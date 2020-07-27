Today's Top Stories
1
Blake and Ryan Let Taylor Reveal Their Baby's Name
2
Get a Sneak Peek at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
3
Biden Needs to Choose a Black Female Running Mate
4
The Black Designers Who Shaped Fashion History
5
K-Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Kate Middleton's Favorite Superga Sneakers Are On Sale Again

They're the perfect summer shoes.

By Kelsey Mulvey
superga sale
Getty Images

Let's be honest: When anything Kate Middleton wears—whether it's clothing, accessories, or beauty products—goes on sale, you should add it to your cart, stat. (I mean, scoring a good deal on anything with a royal seal of approval is a no-brainer.) If you're looking to add some Duchess-approved shoes to your rotation, Amazon is taking up to 30 percent off Superga's Cotu Classic sneakers.

Superga
$64.95
$48.75 (25% off)
SHOP IT

There's a reason why the Duchess of Cambridge has worn these sneakers everywhere from the London marathon to her Back to Nature garden. With a simple silhouette and breathable cotton exterior, this pair is versatile enough to be worn during quick errands or your next socially-distanced picnic. It doesn't matter if you pair them with a sundress or some boyfriend jeans, Superga's sneakers are bound to become the hero of your summer wardrobe. Oh, and did I mention they come in a variety of colors? (Fun fact: Kate has these in white and a khaki hue called "Sherwood Gum.")

Here's Kate in the "Sherwood Gum" color:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Superga's Cotu Classic sneakers normally cost $65, but Amazon is currently selling them for about $20 less (prices vary by size and color). Affordable royal-friendly sneakers? I'd happily walk a mile in these shoes...

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Get a Sneak Peek at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Annual Universal Standard Sample Sale Is Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Everlane's Huge Summer Sale Is Finally Here
The Best Finds From 11 Honoré's Semi-Annual Sale
The Best Under-$75 Finds From Madewell's Sale
Benefit Products Are 40 Percent Off Right Now
These Nordstrom Deals Are Less Than 50 Bucks!
Clarisonic Is Going Out of Business
Alert: Fenty Beauty Products Are On Sale Right Now
What to Buy From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale