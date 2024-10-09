Dua Lipa Pulls a Kim Kardashian, Dressing Down Her Pelvic Cut-Out Pants With a Normcore Hoodie

Though she's not quite on the level of Julia Fox and her nipple-bearing glass top, Dua Lipa is, was, and forever will be a fashion provocateur. She keeps it classic and timeless in leather Bottega Veneta dresses and bow-tie Gucci minis, but it's not at all unusual for the pop star to steer her wardrobe straight into controversial territory.

Over the years, Lipa has rocked dozens of exposed thongs and even more naked dresses. She never hesitates to pop out pants-less and she also loves a daring cut-out. Pelvic cut-outs, specifically, are the "Houdini" singer's sartorial bread and butter. She's worn nearly every iteration, ranging from white jeans with a peek-a-boo hole to her metallic gown from the 2024 Grammys.

Dua Lipa attends the 66th Grammy Awards in a low-cut silver gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the star tapped her favorite trend once more, stepping out on Oct. 8 wearing an absolute banger of a look. Lipa was bathed in black leather and silver grommets for a video shoot in New York City. The metallic rings covered her bandana-style halter top (a Ludovic De Saint Sernin creation), as well as the waistband of her leather pants. Coincidentally, they also featured her signature pelvic cut-out.

Lipa tackled the pelvic cut-out trend again, with leather pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a bit of coverage on the chilly day, Lipa topped her all-black look with an unexpected piece of loungewear. Instead of throwing on a coordinating leather jacket or some such, the star selected a charcoal zip-up hoodie as her outfit's final detail.

Elwood Babydoll Crop Zip Hoodie $75 at Elwood

Free People Tell Me About It Studded Vest $128 at Free People

AGOLDE Recycled Leather Broken Waistband $148 at Farfetch

Lipa's athleisure addition was surprising, but not totally out-of-the-blue. Mixing high-glamour with more laid-back pieces has begun quietly trending in recent months. The most famous instance of which happened at this year's Met Gala, when Kim Kardashian walked the museum's iconic steps wearing a leafy metallic gown and a pilly gray cardigan.

Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala look made headlines for its unexpected styling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The styling choice left the internet in shambles for days. Kardashian explained in an interview that her Met Gala cardigan had an imaginary backstory. "My dress is falling off because it was one of those nights and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to, like, run off and make it to where I have to be," she said.

Dua Lipa hasn't made any comments about her pelvic cut-outs and hoodie combo just yet. Both times around, I personally, loved it.