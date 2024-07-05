The flights don't stop with Kendall Jenner—and neither does the devotion to 2024's biggest sneaker trend.

After a trip to Europe for Paris Couture Week and, right before, time spent with her on-again beau, Bad Bunny, in Puerto Rico, Jenner is booked and busy, to say the least. She recently boarded yet another jet to New York City ahead of the Fourth of July, en route to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual White Party in the Hamptons.

Jenner likes to stick to her minimalist staples, especially when she's assembling a summer airport outfit. But her recent in-transit sighting was more noteworthy for her footwear than her pulls from a pared-back runway collection. Jenner brought out the trendy sneaker she hasn't worn in a hot minute: the Adidas Samba.

Kendall Jenner's recent travel outfit included a red tank, black shorts, and white Adidas Samba sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ahead of the weekend festivities on Thursday, July 4, Jenner was captured minutes after hopping off of her private jet and making her way to a waiting helicopter. She was seen wearing a bright red sleeveless top, which she styled with a mid-rise, tiny black shorts.

The 28-year-old kept it easy when it came to accessories. (After all, stacking jewelry on a red-eye across the country wouldn't exactly be the most practical, even for Jenner.) Instead, it seems she ripped a page from that of Kaia Gerber and opted for chunky, black over-the-ear headphones, mini black sunglasses, and—while not captured in the image—a taupe weekender bag from Bottega Veneta.

But what truly stood out for Jenner's outfit of the day was her pair of white Adidas Samba sneakers, which boasted pops of red to coordinate with the rest of her outfit. She also styled the kicks with white ankle-hitting crew socks.

Jenner's appearance comes right after she was spotted in New York City on July 3. While grabbing dinner with Marc Kalman, a friend and ex-boyfriend of Bella Hadid, she wore head-to-toe The Row. Her outfit included the brand's oversized black T-shirt with a white tee peeking from underneath, pleated brown trousers, and pointed black flats.

Back to Jenner's Adidas Sambas: The past couple of years have proven strong for the former soccer-only style, with countless A-listers from Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid and many, many more breaking them out for any and every occasion. While the Kardashians star has favored the shoe for years, it almost seemed she had given up the Sambas for other rising sneaker trends like the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s. But as seen on Jenner just this week, she proves that classics never truly go out of style.

Ahead, shop similar shoes inspired by Kendall Jenner's travel-friendly Adidas Sambas.

