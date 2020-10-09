It's 2020, which means the most stylish thing you can do is care about Mother Nature—whether that's through recycling, switching up beauty products to be less wasteful, shopping vintage, or a personal favorite of mine: investing in a pair of Rothy's. The brand's eco-friendly shoes, made from repurposed plastic bottles, are a favorite of A-listers like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes, Emma Roberts, and Lili Reinhart—not to mention, a ton of Marie Claire staffers.

Which is why the announcement of the relaunch of their fan-favorite Merino collection has us very excited. If you're unfamiliar with the collection, it's an extra-soft, extra-cozy collection knit with premium wool and Rothy's signature thread. The collection features some of Rothy's best-selling shoes, like the Square, the Point, the Mary Jane, the Sneaker, and more. And this time around, they're introducing a new silhouette: the Merino Ankle Boot.

The Merino Ankle Boot. Courtesy of Rothy's

The Ankle Boot is a comfy square-toed bootie that can seriously stretch—a sustainable shoe you'll love, with comfort levels that are off the charts. The only hard part will be deciding if you want them in black or brown. (Maybe grab both? We won't judge.) Also, have I mentioned that like all Rothy's shoes, they're machine-washable?

Courtesy

Plus, if you're worried where the wool in the Merino collection comes from, don't sweat. Rothy's works with Tollegno 1900, a textile partner who's known to have the highest environmental and animal welfare standards, like, ever, so you can look good and feel good.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io