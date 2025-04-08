Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Earn Dakota Johnson's Vote for Most Beloved "Ugly" Shoe
She's reviving the celebrity staple with a $370 shirt from The Row.
What marks of the beginning of spring isn't in the weather outside, or the date on the calendar, or the behavior of an absurdly-named groundhog. The season only truly begins once the first pair of Birkenstock sandals has touched down on the pavement. Thanks to one Dakota Johnson, that moment has finally arrived.
On April 6, the Madame Web actor stepped out in Malibu, CA, wearing a casual-cool outfit befitting of the beach-front locale. Johnson wore slouchy black utility pants, styled with a white graphic tee from The Row. Straight out of the kids' section, the $370 style came with the brand's name scribbled, child like, across the front. (Her exact design is currently sold out, but there's an important lesson there: Designer goods are always cheaper in the children's department.)
Johnson's outfit hit a level of simplicity even the most practiced minimalist could only dream of, but she still kept the look feeling fresh with several well-chosen add-ons. She wore the newest iteration of Celine's viral gold-frame sunglasses and a pair of classic Birkenstock Arizona sandals—the ultimate chill-girl footwear.
Birkenstock Arizona sandals joined the brand's lineup back in 1973—and it's the label's best-selling shoe of all time. In spite of its name, Johnson's sandals could easily be considered the unofficial footwear of the state of California. Everyone—from Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez to Katie Holmes, and even Barbie—has worn the iconic "ugly" shoe. It was introduced to Birkenstock's lineup back in 1973; a
Even among this elite list of supporters, Johnson's sandals still stand out. Hers were an elevated version of the hallmark shoe, which boasts the signature two-strap design, fitted with stylish silver statement buckles. As a longtime wearer of this exact pair myself, I can confirm: They're just as comfy as they look. Who cares what they look like when they feel this good?
Shop Dakota Johnson's California-Cool Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
