Dua Lipa Pulls a Kim Kardashian, Dressing Down Her Pelvic Cut-Out Pants With a Normcore Hoodie
It's like Cardigangate all over again.
Though she's not quite on the level of Julia Fox and her nipple-bearing glass top, Dua Lipa is, was, and forever will be a fashion provocateur. She keeps it classic and timeless in leather Bottega Veneta dresses and bow-tie Gucci minis, but it's not at all unusual for the pop star to steer her wardrobe straight into controversial territory.
Over the years, Lipa has rocked dozens of exposed thongs and even more naked dresses. She never hesitates to pop out pants-less and she also loves a daring cut-out. Pelvic cut-outs, specifically, are the "Houdini" singer's sartorial bread and butter. She's worn nearly every iteration, ranging from white jeans with a peek-a-boo hole to her metallic gown from the 2024 Grammys.
Earlier this week, the star tapped her favorite trend once more, stepping out on Oct. 8 wearing an absolute banger of a look. Lipa was bathed in black leather and silver grommets for a video shoot in New York City. The metallic rings covered her bandana-style halter top (a Ludovic De Saint Sernin creation), as well as the waistband of her leather pants. Coincidentally, they also featured her signature pelvic cut-out.
For a bit of coverage on the chilly day, Lipa topped her all-black look with an unexpected piece of loungewear. Instead of throwing on a coordinating leather jacket or some such, the star selected a charcoal zip-up hoodie as her outfit's final detail.
Lipa's athleisure addition was surprising, but not totally out-of-the-blue. Mixing high-glamour with more laid-back pieces has begun quietly trending in recent months. The most famous instance of which happened at this year's Met Gala, when Kim Kardashian walked the museum's iconic steps wearing a leafy metallic gown and a pilly gray cardigan.
The styling choice left the internet in shambles for days. Kardashian explained in an interview that her Met Gala cardigan had an imaginary backstory. "My dress is falling off because it was one of those nights and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to, like, run off and make it to where I have to be," she said.
Dua Lipa hasn't made any comments about her pelvic cut-outs and hoodie combo just yet. Both times around, I personally, loved it.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
