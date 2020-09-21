The 2020 Emmys looks very different tonight as celebrities swap in-person interviews for virtual cameos and dress up at home with no physical red carpet to step foot on. The absence of a carpet, however, isn't stopping stars from slipping into their best outfits and Zendaya is already on her way to winning best dressed for the night. Her stylist Law Roach shared a snapshot of her first outfit on Instagram: Zendaya wore a Christopher John Rogers fall 2020 dress that featured a plunging neckline, puffy sleeves, and a voluminous skirt. The actress sparkled in Bulgari jewels and stood tall in a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.
Zendaya had many reasons to dress up and celebrate tonight, namely that she was nominated—and won!—an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. She was in good company in this category, beating out other nominees such as Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Coleman, and Sandra Oh.
In preparation for the big night, Zendaya did a little twirl in her Christopher John Rogers gown for Law Roach's Instagram then changed into a second stunning Emmys look—a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown—when she accepted her Emmys trophy.
Here's the fall 2020 dress on the runway. (Zendaya wore it better.)
And then there was her second outfit, which she wore when she won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She made history as the youngest drama actress winner too!