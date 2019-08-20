Despite reports that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have broken up (we're just a little sad), Holmes isn't hibernating at home and hiding from the public. Instead, she's kept up with her daily routines like walking around NYC, and even found time to photograph some street art. Holmes was accompanied by her adorable dogs and daughter Suri on her most recent walk as the pair spent some time together outdoors.

For a relaxed vibe—as one does when they're hanging out with their kids—Holmes wore a gray t-shirt, which she tucked into a pair of blue straight leg jeans. Her hair was piled up into a loose bun and she wore a simple gold necklace and sunglasses as her accessories. The only splash of color came from her sneakers, a cool pair of purple and orange tone kicks from a Madewell x Veja collaboration.

The sneakers added a little something-something to Holmes' jeans and tee look. And, the footwear appears to be a popular color as it's almost sold out on Madewell's website. The brand, too, is a hit with celebrities, especially Meghan Markle. The royal was spotted in the $150 kicks while watching the Invictus Games last year with Prince Harry.

Since Veja sneakers are both Meghan- and Katie-approved, I guess I'll be buying a pair. Now...what color should I get?

