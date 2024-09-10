Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but the woman knows what she likes. Though she regularly plays with up-and-coming trends, the mogul always stays true to her personal style ethos. Generally, that means a curve-accentuating silhouette, super-high heels, and some form of latex rubber. Naturally, her latest look checked all three boxes.

On Monday Sept. 9, the mogul touched down in New York City for Kering's 3rd Annual Caring For Women Dinner. Kardashian hit the red carpet alongside stars like Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, and Kerry Washington—as always, her look stood out from the crowd.

She wore a skin-tight dress from Balenciaga's Spring 2024 collection in a creamy white hue. It had a simple, sleeveless design and featured a slit up the back (a Kim K. favorite). Presumably made of some form of rubber, the ivory gown had a wet-look appearance similar to that of a drenched T-shirt.

Kim Kardashian wears a rubber Balenciaga gown and black pumps on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian may be happily divorced, but her outfit had major bridal undertones. However, it wasn't a wedding dress that she was channeling—instead, the Kardashians star was dressed like a wedding cake. The neckline of her dress was trimmed with what looks like buttercream frosting, piped on with a flat, basketweave tip.

Styled by Dani Levi, the look featured even more of Kardashian's favorite styles. It was paired simply with a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps and a glam look that felt so Kim. She went for a smokey bronze eye and a matching lip (likely using SKKN by Kim products) and rocked glossy gelled curls that mimicked her wet look of her dress. Even her nails were on-theme—she sported pointed claws that featured a simple white French tip (a bridal go-to).

Her dress mimicked the intricate piping of wedding cake frosting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though this year's wedding dress trends are both varied and playful, I did not have "frosting-inspired" on my 2024 bingo card.