There’s no better opportunity to reinvigorate your summer shoe collection than right now. Thanks to once in once-in-a-year Amazon Prime Day shoe deals, you can snag the shoes you’ve been window shopping, for a fraction of their full price. You don’t have to fight the crowds (or even leave your couch) to get some of the best shoe deals out there. Legendary and new It brands alike, many of which rarely hold a sale, will offer up some unbeatable prices. Making it the opportune time to snag yourself a few things or the perfect reason to get a jump start on your fall shoe wishlist.

Whether you’ve been eyeing a new pair of boots, a practical mule, or an ultra trendy fisherman sandal style— you’re sure to find something to meet your shoe shopping needs.

If you’ve got the urge to start shopping now, some Prime Day shoe deals have already got the ball rolling. Keep on scrolling to uncover some of our favorite deals of the moment.

Boots

There's no better time to jump-start your fall and winter boot shopping than now. These sleek over-the-knee boots will pair seamlessly with your transitional cold-weather pieces, like maxi dresses, cardigans, blazers, and jeans.

MULES

This comfortable open-back footwear option is still utterly polished and will help tie your outfit together— no matter the occasion. Whether you opt for a flat or a heeled version, you can't go wrong pairing these alongside your favorite pair of Bermuda shorts or a relaxed-fit trouser and a striped tee.

Sandals

Snagging the trendy fisherman sandal on sale is the best way to introduce the style into your shoe arsenal. While the cage-like structure lends itself to warm-weather days, you can also transition them to colder weather by pairing the shoe alongside socks or tights.

