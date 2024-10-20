The 2024 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet's Best Looks All Have Rare Vintage in Common
The fourth annual event brought out Hollywood's buzziest stars and their best archival pieces.
The Met Gala has some new competition for fashion's biggest night. Los Angeles is now home to the Academy Museum Gala, back for its fourth year on Oct. 19 to fundraise for the film museum and coax A-listers into some of their best looks on a Saturday night.
Like many major red carpets, the 2024 Academy Museum Gala was stacked with straight-off-the-runway styling: Ayo Edebiri wore a corseted Thom Browne couture dress, while Greta Lee and Meg Ryan picked floral dresses from Loewe's racks. But some of the evening's most impressive styles came from stars who leaned all the way into an Old Hollywood dress code, honoring the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' extensive film archive with pieces of fashion history. Celebrities are increasingly wearing red carpet vintage with a few goals in mind: to pay homage to style legends of the past, to rise above the dominant trends of the moment while being more sustainable, and to flex their archival knowledge along with their stylists' connections. This Gala's best looks checked every box, landing somewhere between the Vanity Fair Academy Awards party and the first Monday in May with a mix of stately gowns and nearly naked dresses.
From Kaia Gerber in vintage Givenchy couture to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's dueling Mugler moments, see the best vintage and archival fashion from the Academy Museum Gala ahead.
Kylie Jenner in vintage Mugler (with Kendall Jenner)
Come for the sister-sister red carpet coordination, stay for the vintage credits. Kylie Jenner walked the Academy Museum Gala red carpet with Kendall Jenner, while wearing a sultry vintage Mugler gown circa Spring 1998. Her stylists, Alexandra and Mackenize Grandquist, pulled off a special feat: They tracked down a piece from the past that speaks exactly to Jenner's style in the here and now. Who else is more suited to a skintight, semi-sheer top and pelvic cut-out skirt resembling a visible thong than Kylie Jenner? Exactly.
We'll note that Kendall Jenner didn't actually go the archival route—her black gown is courtesy of Schiaparelli's Spring 2024 couture collection. But the back-to-back cut-out styling alongside her little sister was too chic to leave off.
Ariana Grande in vintage Balmain
Wicked pink took Saturday night off. Instead of method dressing for her upcoming movie, Ariana Grande and stylist Mimi Cuttrell instead looked back to Balmain's archive for their Academy Museum Gala collaboration. They selected a strapless polka dot gown from the house's 1963 collection, featuring a black ribbon belt at the waist and a bow detail at the bodice. It looked almost unchanged from the original sketches Cuttrell shared on Instagram Stories, save skipping the white opera gloves the illustrated model wore. The internet may have tried to redefine "demure," but Grande is the textbook version in this elegant dress.
Kaia Gerber in vintage Givenchy couture
Kaia Gerber had a gothic Audrey Hepburn moment on the red carpet, pulling a vintage Givenchy Couture gown from Alexander McQueen's 1997 collection. The gown is half of a twin-set referencing an embassy ball gown Hepburn wore in 1964's My Fair Lady (the other version was white, just like in the film). On the red carpet, Gerber referenced the late star as one of her all-time inspirations. She certainly channeled Hepburn's elegance and grace, between the beaded cap sleeves and flowing sheer train.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kim Kardashian in vintage Mugler
Did the KarJenner sisters go on an ultra-exclusive vintage shopping spree before the Academy Museum Gala? Kim Kardashian and stylist Dani Levi took a similar tactic to Kylie Jenner, opting for an archival Mugler look from the 1998 "Jeu de Paume" collection. The elder sister's look involved a white playsuit with an extremely cinched-in waist and structural accents at the hips. Over the top, she added a long white coat that slouched over her shoulders and behind her like a luxe cape.
Addison Rae in archival Alberta Ferretti
We now know which album Addison Rae would reference if she ever styled an outfit for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The "Diet Pepsi" singer took a break from her Madonna-inspired tutus and cone bras for a dreamy Alberta Ferretti dress, the same designer responsible for Swift's Folklore and Evermore gowns. With help from stylist Dara Allen, Rae pulled a periwinkle plunge halter dress featuring semi-sheer lace and a hint of ruffles along the skirt, pulled from Ferretti's Spring 2013 runway collection.
Rooney Mara in vintage Givenchy
Rooney Mara's sheer Givenchy couture gown and white hot pants may look simple, but they're stitched with fashion history. This avant-regency gown, featuring an empire waist and dainty floral embellishments along the bodice and skirt, comes from John Galliano's Fall 1996 couture collection for Givenchy. The 44-look collection is credited with bringing the empire waist silhouette back. That's all Mara took from the original runway styling: While the dress first appeared with an intricate beaded headdress and embellished white briefs, the actress styled hers with only a slicked-back bun, plain bottoms, and ankle-strap sandal heels.
Mindy Kaling in vintage Versace
Mindy Kaling and stylist Jenna Filingeri went the minimalist bombshell route, choosing a vintage Versace dress and Effy jewelry for the 2024 Academy Museum Gala red carpet. The piece uses contrasting white fabric lined with silver embellishments to create a trompe-l'œil bustier effect over the black sheath silhouette. Here, less really is more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Taylor Swift Thanks Eras Tour Crowd for Noticing This Outfit Change
"That makes me happy."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Homage to Audrey Hepburn Is So Elegant
She could have ruled the red carpet all night.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Bares It All in a Cher-Inspired Vintage Naked Dress
She sure knows how to nail a reference.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Channels Audrey Hepburn in the Most Elegant Vintage Givenchy Couture
She could have ruled the red carpet all night.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Bares It All in a Cher-Inspired Vintage Naked Dress
She sure knows how to nail a reference.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dixie D'Amelio's Look for the Giorgio Armani Show Restores My Faith in Going-Out Outfits
She remixed the front-row formula for Giorgio Armani's show.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Debuts a New 'Reputation' Outfit, Finally
The singer debuted her first fresh 'Rep' costume in more than 130 shows last night.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Olivia Rodrigo Lends the Mary Janes Trend Her Gen Z Styling Magic
She makes my favorite pairs look so fresh.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Claudia Schiffer Shines Bright in the Rainbow Stripe Cashmere Sweater of My Dreams
The German supermodel turned heads in a colorful cashmere knit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Teases Her 'Eras Tour' Return in Miami With a Yellow Sweatshirt and Fall's Comfiest Denim Trend
It's much more low-key than you think.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Dua Lipa Pours Herself Into a Cherry Red Corset Gown With a Sweeping Merlot Cape at Her Intimate London Concert
The British pop star's design comes straight from the archives.
By Hanna Lustig Published