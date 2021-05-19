Believe it or not, we've finally (finally!) made it to a summer that will include some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy. With that normalcy comes getting dressed again, which means it's high time to take advantage of the Memorial Day sales happening this year from your favorite brands. Below, we've rounded up the top discounts in fashion, beauty, and home to start shopping in the days leading up to Monday, May 31. Did someone say a new nap dress?

Fashion & Accessories

Nordstrom

Date: May 26-June 6

Discount: Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale will feature markdowns across all categories

DL1961

Date: May 24-31

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: HelloSummer

Theory

Date: May 18-31

Discount: Select men’s and women’s styles are up to 40 percent off

Warp + Weft

Date: May 28-31

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide + 70 percent off warehouse sale styles using code: MEMORIALDAY30

Michael Stars

Date: May 28-31

Discount: Up to 75 percent off

M.M.LaFleur

Date: May 28-31

Discount: Up to 80 percent off select styles

Michael Kors

Date: May 26-June 20

Discount: 25 percent off MK men's product and 25 percent off all access smartwatches

Fossil

Date: May 24-31

Discount: Extra 40 percent off sale styles using promo code: HISUMMER

Ted Baker

Date: May 19–June 7

Discount: 40 percent off select styles

Beauty

Hey Dewy

Date: May 28-31

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide using code: MemDay20

Bawdy Beauty

Date: May 28-31

Discount: 25 percent off sitewide

Lancôme

Date: May 17-31

Discount: 25-30 percent off sitewide

Violet Grey

Date: May 25-31

Discount: 20 percent off select favorites (exclusions apply)

Home

NEST New York

Date: May 31

Discount: 20 percent off sitewide, excluding the Gray Malin collection and other normal exclusions

Saatchi Art

Date: May 20-26; May 27-June 2

Discount: 15 percent off original art of $1000+ using code: HELLOSUMMER15, 10 percent off all other original art using code: HELLOSUMMER10, 15 percent off original art of $1000+ using code: HELLOSUMMER15, 10 percent off all other original art using code: HELLOSUMMER10; 20 percent off original art of $3000+ using code: MEMORIALDAY20, 15 percent off all original art using code: MEMORIALDAY15

Society6

Date: May 23-June 1

Discount: 40 percent off wall art; 30 percent off home decor + bed & bath; 20 percent off everything else (excludes digital gift cards)

Gray Malin

Date: May 25-June 1

Discount: 25 percent off Italy sale and receive a complimentary Gray Malin x NEST Candle with any art purchase over $300 while supplies last

Ring

Date: May 16-31

Discount: Buy a 5-piece Ring Alarm originally $199.99 for $159.99 (20% off); Buy an 8-piece Ring Alarm originally $249.99 for $199.99 (20% off); Buy a 10-piece Ring Alarm originally $259.99 for $209.99 (19% off); Buy a 14-piece Ring Alarm originally $329.99 for $264.99 (20% off)

This post will be updated as more sales become available.

