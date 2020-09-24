Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes' Double-Breasted Navy Coat Is Your Next Fall Staple

It goes with EVERYTHING.

By Bianca Rodriguez
Fall is officially here, which means the arrival of pumpkin spice lattes, binging on fall movies, and spending more time (than usual) obsessing over Katie Holmes' autumn-appropriate street style. Just today, the actress was spotted strolling the streets of NYC with beau Emilio Vitolo Jr., and she looked damn good while doing so.

The Dawson's Creek alum was seen out and about wearing a black top, blue mom jeans, some seriously cool dad-esque loafers, cat-eye sunnies, and to finish off the look: a double-breasted navy coat.

Now if you're an outerwear fanatic like I am, you know the power of a double-breasted coat. It's preppy, but still cool, and goes with literally everything. It even looks good when the people around you may not share the same taste for fashion as you do, which, if you look at this photo you'll see Vitolo's style is more The Irishman than Holmes' Girls vibes.

But, I guess that's what makes them work? According to People, the pair have continuously been chatting since first hitting it off earlier this summer.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty, It's easy to see how Katie fell for him. She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it," said a source to the publication.

Vitolo reportedly feels the same way towards Holmes. According to the source, "[Emilio] can't get enough of her attention."

Uh, cute much? While you were obsessing over them, I was still eyeing over Holmes' cute coat. Here are a few options if you'd like to get your hands on something similar:

Double-Breasted Peacoat
Double-Breasted Peacoat
Michael Kors macys.com
$220.00
SHOP IT
Women's Double Breasted Coat Navy Blue Long Sleeve
Women's Double Breasted Coat Navy Blue Long Sleeve
princessdresscode amazon.com
$39.99
SHOP IT
Double Breasted Corduroy Blazer
Double Breasted Corduroy Blazer
Polo Ralph Lauren saksfifthavenue.com
$298.00
SHOP IT
Double Breasted Peacoat
Double Breasted Peacoat
Sam Edelman nordstromrack.com
$99.97
SHOP IT
