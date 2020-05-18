Today's Top Stories
Memorial Day Sales Are Still Happening—Here Are the Best to Shop This Year

Treat yourself while helping businesses that are struggling during these rough times.

By Rachel Epstein
memorial day sales
Tyler Joe

Memorial Day weekend will certainly look a lot different this year. While there won't be any beach getaways filled with frosé and sunsets, take pride in knowing that you're literally saving lives by maintaining social distancing orders and wearing a mask when you need a break from being cooped up indoors. The one thing, however, that hasn't changed are the amazing deals from your favorite fashion, beauty, and home brands. Throughout the weekend, allow yourself some much-needed retail therapy thanks to these top Memorial Day sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

DL1961

Date: May 21-25

Discount: 20 percent off orders up to $200; 30 percent off of orders up to $300. No promo code needed.

Annie Cropped Jacket
Annie Cropped Jacket
DL1961
$139.00
SHOP IT
Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg
Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg
DL1961
$199.00
SHOP IT
Taryn Cropped Oversize Jacket
Taryn Cropped Oversize Jacket
DL1961
$139.00
SHOP IT
Evie Camisole Top
Evie Camisole Top
DL1961
$139.00
SHOP IT

Nordstrom

Date: May 20-25

Discount: Up to 60 percent off styles across departments

SHOP

We Dream in Colour

Date: May 16-25

Discount: 30 percent off all full priced styles using code: THIRTYOFF

SHOP

Mavi

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 50 percent off select styles. No promo code necessary.

SHOP

State Cashmere

Date: May 18-25

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIAL2020

SHOP

Chinese Laundry

Date: May 12-31; May 22-30

Discount: 50 percent off sale items; 25 percent off all regular price to customers through email, text, and affiliates using code: YAY25

SHOP

Yummie

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIALDAY

SHOP

Soma

Date: May 19-26

Discount: Up to 75 percent off select styles

      SHOP

      Chico's

      Date: May 11-25

      Discount: $19 & up tops; $29 & up accessories; $39 select shorts; $49 select crops; $59 & up select styles

          SHOP

          White House Black Market

          Date: May 21-25

          Discount: 40 percent off almost everything

          SHOP

          Puma

          Date: May 22-26

          Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: WEEKEND30. Some exclusions apply.

              SHOP

              Dear Frances

              Date: May 20-26

              Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: SPRING20

              SHOP

              NAADAM

              Date: May 20-25

              Discount: 25 percent off using code: SUNNY25. Some exclusions apply and cannot be combined with any other discounts

              SHOP

              Draper James

              Date: May 22-25

              Discount: 40 percent off select sale styles, final sale

              SHOP

              Old Navy

              Date: May 20-29

              Discount: 50 percent off all shorts; 50 percent off all tees & tanks; 50 percent off all swim; Beach fleece/sweatshirts & hoodies from $30

              SHOP

              Kipling

              Date: May 24-26

              Discount: 30 percent off full price items and extra 50 percent off sale items

              SHOP

              Mark & Graham

              Date: May 21-25

              Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, plus an extra 30 percent off sale items

              SHOP

              Beauty

              Drybar

              Date: May 21-25

              Discount: 20 percent off tools. No promo code needed.

              SHOP

              Deborah Lippmann

              Date: May 22-25

              Discount: 50 percent off select items. No promo code needed.

              SHOP

              JUNO & Co.

              Date: May 22-26

              Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIAL2020

              SHOP

              Julep

              Date: May 22-25

              Discount: 50 percent off sitewide using promo code: MEM50

              So Plush Ultra Hydrating Lip Gloss
              So Plush Ultra Hydrating Lip Gloss
              Julep
              $12.00
              SHOP IT
              Brightening Cleansing Cloth
              Brightening Cleansing Cloth
              Julep
              $10.00
              SHOP IT
              Divine Shine Lip Set
              Divine Shine Lip Set
              Julep
              $99.99
              SHOP IT
              Length Matters Mascara
              Length Matters Mascara
              Julep
              $15.00
              SHOP IT

              Grande Cosmetics

              Date: May 21-25

              Discount: Up to 50 percent off select products; Spend $75, get a FREE Gift ($40 value). The free gift includes Mini Grande LIPS Plumping Metallic Lipstick in "Rose Blush," Stay Put Lip Liner, and a canvas makeup bag.

              SHOP

                  Home

                  Outdoor Fellow

                  Date: May 21-25

                  Discount: 15 percent off all orders using code: LONGWEEKEND

                  SHOP

                  MoMA Design Store

                  Date: May 21-26

                  Discount: Save 50-80 percent on MoMA Design Store fan favorites such as the Art Making with MoMA: Storytelling Art Kit, Blossom Well Vase, Marra Mirror, and more

                  SHOP

                  The Container Store

                  Date: May 18-June 28

                  Discount: Save up to 25 percent on closet essentials

                  SHOP

                  Ban.do

                  Date: May 20-26

                  Discount: 25 percent off an assortment of outdoor fun, home, and wellness using code: STAYCATION

                  SHOP

                  Sips by

                  Date: May 22-25

                  Discount: 20 percent off full-sized tea product to stock up for iced tea season and $5 off your first Sips by Box or a Sips by Box gift card for a summer spent exploring personalized tea using code: ICEDTEASEASON

                  SHOP

                  Lulu & Georgia

                  Date: May 19-26

                  Discount: 15 percent off $500+ using code: MDW15; 20 percent off $1000+ using code: MDW20; 25 percent off 1500+ using code: MDW25. Exclusions apply.

                  Moroccan Flatweave Pillow
                  Moroccan Flatweave Pillow
                  Lulu & Georgia
                  $128.00
                  SHOP IT
                  Modernist Coaster, Set of 4
                  Modernist Coaster, Set of 4
                  Lulu & Georgia
                  $45.00
                  SHOP IT
                  Regina Andrew Canal Mirror
                  Regina Andrew Canal Mirror
                  Lulu & Georgia
                  $650.00
                  SHOP IT
                  Fiordo Di Furore Photography Print
                  Fiordo Di Furore Photography Print
                  Lulu & Georgia
                  $60.00
                  SHOP IT

                  Shabby Chic

                  Date: Sale on sale using code: EXTRA20

                  Discount: May 21-25

                  SHOP

                  Semihandmade

                  Date: May 19-June 1

                  Discount: 20 percent off kitchen, bath, and media fronts for IKEA cabinet boxes; 15 percent off floating shelves; 10-20 percent off select decorative hardware

                  SHOP

                  Hygge & West

                  Date: May 22-25

                  Discount: Free shipping and up to 70 percent off select sale styles

                  SHOP

                  Saatchi Art

                  Date: May 21-27

                  Discount: 20 percent off Originals of $3000+ using code: SUMMERSALE20; 15 percent off all Originals using code: SUMMERSALE15; 20 percent off Framed Limited Edition Prints using code: MEMORIALSUNSHINE20

                  SHOP

                  Society6

                  Date: May 17-25

                  Discount: 40 percent off wall art; 30 percent off home decor; 20 percent off everything else

                  SHOP

                  Allswell

                  Date: May 14-25

                  Discount: 20 percent off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding, and bath & spa using code: MEM20. Excludes the Allswell mattress and mattress toppers

                  SHOP

                  SodaStream

                  Date: May 22-25

                  Discount: 15 percent off Sparkling Water Maker using code: America

                  SHOP

                  Bed Bath & Beyond

                  Date: May 22-25

                  Discount: Up to 40 percent off with pool floats and outdoor pillows; Up to $120 off Dyson Vacs; Up to $150 off select Google Nest; Up to 30 percent off select rugs and lighting, Marmalade (kids furniture, lighting, rugs); 25 percent off select bedding (garment wash, Under the Canopy, 450TC duvets), and sheets; 50 percent off Clean Window curtain panels + 25 percent off 2-pack window curtains

                  SHOP

                  This post will be updated as more sales become available.

