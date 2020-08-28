Nothing about 2020 has felt normal or made sense, including the fact that we're already approaching Labor Day weekend. (FYI, Labor Day is Monday, September 7 this year.) If you're hoping to take your mind off the current state of the world and do some guilt-free shopping, brands are continuing to host major sales ahead of the long weekend. To make it easy for you, we rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and home Labor Day Sales to shop this year, below.
Fashion & Accessories
J.Crew
Date: September 1-3; September 4-6; September 7-8
Discount: 40 percent off full price (including new arrivals) + extra 60 percent off sale; 40 percent off full-price items + extra 70 percent off sale; 40 percent off full-price items + extra 70 percent off sale items + an extra 10 percent off full purchase
Bloomingdales
Date: September 2-7
Discount: Save 30-60 percent off on a large selection of regular-priced items
The North Face
Date: August 27-September 7
Discount: Save 30 percent off select styles
Kendra Scott
Date: September 3-8
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide/storewide (no exclusions)
Splendid
Date: September 3-8
Discount: 40 percent off almost everything; On September 3, offering 50 percent off almost everything including classics (24 hours only)
State Cashmere
Date: September 3-7
Discount: 5 percent off entire site using code: LABOR2020
& Other Stories
Date: September 4-7
Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20 in-store and online
ModCloth
Date: September 2-7
Discount: 30 percent off regular-priced items + additional 40 percent off all sale items using code: YAYDAY
Mavi
Date: September 1-8
Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20
Ted Baker
Date: September 1-13
Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off sale styles
Ban.do
Date: September 2-7
Discount: 25 percent off sale on sale using code: EXTRAEXTRA
We Dream in Colour
Date: September 1-7
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: STILLSUMMER
Keds
Date: September 2-7
Discount: 20 percent off $50 full price
Beauty
CHI Haircare
Date: August 14-September 7
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide with any purchase amount using code: BTS25
Innisfree
Date: September 4-7
Discount: 25 percent off select items on the U.S. site, including cult favorite My Lip Balms, Lip Sleeping Mask with green tea, and best-selling Discovery Kit
Julep
Date: September 6-7
Discount: 50 percent off sitewide using code: JULEP50
Deborah Lippman
Date: September 3-7
Discount: 25 percent off orders of $60 or more plus free shipping using code: labor2020
Drybar
Date: August 19-September 9
Discount: Ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent off specific products
Peter Thomas Roth
Date: September 1-8
Discount: Sale on Super Size bestsellers using code: SUPERSIZE, including Super Size UnWrinkle® Eye - $38 (a $200 value), Super Size Un-Wrinkle® Night Cream - $35 (a $175 value), Super Size Cucumber Gel Mask - $48 (a $150 value)
Home
Brooklinen
Date: September 3-9
Discount: 15 percent off sitewide, no minimums and excludes Spaces products
Rifle Paper Co.
Date: September 3-8
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide (excluding wallpaper) using code: LABORDAY
Outdoor Fellow
Date: September 4-7
Discount: 20 percent off all full-priced candles using code: LABORDAY
Lulu & Georgia
Date: September 1-8
Discount: Up to 25 percent off; 25 percent off $3000+ using code: LABORDAY25; 20 percent off $1500 using code: LABORDAY20; 15% off everything else using code: LABORDAY15
Saatchi Art
Date: September 3-8
Discount: 15 percent off Original Art of $1000+ using code: ENDOFSUMMER15; 10 percent off all other Original Art using code: ENDOFSUMMER10; 20 percent off framed limited-edition prints using code: LABORDAY20
Society6
Date: August 31-September 7
Discount: 30 percent off everything
MoMA Design Store
Date: September 3-7
Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off summer sale items, including the Lexon Mino Pairable Speaker, Polished Brass Tulip Candlestick Set, and Rachel Comey Sour Earrings
Design Within Reach
Date: September 1-7; September 8-17
Discount: Save up to 15 percent off of select products; Extended seating and dining sale featuring a selection of dining chairs and tables
Godiva
Date: September 4-7
Discount: 15 percent off $50+ purchases in-store and sitewide; 20 percent off $100+ purchases in-store and sitewide
P.volve
Date: September 3-7
Discount: 20 percent off all orders $50+ sitewide, including equipment, memberships, and virtual studio packages
Rugs.com
Date: September 2-8
Discount: Up to 80 percent off sitewide
ABC Carpet & Home
Date: September 2-7
Discount: 20 percent off purchases $100+; 25 percent off purchases $500+; 30 percent off purchases $1,500+ all using code: laborday
This post will be updated as more sales become available.