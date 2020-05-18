Memorial Day weekend will certainly look a lot different this year. While there won't be any beach getaways filled with frosé and sunsets, take pride in knowing that you're literally saving lives by maintaining social distancing orders and wearing a mask when you need a break from being cooped up indoors. The one thing, however, that hasn't changed are the amazing deals from your favorite fashion, beauty, and home brands. Throughout the weekend, allow yourself some much-needed retail therapy thanks to these top Memorial Day sales, below.
Fashion & Accessories
DL1961
Date: May 21-25
Discount: 20 percent off orders up to $200; 30 percent off of orders up to $300. No promo code needed.
Nordstrom
Date: May 20-25
Discount: Up to 60 percent off styles across departments
We Dream in Colour
Date: May 16-25
Discount: 30 percent off all full priced styles using code: THIRTYOFF
Mavi
Date: May 22-25
Discount: 50 percent off select styles. No promo code necessary.
SHOP
State Cashmere
Date: May 18-25
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIAL2020
Chinese Laundry
Date: May 12-31; May 22-30
Discount: 50 percent off sale items; 25 percent off all regular price to customers through email, text, and affiliates using code: YAY25
Yummie
Date: May 22-25
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIALDAY
Soma
Date: May 19-26
Discount: Up to 75 percent off select styles
Chico's
Date: May 11-25
Discount: $19 & up tops; $29 & up accessories; $39 select shorts; $49 select crops; $59 & up select styles
White House Black Market
Date: May 21-25
Discount: 40 percent off almost everything
Puma
Date: May 22-26
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: WEEKEND30. Some exclusions apply.
Dear Frances
Date: May 20-26
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: SPRING20
NAADAM
Date: May 20-25
Discount: 25 percent off using code: SUNNY25. Some exclusions apply and cannot be combined with any other discounts
Draper James
Date: May 22-25
Discount: 40 percent off select sale styles, final sale
Old Navy
Date: May 20-29
Discount: 50 percent off all shorts; 50 percent off all tees & tanks; 50 percent off all swim; Beach fleece/sweatshirts & hoodies from $30
Kipling
Date: May 24-26
Discount: 30 percent off full price items and extra 50 percent off sale items
Mark & Graham
Date: May 21-25
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, plus an extra 30 percent off sale items
Beauty
Drybar
Date: May 21-25
Discount: 20 percent off tools. No promo code needed.
Deborah Lippmann
Date: May 22-25
Discount: 50 percent off select items. No promo code needed.
JUNO & Co.
Date: May 22-26
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIAL2020
Julep
Date: May 22-25
Discount: 50 percent off sitewide using promo code: MEM50
Grande Cosmetics
Date: May 21-25
Discount: Up to 50 percent off select products; Spend $75, get a FREE Gift ($40 value). The free gift includes Mini Grande LIPS Plumping Metallic Lipstick in "Rose Blush," Stay Put Lip Liner, and a canvas makeup bag.
Home
Outdoor Fellow
Date: May 21-25
Discount: 15 percent off all orders using code: LONGWEEKEND
MoMA Design Store
Date: May 21-26
Discount: Save 50-80 percent on MoMA Design Store fan favorites such as the Art Making with MoMA: Storytelling Art Kit, Blossom Well Vase, Marra Mirror, and more
The Container Store
Date: May 18-June 28
Discount: Save up to 25 percent on closet essentials
Ban.do
Date: May 20-26
Discount: 25 percent off an assortment of outdoor fun, home, and wellness using code: STAYCATION
Sips by
Date: May 22-25
Discount: 20 percent off full-sized tea product to stock up for iced tea season and $5 off your first Sips by Box or a Sips by Box gift card for a summer spent exploring personalized tea using code: ICEDTEASEASON
Lulu & Georgia
Date: May 19-26
Discount: 15 percent off $500+ using code: MDW15; 20 percent off $1000+ using code: MDW20; 25 percent off 1500+ using code: MDW25. Exclusions apply.
Shabby Chic
Date: Sale on sale using code: EXTRA20
Discount: May 21-25
Semihandmade
Date: May 19-June 1
Discount: 20 percent off kitchen, bath, and media fronts for IKEA cabinet boxes; 15 percent off floating shelves; 10-20 percent off select decorative hardware
Hygge & West
Date: May 22-25
Discount: Free shipping and up to 70 percent off select sale styles
Saatchi Art
Date: May 21-27
Discount: 20 percent off Originals of $3000+ using code: SUMMERSALE20; 15 percent off all Originals using code: SUMMERSALE15; 20 percent off Framed Limited Edition Prints using code: MEMORIALSUNSHINE20
Society6
Date: May 17-25
Discount: 40 percent off wall art; 30 percent off home decor; 20 percent off everything else
Allswell
Date: May 14-25
Discount: 20 percent off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding, and bath & spa using code: MEM20. Excludes the Allswell mattress and mattress toppers
SodaStream
Date: May 22-25
Discount: 15 percent off Sparkling Water Maker using code: America
Bed Bath & Beyond
Date: May 22-25
Discount: Up to 40 percent off with pool floats and outdoor pillows; Up to $120 off Dyson Vacs; Up to $150 off select Google Nest; Up to 30 percent off select rugs and lighting, Marmalade (kids furniture, lighting, rugs); 25 percent off select bedding (garment wash, Under the Canopy, 450TC duvets), and sheets; 50 percent off Clean Window curtain panels + 25 percent off 2-pack window curtains
This post will be updated as more sales become available.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.