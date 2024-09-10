Kim Kardashian's Skintight Balenciaga Dress Looks Just Like a Frosted Wedding Cake
And, somehow, the look feels totally Kim.
Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but the woman knows what she likes. Though she regularly plays with up-and-coming trends, the mogul always stays true to her personal style ethos. Generally, that means a curve-accentuating silhouette, super-high heels, and some form of latex rubber. Naturally, her latest look checked all three boxes.
On Monday Sept. 9, the mogul touched down in New York City for Kering's 3rd Annual Caring For Women Dinner. Kardashian hit the red carpet alongside stars like Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek, and Kerry Washington—as always, her look stood out from the crowd.
She wore a skin-tight dress from Balenciaga's Spring 2024 collection in a creamy white hue. It had a simple, sleeveless design and featured a slit up the back (a Kim K. favorite). Presumably made of some form of rubber, the ivory gown had a wet-look appearance similar to that of a drenched T-shirt.
Kardashian may be happily divorced, but her outfit had major bridal undertones. However, it wasn't a wedding dress that she was channeling—instead, the Kardashians star was dressed like a wedding cake. The neckline of her dress was trimmed with what looks like buttercream frosting, piped on with a flat, basketweave tip.
Styled by Dani Levi, the look featured even more of Kardashian's favorite styles. It was paired simply with a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps and a glam look that felt so Kim. She went for a smokey bronze eye and a matching lip (likely using SKKN by Kim products) and rocked glossy gelled curls that mimicked her wet look of her dress. Even her nails were on-theme—she sported pointed claws that featured a simple white French tip (a bridal go-to).
Though this year's wedding dress trends are both varied and playful, I did not have "frosting-inspired" on my 2024 bingo card.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Prince William Once Revealed He Wanted His Marriage to Princess Kate to "Last Forever"
The Prince of Wales told a royal expert why he took his "time getting engaged."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Sneakers Styled by the Fashion Set
The street-style crowd clearly knows their kicks.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Beyoncé Says She's Made an "Extreme Effort" to Make Sure Her Kids "Have as Much Normalcy and Privacy as Possible"
"I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Katie Holmes Pairs Classic Ballet Flats With a Bright Red Twist on the Barn Jacket Trend
The actress is all for an unconventional outfit pairing.
By India Roby Published
-
Margot Robbie and Her Baby Bump Make Their Red Carpet Debut in a Skintight Maternity Mini Dress
The pregnant actor was truly glowing in a skintight dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Karlie Kloss Gives the Matching Set Trend Her Plaid Stamp of Approval
And still available to shop.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez's Toronto International Film Festival Red Carpet Gown Subverts the Rosette Trend
She tried gothic glam for the 'Emilia Pérez' premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nina Dobrev's Carolina Herrera Matching Set Is More Than Chic—It's a Sign of Her Style Reset
The actress is emerging from a "cocoon" after a serious surgery.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs a $2,950 Celine Bag With a Classic 2000s Shoe Style
She paired it with some library-chic essentials.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Wears $8,820-Worth of Iconic Gucci Pieces for New York City Double Date Night
The pop star hit the town in a '60s-esque mini dress from the Italian fashion house.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Selena Gomez's Billionaire Style Era Begins With Two Little Black Dresses and $18,000 Earrings
Featuring a little black dress and $18,000 earrings.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published