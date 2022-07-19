Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At this point in fashion's long and weildy relationship with the humbe sneaker, it's basically a given that the sporty silhouette is a must-have in every stylish person's closet. A slew of the best new sneakers are released each season before the fashion set decides on a particular pair to obsess over for a few months. Options from New Balance and Nike have reigned supreme in the past, but this summer, it's all about the Adidas Samba.

The Samba, available to shop in white and black colorways, is a departure from the chunky sneakers that have risen to popularity in year's past. Technically a cycling shoe, the low-profile pick is easy to style thanks in part to its simplicity. The white iteration has certifiably become of the season's coolest white sneakers, as proven by the fact that's almost always sold out on Adidas' website and has been a mainstay on my Instagram and Pinterest feeds lately. However, I'm happy to report that the black version remains in-stock and has picked up steam over the last few weeks, too. I personally own a pair of the black Sambas, and I wear mine on the near-constant rotation. One note: I found that they tend to run big, so consider that before you pick up a pair for yourself.

One of the latest celebrities to be spotted in the viral sneaker is Kendall Jenner, who styled her black pair with a muliticolored pastel matching short set while out in Los Angeles. The model accessorized her casual ensemble with a coordinating oversized leather tote bag and a pair of slender back sunglasses.

(Image credit: y Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Another early adopter of the black Samba is Bella Hadid, who has been integrating the shoe into her street style looks since late March 2022. Bella has styled her sneakers a number of ways since then. Most notably, she wore them with a plaid pencil skirt, a blue pullover sweatshirt, and white tube socks. However, she's also been known to follow Jenner's lead and style them more casually, opting for wide-leg jeans and a somple gray crop top. Harry Styles, for one, has also been wearing a number of colorful Samba options from Adidas on his most-recent world tour, proving their genderless appeal.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

The great thing about black sneakers like these is that they can very easily be transitioned with the rest of our style as fall and winter weather approaches. Both Jenner and Hadid's recent outfits prove that Adidas Sambas work just as well with shorts as they do with lots of layers and longer hemlines.

Plus, similar to all of the best loafers or ankle boots that currently live in our shoe collections, a pair of simple, classic black sneakers like the Sambas are easily worn with any number of cold-weather essentials, such as tailored work-ready trousers or a chic black slip skirt. The Sambas themselves range in price from $75 to $130 and are available to shop below on Adidas' website. Keep scrolling to shop both the white and the black options here.

Shop Adidas Samba Sneakers