Let's be honest: When anything Kate Middleton wears—whether it's clothing, accessories, or beauty products—goes on sale, you should add it to your cart, stat. (I mean, scoring a good deal on anything with a royal seal of approval is a no-brainer.) If you're looking to add some Duchess-approved shoes to your rotation, Amazon is taking up to 30 percent off

There's a reason why the Duchess of Cambridge has worn these sneakers everywhere from the London marathon to her Back to Nature garden. With a simple silhouette and breathable cotton exterior, this pair is versatile enough to be worn during quick errands or your next socially-distanced picnic. It doesn't matter if you pair them with a sundress or some boyfriend jeans, are bound to become the hero of your summer wardrobe. Oh, and did I mention they come in a variety of colors? (Fun fact: Kate has these in white and a khaki hue called "Sherwood Gum.")

Here's Kate in the "Sherwood Gum" color:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Superga's Cotu Classic sneakers normally cost $65, but Amazon is currently selling them for about $20 less (prices vary by size and color). Affordable royal-friendly sneakers? I'd happily walk a mile in these shoes...

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.