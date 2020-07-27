Let's be honest: When anything Kate Middleton wears—whether it's clothing, accessories, or beauty products—goes on sale, you should add it to your cart, stat. (I mean, scoring a good deal on anything with a royal seal of approval is a no-brainer.) If you're looking to add some Duchess-approved shoes to your rotation, Amazon is taking up to 30 percent off Superga's Cotu Classic sneakers.
There's a reason why the Duchess of Cambridge has worn these sneakers everywhere from the London marathon to her Back to Nature garden. With a simple silhouette and breathable cotton exterior, this pair is versatile enough to be worn during quick errands or your next socially-distanced picnic. It doesn't matter if you pair them with a sundress or some boyfriend jeans, Superga's sneakers are bound to become the hero of your summer wardrobe. Oh, and did I mention they come in a variety of colors? (Fun fact: Kate has these in white and a khaki hue called "Sherwood Gum.")
Here's Kate in the "Sherwood Gum" color:
Superga's Cotu Classic sneakers normally cost $65, but Amazon is currently selling them for about $20 less (prices vary by size and color). Affordable royal-friendly sneakers? I'd happily walk a mile in these shoes...