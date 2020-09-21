The 2020 Emmys looks very different tonight as celebrities swap in-person interviews for virtual cameos and dress up at home with no physical red carpet to step foot on. The absence of a carpet, however, isn't stopping stars from slipping into their best outfits and Zendaya is already on her way to winning best dressed for the night. Her stylist Law Roach shared a snapshot of her first outfit on Instagram: Zendaya wore a Christopher John Rogers fall 2020 dress that featured a plunging neckline, puffy sleeves, and a voluminous skirt. The actress sparkled in Bulgari jewels and stood tall in a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Zendaya had many reasons to dress up and celebrate tonight, namely that she was nominated—and won!—an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. She was in good company in this category, beating out other nominees such as Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Coleman, and Sandra Oh.

In preparation for the big night, Zendaya did a little twirl in her Christopher John Rogers gown for Law Roach's Instagram then changed into a second stunning Emmys look—a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown—when she accepted her Emmys trophy.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here's the fall 2020 dress on the runway. (Zendaya wore it better.)

Victor VIRGILE Getty Images

And then there was her second outfit, which she wore when she won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She made history as the youngest drama actress winner too!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.@Zendaya wins lead actress in a drama series for her role in "Euphoria," becoming the youngest-ever winner of the category at age 24. https://t.co/MBKs1IK0Ff pic.twitter.com/Pk5P75HbOI — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io