22 Fourth of July Sales That Should Be on Your Radar

You know, in between the pool and the fireworks.

By Rachel Epstein
fourth of july sales
Fee-Gloria Grönemeyer

For the first time in what feels like forever, we'll be able to celebrate Fourth of July with our loved ones. And while the barbecuing and fireworks is great, so is the annual host of fashion, beauty, and home sales that we can scroll through while spending some much-needed time with our family and friends. Ahead, Marie Claire rounded up the top sales at Brooklinen, Athleta, and more brands to start shopping now through July 4 weekend.

Fashion & Accessories

Strathberry

Date: June 28-July 12

Discount: Up to 50 percent off further markdowns

SHOP

Athleta

Date: July 1-4

Discount: All shorts and bras at 20 percent off (women's only, featuring Powervita & Conscious Crop)

Salutation Stash Pocket II 5" Short
Salutation Stash Pocket II 5" Short
$59.00
SHOP IT
Ultimate Sports Bra A-C
Ultimate Sports Bra A-C
$49.00
SHOP IT
Marin 2.5" Board Short
Marin 2.5" Board Short
$59.00
SHOP IT
Conscious Crop D-DD+
Conscious Crop D-DD+
$59.00
SHOP IT

Adidas

Date: July 2-6

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide. You must be a member of the Creators Club to access the sale and some exclusions may apply. Creators Club is free to join!

SHOP

DL1961

Date: June 18-July 6

Discount: 25 percent off select products using code: SUMMERTREAT25

SHOP

Missoma

Date: July 4-5

Discount: Extra 10 percent off items

SHOP

Warp + Weft

Date: July 1-5

Discount: 40 percent off full-price + 70 percent off warehouse sale styles using code: FOURTHOFJULY40

SHOP

Ban.do

Date: June 28-July 5

Discount: 25 percent off outdoor collection using code: BRIGHTSIDE

SHOP

Richer Poorer

Date: June 28-July 5

Discount: All items will be available for under $50; Free 2-day shipping on orders over $50

SHOP

Anthropologie

Date: June 24-July 4

Discount: Up to 40 percent off select summer entertaining online only

      SHOP

      FRAME

      Date: June 30-July 5

      Discount: Extra 25 percent off sale items

      SHOP

      Joie

      Date: June 28-July 6

      Discount: Up to 70 percent off sale styles

      SHOP

      Equipment

      Date: June 28-July 6

      Discount: Up to 60 percent off sale styles

      SHOP

      Beauty

      The Lip Bar

      Date: July 3-5

      Discount: Free shipping all weekend

      Lash Flash Strengthening Mascara
      Lash Flash Strengthening Mascara
      $14.00
      SHOP IT
      Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner
      Just a Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner
      $17.00
      SHOP IT
      Extra Lip Gloss
      Extra Lip Gloss
      $14.00
      SHOP IT
      Stuntin' Face Palette
      Stuntin' Face Palette
      $22.00
      SHOP IT

      Love Wellness

      Date: June 27-July 5

      Discount: 35 percent off & free shipping for new subscriptions

      SHOP

      Home

      Hotel Lobby Candle

      Date: July 2-4

      Discount: When you spend $100 or more, you’ll receive a free gold wick trimmer with your purchase ($24 value)

      SHOP

      Brooklinen

      Date: June 30-July 7

      Discount: 15 percent off sitewide (aside from "Last Call" items and "Spaces" partner products)

      Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
      Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
      $169.00
      SHOP IT
      Faces in a Crowd Print
      Faces in a Crowd Print
      $192.00
      SHOP IT
      Waffle Robe
      Waffle Robe
      $98.00
      SHOP IT
      Beach Towel
      Beach Towel
      $65.00
      SHOP IT

      Society6

      Date: June 27-July 5

      Discount: 40 percent off wall art + tapestries & yoga mats; 30 percent off home decor + outdoor & lifestyle; 20 percent off everything else

          SHOP

          Saatchi Art

          Date: July 1-5

          Discount: 15 percent off originals of $1500+ using code: AMERICA15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: AMERICA10

              SHOP

              ABC Home

              Date: June 29-July 6

              Discount: 25 percent off online and in stores. Includes sale items and discount applies to the lowest ticketed price. Some exclusions apply.

              SHOP

              Rugs.com

              Date: June 30-July 6

              Discount: Up to an extra 70 percent off; Free shipping and returns

                  SHOP

                  Manduka

                  Date: July 1-5

                  Discount: 25 percent off on a select of hard goods and 50 percent off on a select of apparel items

                  SHOP

                  P.volve

                  Date: July 1-5

                  Discount: 20 percent off all orders

                  SHOP

                  This post will be updated as more sales become available.

