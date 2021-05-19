Today's Top Stories
The Best Memorial Day Sales to Get You Ready for Summer

We're getting dressed again!

By Rachel Epstein
best memorial day sales 2021
KATHRYN WIRSING

Believe it or not, we've finally (finally!) made it to a summer that will include some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy. With that normalcy comes getting dressed again, which means it's high time to take advantage of the Memorial Day sales happening this year from your favorite brands. Below, we've rounded up the top discounts in fashion, beauty, and home to start shopping in the days leading up to Monday, May 31. Did someone say a new nap dress?

Fashion & Accessories

Nordstrom

Date: May 26-June 6

Discount: Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale will feature markdowns across all categories

Box Crescent Calfskin Leather Shoulder Bag
Box Crescent Calfskin Leather Shoulder Bag
Strathberry
$645.00
SHOP IT
Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40
Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!
$17.00
SHOP IT
Espalar Sneaker
Espalar Sneaker
Veja
$120.00
SHOP IT
Set of 2 Weighted Bangles
Set of 2 Weighted Bangles
Bala
$49.00
SHOP IT

DL1961

Date: May 24-31

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: HelloSummer

SHOP

Theory

Date: May 18-31

Discount: Select men’s and women’s styles are up to 40 percent off

SHOP

Warp + Weft

Date: May 28-31

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide + 70 percent off warehouse sale styles using code: MEMORIALDAY30

SHOP

Michael Stars

Date: May 28-31

Discount: Up to 75 percent off

SHOP

M.M.LaFleur

Date: May 28-31

Discount: Up to 80 percent off select styles

SHOP

Michael Kors

Date: May 26-June 20

Discount: 25 percent off MK men's product and 25 percent off all access smartwatches

SHOP

Fossil

Date: May 24-31

Discount: Extra 40 percent off sale styles using promo code: HISUMMER

SHOP

Ted Baker

Date: May 19–June 7

Discount: 40 percent off select styles

SHOP

Beauty

Hey Dewy

Date: May 28-31

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MemDay20

SHOP

Bawdy Beauty

Date: May 28-31

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

SHOP

Lancôme

Date: May 17-31

Discount: 25-30 percent off sitewide

SHOP

Violet Grey

Date: May 25-31

Discount: 20 percent off select favorites (exclusions apply)

SHOP

Home

NEST New York

Date: May 31

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, excluding the Gray Malin collection and other normal exclusions

Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Classic Candle
Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Classic Candle
$44.00
SHOP IT
Bamboo Reed Diffuser
Bamboo Reed Diffuser
$50.00
SHOP IT
Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Luxury Candle
Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Luxury Candle
$150.00
SHOP IT
Grapefruit Gift Trio
Grapefruit Gift Trio
$111.00
SHOP IT

Saatchi Art

Date: May 20-26; May 27-June 2

Discount: 15 percent off original art of $1000+ using code: HELLOSUMMER15, 10 percent off all other original art using code: HELLOSUMMER10, 15 percent off original art of $1000+ using code: HELLOSUMMER15, 10 percent off all other original art using code: HELLOSUMMER10; 20 percent off original art of $3000+ using code: MEMORIALDAY20, 15 percent off all original art using code: MEMORIALDAY15

              SHOP

                  Society6

                  Date: May 23-June 1

                  Discount: 40 percent off wall art; 30 percent off home decor + bed & bath; 20 percent off everything else (excludes digital gift cards)

                      SHOP

                      Gray Malin

                      Date: May 25-June 1

                      Discount: 25 percent off Italy sale and receive a complimentary Gray Malin x NEST Candle with any art purchase over $300 while supplies last

                      SHOP

                      Ring

                      Date: May 16-31

                      Discount: Buy a 5-piece Ring Alarm originally $199.99 for $159.99 (20% off); Buy an 8-piece Ring Alarm originally $249.99 for $199.99 (20% off); Buy a 10-piece Ring Alarm originally $259.99 for $209.99 (19% off); Buy a 14-piece Ring Alarm originally $329.99 for $264.99 (20% off)

                      SHOP

                      This post will be updated as more sales become available.

