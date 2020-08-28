Today's Top Stories
1
My Autistic Brother Made Me Who I Am
2
Glam Up Your Zoom Look With These Hair Clips
3
These Cream Shadows Will Complement Your Mask
4
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'
5
Building a Business That's Also a Safe Space

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

The Best Labor Day Sales of 2020 to Shop Right Now

...Because you deserve it.

By Rachel Epstein
labor day weekend sales
Tyler Joe

Nothing about 2020 has felt normal or made sense, including the fact that we're already approaching Labor Day weekend. (FYI, Labor Day is Monday, September 7 this year.) If you're hoping to take your mind off the current state of the world and do some guilt-free shopping, brands are continuing to host major sales ahead of the long weekend. To make it easy for you, we rounded up the best fashion, beauty, and home Labor Day Sales to shop this year, below.

Fashion & Accessories

J.Crew

Date: September 1-3; September 4-6; September 7-8

Discount: 40 percent off full price (including new arrivals) + extra 60 percent off sale; 40 percent off full-price items + extra 70 percent off sale; 40 percent off full-price items + extra 70 percent off sale items + an extra 10 percent off full purchase

Denim V-Neck Dress
Denim V-Neck Dress
$98.00
SHOP IT
The Carryall Tote
The Carryall Tote
$168.00
SHOP IT
Floral Ruffleneck Top
Floral Ruffleneck Top
J.Crew
$110.00
SHOP IT
Slip Skirt in Leopard Dot
Slip Skirt in Leopard Dot
$98.00
SHOP IT

Bloomingdales

Date: September 2-7

Discount: Save 30-60 percent off on a large selection of regular-priced items

SHOP

The North Face

Date: August 27-September 7

Discount: Save 30 percent off select styles

SHOP

Kendra Scott

Date: September 3-8

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide/storewide (no exclusions)

SHOP

Splendid

Date: September 3-8

Discount: 40 percent off almost everything; On September 3, offering 50 percent off almost everything including classics (24 hours only)

SHOP

State Cashmere

Date: September 3-7

Discount: 5 percent off entire site using code: LABOR2020

SHOP IT

& Other Stories

Date: September 4-7

      Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20 in-store and online

      SHOP

      ModCloth

      Date: September 2-7

      Discount: 30 percent off regular-priced items + additional 40 percent off all sale items using code: YAYDAY

      SHOP

      Mavi

      Date: September 1-8

      Discount: Extra 20 percent off sale items using code: EXTRA20

      SHOP

      Ted Baker

      Date: September 1-13

      Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off sale styles

      SHOP

      Ban.do

      Date: September 2-7

      Discount: 25 percent off sale on sale using code: EXTRAEXTRA

      SHOP

      We Dream in Colour

      Date: September 1-7

      Discount: 30 percent off sitewide using code: STILLSUMMER

      SHOP

      Keds

      Date: September 2-7

      Discount: 20 percent off $50 full price

      SHOP

      Beauty

      CHI Haircare

      Date: August 14-September 7

      Discount: 25 percent off sitewide with any purchase amount using code: BTS25

      SHOP

      Innisfree

      Date: September 4-7

      Discount: 25 percent off select items on the U.S. site, including cult favorite My Lip Balms, Lip Sleeping Mask with green tea, and best-selling Discovery Kit

      SHOP

      Julep

      Date: September 6-7

      Discount: 50 percent off sitewide using code: JULEP50

      Love Your Bare Face Cleansing Oil
      Love Your Bare Face Cleansing Oil
      $5.99
      SHOP IT
      Triple Quench Deep Hydration Sheet Mask
      Triple Quench Deep Hydration Sheet Mask
      $5.99
      SHOP IT
      Divine Shine Lip Set
      Divine Shine Lip Set
      Julep
      $17.99
      SHOP IT
      Night Shift Moisturizing Night Cream
      Night Shift Moisturizing Night Cream
      $16.00
      SHOP IT

      Deborah Lippman

      Date: September 3-7

      Discount: 25 percent off orders of $60 or more plus free shipping using code: labor2020

      Drybar

      Date: August 19-September 9

      Discount: Ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent off specific products

      SHOP

      Peter Thomas Roth

      Date: September 1-8

      Discount: Sale on Super Size bestsellers using code: SUPERSIZE, including Super Size UnWrinkle® Eye - $38 (a $200 value), Super Size Un-Wrinkle® Night Cream - $35 (a $175 value), Super Size Cucumber Gel Mask - $48 (a $150 value)

          SHOP

                  Home

                  Brooklinen

                  Date: September 3-9

                  Discount: 15 percent off sitewide, no minimums and excludes Spaces products

                  SHOP

                  Rifle Paper Co.

                  Date: September 3-8

                  Discount: 20 percent off sitewide (excluding wallpaper) using code: LABORDAY

                  SHOP

                  Outdoor Fellow

                  Date: September 4-7

                  Discount: 20 percent off all full-priced candles using code: LABORDAY

                  SHOP

                  Lulu & Georgia

                  Date: September 1-8

                  Discount: Up to 25 percent off; 25 percent off $3000+ using code: LABORDAY25; 20 percent off $1500 using code: LABORDAY20; 15% off everything else using code: LABORDAY15

                  SHOP

                  Saatchi Art

                  Date: September 3-8

                  Discount: 15 percent off Original Art of $1000+ using code: ENDOFSUMMER15; 10 percent off all other Original Art using code: ENDOFSUMMER10; 20 percent off framed limited-edition prints using code: LABORDAY20

                  SHOP

                  Society6

                  Date: August 31-September 7

                  Discount: 30 percent off everything

                  Safe Space Art Print
                  Safe Space Art Print
                  $17.59
                  SHOP IT
                  Morning Wine Canvas Print
                  Morning Wine Canvas Print
                  $79.19
                  SHOP IT
                  Tropical Glam Cat Art Print
                  Tropical Glam Cat Art Print
                  $35.99
                  SHOP IT
                  Barricade Canvas Print
                  Barricade Canvas Print
                  $86.39
                  SHOP IT

                  MoMA Design Store

                  Date: September 3-7

                  Discount: Take an extra 20 percent off summer sale items, including the Lexon Mino Pairable Speaker, Polished Brass Tulip Candlestick Set, and Rachel Comey Sour Earrings

                  SHOP

                  Design Within Reach

                  Date: September 1-7; September 8-17

                  Discount: Save up to 15 percent off of select products; Extended seating and dining sale featuring a selection of dining chairs and tables

                  SHOP

                  Godiva

                  Date: September 4-7

                  Discount: 15 percent off $50+ purchases in-store and sitewide; 20 percent off $100+ purchases in-store and sitewide

                  SHOP

                  P.volve

                  Date: September 3-7

                  Discount: 20 percent off all orders $50+ sitewide, including equipment, memberships, and virtual studio packages

                  SHOP

                  Rugs.com

                  Date: September 2-8

                  Discount: Up to 80 percent off sitewide

                  SHOP

                  ABC Carpet & Home

                  Date: September 2-7

                  Discount: 20 percent off purchases $100+; 25 percent off purchases $500+; 30 percent off purchases $1,500+ all using code: laborday

                      SHOP

                      This post will be updated as more sales become available.

                      Related Stories
                      Yes, You ﻿Can ﻿Wear White After Labor Day
                      Fall Boots to Get You Excited for Cooler Weather
                      This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                      More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
                      The Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom's Anny Sale
                      What to Buy From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                      Aurate's Sale Celebrates Women's Equality Day
                      Madewell's Having Its First-Ever Secret Stock Sale
                      Dermstore's Anniversary Sale Is Finally Here
                      Meghan Markle's Fave Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale
                      Nordstom Rack Is Having an Epic Everlane Sale
                      Sarah Flint's Semi-Annual Sale Is Finally Here
                      Margaux Has So Many Cute Shoes On Sale
                      Kate Middleton's Fave Sneakers Are on Sale Again