Believe it or not, we've finally (finally!) made it to a summer that will include some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy. With that normalcy comes getting dressed again, which means it's high time to take advantage of the Memorial Day sales happening this year from your favorite brands. Below, we've rounded up the top discounts in fashion, beauty, and home to start shopping in the days leading up to Monday, May 31. Did someone say a new nap dress?
Fashion & Accessories
Nordstrom
Date: May 26-June 6
Discount: Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale will feature markdowns across all categories
DL1961
Date: May 24-31
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: HelloSummer
Theory
Date: May 18-31
Discount: Select men’s and women’s styles are up to 40 percent off
Warp + Weft
Date: May 28-31
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide + 70 percent off warehouse sale styles using code: MEMORIALDAY30
Michael Stars
Date: May 28-31
Discount: Up to 75 percent off
M.M.LaFleur
Date: May 28-31
Discount: Up to 80 percent off select styles
Michael Kors
Date: May 26-June 20
Discount: 25 percent off MK men's product and 25 percent off all access smartwatches
Fossil
Date: May 24-31
Discount: Extra 40 percent off sale styles using promo code: HISUMMER
Ted Baker
Date: May 19–June 7
Discount: 40 percent off select styles
Beauty
Hey Dewy
Date: May 28-31
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MemDay20
Bawdy Beauty
Date: May 28-31
Discount: 25 percent off sitewide
Lancôme
Date: May 17-31
Discount: 25-30 percent off sitewide
Violet Grey
Date: May 25-31
Discount: 20 percent off select favorites (exclusions apply)
Home
NEST New York
Date: May 31
Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, excluding the Gray Malin collection and other normal exclusions
Saatchi Art
Date: May 20-26; May 27-June 2
Discount: 15 percent off original art of $1000+ using code: HELLOSUMMER15, 10 percent off all other original art using code: HELLOSUMMER10, 15 percent off original art of $1000+ using code: HELLOSUMMER15, 10 percent off all other original art using code: HELLOSUMMER10; 20 percent off original art of $3000+ using code: MEMORIALDAY20, 15 percent off all original art using code: MEMORIALDAY15
Society6
Date: May 23-June 1
Discount: 40 percent off wall art; 30 percent off home decor + bed & bath; 20 percent off everything else (excludes digital gift cards)
Gray Malin
Date: May 25-June 1
Discount: 25 percent off Italy sale and receive a complimentary Gray Malin x NEST Candle with any art purchase over $300 while supplies last
Ring
Date: May 16-31
Discount: Buy a 5-piece Ring Alarm originally $199.99 for $159.99 (20% off); Buy an 8-piece Ring Alarm originally $249.99 for $199.99 (20% off); Buy a 10-piece Ring Alarm originally $259.99 for $209.99 (19% off); Buy a 14-piece Ring Alarm originally $329.99 for $264.99 (20% off)
This post will be updated as more sales become available.