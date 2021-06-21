If you're looking to contribute to the Meghan Markle effect, head to Amazon because some of the Duchess's favorite sunglasses are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

The brand, Le Specs, is one Meghan has been photographed wearing several times over the years.

Specific styles that Meghan wore in 2019 to her NYC baby shower and to Wimbledon are included in the sale.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals here.

Meghan Markle is the Duchess of Sussex, but she could easily be given other titles, like the Duchess of Amazing Style. If you're one of the many people out there unashamed to say they have participated in the Meghan Markle Effect, then rejoice because one of the Duchess's favorite sunglasses brands, Le Specs, is participating in Amazon Prime Day.

Some of the specific Le Specs styles Meghan has been photographed wearing are in stock and included in the sale, like the cat eye-shaped Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses she wore to her New York baby shower in February 2019 and the Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses she wore to Wimbledon the same summer.

The Air Heart sunglasses usually retail for $69 and are currently on sale for $48.30. The Bandwagon sunglasses, which usually retail for $69, are available in black and tortoise and are on sale for $34.50.

James Devaney Getty Images

GLYN KIRK Getty Images

You don't have to buy Meghan's exact styles to achieve her overall vibe though. Several other incredible Le Specs sunglasses are also on sale for Prime Day. Shop our favorite styles that are currently on sale, below.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io