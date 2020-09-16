Today's Top Stories
Kamala Harris Wears Her Timberlands, Gets Sh*t Done

She picked the functional shoes for a busy and important day.

By Marina Liao
us politics vote
FREDERIC J. BROWNGetty Images

The wildfires devastating California and other parts of the western United States have captured the nation's attention (here's what you can do to help). California Senator Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic vice presidential nominee, has been doing what she can to support victims. Yesterday, Harris toured properties damaged from the Creek Fire in Fresno and spoke with California Governor Gavin Newsom. Later that day, the VP pick went to Las Vegas, Nevada to participate in a community roundtable discussion about the impacts of COVID-19 on Latino families. Harris had a busy day, to say the least, and when you're on the go, you need an outfit that doesn't require constant upkeep.

Thus, Harris kept it casual in a white tee, an olive jacket, and dark bottoms. For footwear, the politician selected a practical and functional pair of Timberland boots. If you own Timbs, you know these heavy-duty shoes get the job done while protecting your feet from the outdoor elements. It seems that Harris' niece, too, has been keeping tabs on her aunt's fashion choices; political powerhouse Meena Harris gave her aunt a shout out on Instagram, writing, "THE TIMBS THO."

democratic nominee for vice president kamala harris campaigns in las vegas
Ethan MillerGetty Images
democratic nominee for vice president kamala harris campaigns in las vegas
Ethan MillerGetty Images

She might have been in denim here, but you should expect her to suit up in one of her power blazers and pants when you see her in action in the debates. If you're feeling her Timbs, though, shop similar pairs below.

