sunglasses restock and regretted it forever.)

        Denim is hugely environmentally taxing, usually, using thousands of gallons of water in the production process and often utilizing toxic chemicals. The average pair of DL1961 jeans uses less than 10 gallons of water.

        They have a "vertically integrated, self-powered facility" with efficient machinery and use clean dyes, water-efficient botanical fibers, and ethically sourced, organic cotton (which is less taxing on the environment than regular cotton, FYI).

        So the fact that they're low-rise makes some people annoyed, I guess, since that style has historically been tough for certain body types to wear. I myself usually hate low-rise jeans with a deep, abiding passion since I was in middle school (I just DO NOT have the hips for them, they end up around my knees).

        But, full disclosure, I've actually tried the Emma and she is glorious. I can't stress enough how soft the jeans are, and they are stretchy and comfy and somehow magically stay where they're supposed to. I can totally see why Meghan likes them so much. It's like living in PJs but they're outside-appropriate!

        The lighter blue is available at Nordstrom (not for long, I can pretty much guarantee) and the darker Albany blue is available at Zappos. DL1961 has more colors available, but check to see if they have it in your size.

        Swipe to see Meghan's jeans at Luminary:

        Here she is in South Africa:

        View this post on Instagram

        “Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in SA, please continue to follow our tour #AmINext

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        And then go grab one of your own. I promise you will love it.

