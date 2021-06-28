For the first time in what feels like forever, we'll be able to celebrate Fourth of July with our loved ones. And while the barbecuing and fireworks is great, so is the annual host of fashion, beauty, and home sales that we can scroll through while spending some much-needed time with our family and friends. Ahead, Marie Claire rounded up the top sales at Brooklinen, Athleta, and more brands to start shopping now through July 4 weekend.
Fashion & Accessories
Strathberry
Date: June 28-July 12
Discount: Up to 50 percent off further markdowns
Athleta
Date: July 1-4
Discount: All shorts and bras at 20 percent off (women's only, featuring Powervita & Conscious Crop)
Adidas
Date: July 2-6
Discount: 30 percent off sitewide. You must be a member of the Creators Club to access the sale and some exclusions may apply. Creators Club is free to join!
DL1961
Date: June 18-July 6
Discount: 25 percent off select products using code: SUMMERTREAT25
Missoma
Date: July 4-5
Discount: Extra 10 percent off items
Warp + Weft
Date: July 1-5
Discount: 40 percent off full-price + 70 percent off warehouse sale styles using code: FOURTHOFJULY40
Ban.do
Date: June 28-July 5
Discount: 25 percent off outdoor collection using code: BRIGHTSIDE
Richer Poorer
Date: June 28-July 5
Discount: All items will be available for under $50; Free 2-day shipping on orders over $50
Anthropologie
Date: June 24-July 4
Discount: Up to 40 percent off select summer entertaining online only
FRAME
Date: June 30-July 5
Discount: Extra 25 percent off sale items
Joie
Date: June 28-July 6
Discount: Up to 70 percent off sale styles
Equipment
Date: June 28-July 6
Discount: Up to 60 percent off sale styles
Beauty
The Lip Bar
Date: July 3-5
Discount: Free shipping all weekend
Love Wellness
Date: June 27-July 5
Discount: 35 percent off & free shipping for new subscriptions
Home
Hotel Lobby Candle
Date: July 2-4
Discount: When you spend $100 or more, you’ll receive a free gold wick trimmer with your purchase ($24 value)
Brooklinen
Date: June 30-July 7
Discount: 15 percent off sitewide (aside from "Last Call" items and "Spaces" partner products)
Society6
Date: June 27-July 5
Discount: 40 percent off wall art + tapestries & yoga mats; 30 percent off home decor + outdoor & lifestyle; 20 percent off everything else
Saatchi Art
Date: July 1-5
Discount: 15 percent off originals of $1500+ using code: AMERICA15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: AMERICA10
ABC Home
Date: June 29-July 6
Discount: 25 percent off online and in stores. Includes sale items and discount applies to the lowest ticketed price. Some exclusions apply.
Rugs.com
Date: June 30-July 6
Discount: Up to an extra 70 percent off; Free shipping and returns
Manduka
Date: July 1-5
Discount: 25 percent off on a select of hard goods and 50 percent off on a select of apparel items
P.volve
Date: July 1-5
Discount: 20 percent off all orders
This post will be updated as more sales become available.