Kendall Jenner Jets Off in 2024's Biggest Sneaker Trend and Tiny Shorts
She'll never let go of this $100 pair.
The flights don't stop with Kendall Jenner—and neither does the devotion to 2024's biggest sneaker trend.
After a trip to Europe for Paris Couture Week and, right before, time spent with her on-again beau, Bad Bunny, in Puerto Rico, Jenner is booked and busy, to say the least. She recently boarded yet another jet to New York City ahead of the Fourth of July, en route to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual White Party in the Hamptons.
Jenner likes to stick to her minimalist staples, especially when she's assembling a summer airport outfit. But her recent in-transit sighting was more noteworthy for her footwear than her pulls from a pared-back runway collection. Jenner brought out the trendy sneaker she hasn't worn in a hot minute: the Adidas Samba.
Ahead of the weekend festivities on Thursday, July 4, Jenner was captured minutes after hopping off of her private jet and making her way to a waiting helicopter. She was seen wearing a bright red sleeveless top, which she styled with a mid-rise, tiny black shorts.
The 28-year-old kept it easy when it came to accessories. (After all, stacking jewelry on a red-eye across the country wouldn't exactly be the most practical, even for Jenner.) Instead, it seems she ripped a page from that of Kaia Gerber and opted for chunky, black over-the-ear headphones, mini black sunglasses, and—while not captured in the image—a taupe weekender bag from Bottega Veneta.
But what truly stood out for Jenner's outfit of the day was her pair of white Adidas Samba sneakers, which boasted pops of red to coordinate with the rest of her outfit. She also styled the kicks with white ankle-hitting crew socks.
Jenner's appearance comes right after she was spotted in New York City on July 3. While grabbing dinner with Marc Kalman, a friend and ex-boyfriend of Bella Hadid, she wore head-to-toe The Row. Her outfit included the brand's oversized black T-shirt with a white tee peeking from underneath, pleated brown trousers, and pointed black flats.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Back to Jenner's Adidas Sambas: The past couple of years have proven strong for the former soccer-only style, with countless A-listers from Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid and many, many more breaking them out for any and every occasion. While the Kardashians star has favored the shoe for years, it almost seemed she had given up the Sambas for other rising sneaker trends like the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s. But as seen on Jenner just this week, she proves that classics never truly go out of style.
Ahead, shop similar shoes inspired by Kendall Jenner's travel-friendly Adidas Sambas.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Travel Sneakers
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Selena Gomez's Easygoing Summer Dress Is a Rare Free People Find
Somehow, it's still in stock.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
These 15 K-Dramas Do Period Pieces Right With Added Intrigue, Romance, and Even Zombies
Your guide to getting into historical Korean shows has arrived.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Everyone in Paris Smells So Good, and This $25 Scent on Amazon Is Responsible
A multitasking face, body, and hair oil that smells divine.
By Erin Jahns Published
-
Selena Gomez Glows in a Strapless Free People Maxi Dress and Matching Headband
Somehow, it's still in stock.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs Summer's Laid-Back Overalls Trend With a Strawberry Red T-Shirt
She's swapping satin dresses and heels for overalls and flip flops.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Goes Countryside Chic in the Hamptons Wearing $195 Flip Flops and a $6,400 Dior Bag
Her outfit for a holiday in the Hamptons is pure countryside chic.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Has Found the Ideal All-White Summer Work Dress
And it's less than $300.
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Victoria and David Beckham Rewear Their "Very '90s" Purple Wedding Outfits
"Look what we found."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Copy and Pastes Her Dinner Outfit From The Row's Runway, With Two Minimalist Twists
The model wore an outfit straight off their latest runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dua Lipa Serves an All-Black Leather and Vintage Gucci Look Even in the Summer Heat
She's keeping up her edgy aesthetic even as temperatures rise.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Beatrice Gives a Classic Floral Midi Dress the Royal Treatment
Her exact dress is still available to shop.
By India Roby Published