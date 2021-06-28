For the first time in what feels like forever, we'll be able to celebrate Fourth of July with our loved ones. And while the barbecuing and fireworks is great, so is the annual host of fashion, beauty, and home sales that we can scroll through while spending some much-needed time with our family and friends. Ahead, Marie Claire rounded up the top sales at Brooklinen, Athleta, and more brands to start shopping now through July 4 weekend.

Fashion & Accessories

Strathberry

Date: June 28-July 12

Discount: Up to 50 percent off further markdowns

SHOP

Athleta

Date: July 1-4

Discount: All shorts and bras at 20 percent off (women's only, featuring Powervita & Conscious Crop)

Adidas

Date: July 2-6

Discount: 30 percent off sitewide. You must be a member of the Creators Club to access the sale and some exclusions may apply. Creators Club is free to join!

SHOP

DL1961

Date: June 18-July 6

Discount: 25 percent off select products using code: SUMMERTREAT25

SHOP

Missoma

Date: July 4-5

Discount: Extra 10 percent off items

SHOP

Warp + Weft

Date: July 1-5

Discount: 40 percent off full-price + 70 percent off warehouse sale styles using code: FOURTHOFJULY40

SHOP

Ban.do

Date: June 28-July 5

Discount: 25 percent off outdoor collection using code: BRIGHTSIDE

SHOP

Richer Poorer

Date: June 28-July 5

Discount: All items will be available for under $50; Free 2-day shipping on orders over $50

SHOP

Anthropologie

Date: June 24-July 4

Discount: Up to 40 percent off select summer entertaining online only

SHOP

FRAME

Date: June 30-July 5

Discount: Extra 25 percent off sale items

SHOP

Joie

Date: June 28-July 6

Discount: Up to 70 percent off sale styles

SHOP

Equipment

Date: June 28-July 6

Discount: Up to 60 percent off sale styles

SHOP

Beauty

The Lip Bar

Date: July 3-5

Discount: Free shipping all weekend

Love Wellness

Date: June 27-July 5

Discount: 35 percent off & free shipping for new subscriptions

SHOP

Home

Hotel Lobby Candle

Date: July 2-4

Discount: When you spend $100 or more, you’ll receive a free gold wick trimmer with your purchase ($24 value)

SHOP

Brooklinen

Date: June 30-July 7

Discount: 15 percent off sitewide (aside from "Last Call" items and "Spaces" partner products)

Society6

Date: June 27-July 5

Discount: 40 percent off wall art + tapestries & yoga mats; 30 percent off home decor + outdoor & lifestyle; 20 percent off everything else

SHOP

Saatchi Art

Date: July 1-5

Discount: 15 percent off originals of $1500+ using code: AMERICA15; 10 percent off all other originals using code: AMERICA10

SHOP

ABC Home

Date: June 29-July 6

Discount: 25 percent off online and in stores. Includes sale items and discount applies to the lowest ticketed price. Some exclusions apply.

SHOP

Rugs.com

Date: June 30-July 6

Discount: Up to an extra 70 percent off; Free shipping and returns

SHOP

Manduka

Date: July 1-5

Discount: 25 percent off on a select of hard goods and 50 percent off on a select of apparel items

SHOP

P.volve

Date: July 1-5

Discount: 20 percent off all orders

SHOP

This post will be updated as more sales become available.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io