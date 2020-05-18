Memorial Day weekend will certainly look a lot different this year. While there won't be any beach getaways filled with frosé and sunsets, take pride in knowing that you're literally saving lives by maintaining social distancing orders and wearing a mask when you need a break from being cooped up indoors. The one thing, however, that hasn't changed are the amazing deals from your favorite fashion, beauty, and home brands. Throughout the weekend, allow yourself some much-needed retail therapy thanks to these top Memorial Day sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

DL1961

Date: May 21-25

Discount: 20 percent off orders up to $200; 30 percent off of orders up to $300. No promo code needed.

Nordstrom

Date: May 20-25

Discount: Up to 60 percent off styles across departments

We Dream in Colour

Date: May 16-25

Discount: 30 percent off all full priced styles using code: THIRTYOFF

Mavi

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 50 percent off select styles. No promo code necessary.

State Cashmere



Date: May 18-25

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIAL2020

Chinese Laundry

Date: May 12-31; May 22-30

Discount: 50 percent off sale items; 25 percent off all regular price to customers through email, text, and affiliates using code: YAY25

Yummie

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIALDAY



Soma

Date: May 19-26

Discount: Up to 75 percent off select styles

Chico's

Date: May 11-25

Discount: $19 & up tops; $29 & up accessories; $39 select shorts; $49 select crops; $59 & up select styles

White House Black Market

Date: May 21-25

Discount: 40 percent off almost everything

Puma

Date: May 22-26

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: WEEKEND30. Some exclusions apply.

Dear Frances

Date: May 20-26

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: SPRING20

NAADAM

Date: May 20-25

Discount: 25 percent off using code: SUNNY25. Some exclusions apply and cannot be combined with any other discounts

Draper James

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 40 percent off select sale styles, final sale

Old Navy

Date: May 20-29

Discount: 50 percent off all shorts; 50 percent off all tees & tanks; 50 percent off all swim; Beach fleece/sweatshirts & hoodies from $30

Kipling

Date: May 24-26

Discount: 30 percent off full price items and extra 50 percent off sale items

Mark & Graham

Date: May 21-25

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, plus an extra 30 percent off sale items

Beauty

Drybar

Date: May 21-25

Discount: 20 percent off tools. No promo code needed.

Deborah Lippmann

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 50 percent off select items. No promo code needed.



JUNO & Co.

Date: May 22-26

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MEMORIAL2020

Julep

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 50 percent off sitewide using promo code: MEM50

Grande Cosmetics

Date: May 21-25

Discount: Up to 50 percent off select products; Spend $75, get a FREE Gift ($40 value). The free gift includes Mini Grande LIPS Plumping Metallic Lipstick in "Rose Blush," Stay Put Lip Liner, and a canvas makeup bag.

Home

Outdoor Fellow

Date: May 21-25

Discount: 15 percent off all orders using code: LONGWEEKEND



MoMA Design Store

Date: May 21-26

Discount: Save 50-80 percent on MoMA Design Store fan favorites such as the Art Making with MoMA: Storytelling Art Kit, Blossom Well Vase, Marra Mirror, and more

The Container Store

Date: May 18-June 28

Discount: Save up to 25 percent on closet essentials

Ban.do

Date: May 20-26

Discount: 25 percent off an assortment of outdoor fun, home, and wellness using code: STAYCATION

Sips by

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 20 percent off full-sized tea product to stock up for iced tea season and $5 off your first Sips by Box or a Sips by Box gift card for a summer spent exploring personalized tea using code: ICEDTEASEASON

Lulu & Georgia

Date: May 19-26

Discount: 15 percent off $500+ using code: MDW15; 20 percent off $1000+ using code: MDW20; 25 percent off 1500+ using code: MDW25. Exclusions apply.

Shabby Chic

Date: Sale on sale using code: EXTRA20

Discount: May 21-25

Semihandmade

Date: May 19-June 1

Discount: 20 percent off kitchen, bath, and media fronts for IKEA cabinet boxes; 15 percent off floating shelves; 10-20 percent off select decorative hardware

Hygge & West

Date: May 22-25

Discount: Free shipping and up to 70 percent off select sale styles

Saatchi Art

Date: May 21-27

Discount: 20 percent off Originals of $3000+ using code: SUMMERSALE20; 15 percent off all Originals using code: SUMMERSALE15; 20 percent off Framed Limited Edition Prints using code: MEMORIALSUNSHINE20

Society6

Date: May 17-25

Discount: 40 percent off wall art; 30 percent off home decor; 20 percent off everything else

Allswell

Date: May 14-25

Discount: 20 percent off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses, bedding, and bath & spa using code: MEM20. Excludes the Allswell mattress and mattress toppers



SodaStream

Date: May 22-25

Discount: 15 percent off Sparkling Water Maker using code: America

Bed Bath & Beyond

Date: May 22-25

Discount: Up to 40 percent off with pool floats and outdoor pillows; Up to $120 off Dyson Vacs; Up to $150 off select Google Nest; Up to 30 percent off select rugs and lighting, Marmalade (kids furniture, lighting, rugs); 25 percent off select bedding (garment wash, Under the Canopy, 450TC duvets), and sheets; 50 percent off Clean Window curtain panels + 25 percent off 2-pack window curtains

This post will be updated as more sales become available.



Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celeb and royals news, culture, lifestyle, and politics.

