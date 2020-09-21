Today's Top Stories
1
Regina King Wore a Breonna Taylor Shirt to Emmys
2
Self-Care Products to Treat Yourself To
3
Where Senators Stand on Replacing RBG in 2020
4
'Schitt's Creek' Swept the 2020 Emmys
5
Put an Edgy Twist on All the Fall Favorites

Zendaya Wears Not One but Two Different Outfits on Emmys Night

She also won Best Actress in a Drama Series.

By Marina Liao
zendaya christopher john rigers
Instagram user luxurylaw

The 2020 Emmys looks very different tonight as celebrities swap in-person interviews for virtual cameos and dress up at home with no physical red carpet to step foot on. The absence of a carpet, however, isn't stopping stars from slipping into their best outfits and Zendaya is already on her way to winning best dressed for the night. Her stylist Law Roach shared a snapshot of her first outfit on Instagram: Zendaya wore a Christopher John Rogers fall 2020 dress that featured a plunging neckline, puffy sleeves, and a voluminous skirt. The actress sparkled in Bulgari jewels and stood tall in a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Zendaya had many reasons to dress up and celebrate tonight, namely that she was nominated—and won!—an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. She was in good company in this category, beating out other nominees such as Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Coleman, and Sandra Oh.

In preparation for the big night, Zendaya did a little twirl in her Christopher John Rogers gown for Law Roach's Instagram then changed into a second stunning Emmys look—a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown—when she accepted her Emmys trophy.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here's the fall 2020 dress on the runway. (Zendaya wore it better.)

christopher john rogers runway nyfw february 2020
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

And then there was her second outfit, which she wore when she won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She made history as the youngest drama actress winner too!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Related Stories
Zendaya Celebrates Her First Emmy Nomination
Twitter Is Obsessed with Zendaya's Emmys Dress
Zendaya Opens Up about Discrimination
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Emmys 2020
The Best Reactions to Zendaya's Emmy Win
The 2020 Emmys Had a Confusing Vibe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Tracee Ellis Ross Is a Queen in This Gold Dress
'Schitt's Creek' Swept the 2020 Emmys
Regina King Wore a Breonna Taylor Shirt to Emmys
The Best Celebrity Instagrams From The 2020 Emmys
What Celebs Are Wearing to the Emmys...From Home
The Emmys Will Have a Red Carpet This Year
What Everyone Wore to the Emmys After-Parties
Blake Paid Tribute to Leighton During the Emmys