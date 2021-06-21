Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

I'll take three pairs!

By Kayleigh Roberts
meghan markle le specs sunglasses amazon prime day
Getty Images
  • If you're looking to contribute to the Meghan Markle effect, head to Amazon because some of the Duchess's favorite sunglasses are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021.
  • The brand, Le Specs, is one Meghan has been photographed wearing several times over the years.
  • Specific styles that Meghan wore in 2019 to her NYC baby shower and to Wimbledon are included in the sale.
  • Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals here.

    Meghan Markle is the Duchess of Sussex, but she could easily be given other titles, like the Duchess of Amazing Style. If you're one of the many people out there unashamed to say they have participated in the Meghan Markle Effect, then rejoice because one of the Duchess's favorite sunglasses brands, Le Specs, is participating in Amazon Prime Day.

    Some of the specific Le Specs styles Meghan has been photographed wearing are in stock and included in the sale, like the cat eye-shaped Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses she wore to her New York baby shower in February 2019 and the Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses she wore to Wimbledon the same summer.

    The Air Heart sunglasses usually retail for $69 and are currently on sale for $48.30. The Bandwagon sunglasses, which usually retail for $69, are available in black and tortoise and are on sale for $34.50.

    new york, ny february 19 meghan, duchess of sussex seen leaving the mark hotel on february 19, 2019 in new york city photo by james devaneygc images
    James DevaneyGetty Images

    britains meghan, duchess of sussex smiles as she watches us player serena williams playing against slovakias kaja juvan during their womens singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2019 wimbledon championships at the all england lawn tennis club in wimbledon, southwest london, on july 4, 2019 photo by glyn kirk afp restricted to editorial use photo credit should read glyn kirkafp via getty images
    GLYN KIRKGetty Images

    You don't have to buy Meghan's exact styles to achieve her overall vibe though. Several other incredible Le Specs sunglasses are also on sale for Prime Day. Shop our favorite styles that are currently on sale, below.

    Bandwagon Sunglasses
    Bandwagon Sunglasses
    Le Specs
    $34.50
    SHOP IT
    Air Heart Sunglasses
    Air Heart Sunglasses
    Le Specs
    $48.30
    SHOP IT
    Liar Liar Sunglasses
    Liar Liar Sunglasses
    Le Specs
    $48.30
    SHOP IT
    Caliente Sunglasses
    Caliente Sunglasses
    Le Specs
    $44.50
    SHOP IT
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
