Nothing about 2020 has felt normal or made sense, including the fact that we're already approaching Labor Day weekend. (FYI, Labor Day is Monday, September 7 this year.) If you're hoping to take your mind off the current state of the world and do some guilt-free shopping, brands are continuing to host major sales ahead of the long weekend. To make it easy for you, we rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and home Labor Day Sales to shop this year, below.

Fashion & Accessories

J.Crew

Date: September 1-3; September 4-6; September 7-8

Discount: 40 percent off full price (including new arrivals) + extra 60 percent off sale; 40 percent off full-price items + extra 70 percent off sale; 40 percent off full-price items + extra 70 percent off sale items + an extra 10 percent off full purchase

Bloomingdales

Date: September 2-7

Discount: Save 30-60 percent off on a large selection of regular-priced items

The North Face

Date: August 27-September 7

Discount: Save 30 percent off select styles

Kendra Scott

Date: September 3-8

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide/storewide (no exclusions)

Splendid

Date: September 3-8

Discount: 40 percent off almost everything; On September 3, offering 50 percent off almost everything including classics (24 hours only)

State Cashmere

Date: September 3-7

Discount: 5 percent off entire site using code: LABOR2020

& Other Stories

Date: September 4-7

Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20 in-store and online

ModCloth

Date: September 2-7

Discount: 30 percent off regular-priced items + additional 40 percent off all sale items using code: YAYDAY

Mavi

Date: September 1-8

Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20

Ted Baker

Date: September 1-13

Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off sale styles

Ban.do

Date: September 2-7

Discount: 25 percent off sale on sale using code: EXTRAEXTRA

We Dream in Colour

Date: September 1-7

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: STILLSUMMER

Keds

Date: September 2-7

Discount: 20 percent off $50 full price

Beauty

CHI Haircare

Date: August 14-September 7

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide with any purchase amount using code: BTS25

Innisfree

Date: September 4-7

Discount: 25 percent off select items on the U.S. site, including cult favorite My Lip Balms, Lip Sleeping Mask with green tea, and best-selling Discovery Kit

Julep

Date: September 6-7

Discount: 50 percent off sitewide using code: JULEP50

Deborah Lippman

Date: September 3-7

Discount: 25 percent off orders of $60 or more plus free shipping using code: labor2020

Drybar



Date: August 19-September 9

Discount: Ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent off specific products

Peter Thomas Roth

Date: September 1-8

Discount: Sale on Super Size bestsellers using code: SUPERSIZE, including Super Size UnWrinkle® Eye - $38 (a $200 value), Super Size Un-Wrinkle® Night Cream - $35 (a $175 value), Super Size Cucumber Gel Mask - $48 (a $150 value)

Home

Brooklinen

Date: September 3-9

Discount: 15 percent off sitewide, no minimums and excludes Spaces products

Rifle Paper Co.

Date: September 3-8

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide (excluding wallpaper) using code: LABORDAY

Outdoor Fellow

Date: September 4-7

Discount: 20 percent off all full-priced candles using code: LABORDAY

Lulu & Georgia

Date: September 1-8

Discount: Up to 25 percent off; 25 percent off $3000+ using code: LABORDAY25; 20 percent off $1500 using code: LABORDAY20; 15% off everything else using code: LABORDAY15

Saatchi Art

Date: September 3-8

Discount: 15 percent off Original Art of $1000+ using code: ENDOFSUMMER15; 10 percent off all other Original Art using code: ENDOFSUMMER10; 20 percent off framed limited-edition prints using code: LABORDAY20

Society6

Date: August 31-September 7

Discount: 30 percent off everything

MoMA Design Store

Date: September 3-7

Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off summer sale items, including the Lexon Mino Pairable Speaker, Polished Brass Tulip Candlestick Set, and Rachel Comey Sour Earrings

Design Within Reach

Date: September 1-7; September 8-17

Discount: Save up to 15 percent off of select products; Extended seating and dining sale featuring a selection of dining chairs and tables

Godiva

Date: September 4-7

Discount: 15 percent off $50+ purchases in-store and sitewide; 20 percent off $100+ purchases in-store and sitewide

P.volve

Date: September 3-7

Discount: 20 percent off all orders $50+ sitewide, including equipment, memberships, and virtual studio packages

Rugs.com

Date: September 2-8

Discount: Up to 80 percent off sitewide

ABC Carpet & Home

Date: September 2-7

Discount: 20 percent off purchases $100+; 25 percent off purchases $500+; 30 percent off purchases $1,500+ all using code: laborday

This post will be updated as more sales become available.

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celeb and royals news, culture, lifestyle, and politics.

