Katie Holmes Wore a Men's GAP Hoodie Two Days In a Row

Um, question—is it Emilio's?

By Marina Liao
celebrity sightings in new york city september 24, 2020
MEGAGetty Images

Given how many times Katie Holmes has been spotted out and about in the last few days in NYC (sometimes she's even with her new chef boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr), don't be surprised if you bump into her there. I'm hoping for that chance, but in the meantime, I've been keeping tabs on her fashion, hoping that it will inspire me to wear something other than yoga leggings and a gray t-shirt (I just adopted a puppy who takes up all my of time, okay?). A few days ago, Holmes convinced most of us to invest in a cute navy coat and yesterday, she was sending signals that a GAP hoodie might be the next practical everyday item to own.

The star wore her hoodie—which she's been photographed in twice in two days—with the same double-breasted blue coat we've seen before and a pair of Rag & Bone high-rise jeans in an acid wash. She kept her hair piled into a (chic) messy high bun and wore a white mask and white sneakers. The outfit was decidedly low-key and upon further research, I discovered that Holmes' gray logo hoodie is actually a mens style, which leads to many questions like: Could this possibly be Emilio's hoodie? Does he know she has it? Maybe he lent it to her? CUTE, they're sharing clothes already! Before I get ahead of myself, the more likely reason is that maybe she just likes menswear, especially since she has worn men's shoes before.

celebrity sightings in new york city september 24, 2020
MEGAGetty Images

celebrity sightings in new york city september 24, 2020
MEGAGetty Images

Regardless of how/why she got this hoodie, seeing Holmes in her pullover is sure to bring back all those memories of shopping at GAP with your mother. (Personally, I always liked to hide underneath their clothing racks must to everyone's annoyance.) If you're feeling nostalgic for those days or simply wish to get a cozy hoodie you, too, can snuggle into for fall, shop Holmes' exact one, plus women's options, ahead.

