Jennifer Lawrence Debuts the Trending Adidas Taekwondo Sneaker With Her Street Style Essentials

Give this woman a contract.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City wearing a trench coat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lawrence is the reigning queen of the three-stripe community, wearing her beloved Adidas sneakers like a crown. The No Hard Feelings actor has virtually limitless footwear prospects (and a noted affinity for Loewe's pairs), yet she reaches for the same brand time after time.

Over the weekend, Lawrence reportedly stepped out for the first time since giving birth. She walked hand-in-hand with husband Cooke Maroney and modeled the next sneaker poised to take over street style: the Adidas Taekwondo.

The star looked utterly demure, dressed in posh New Yorker layers (her signature). She styled a chunky black turtleneck sweater and trousers with a longline duffle coat from Yali Milano. Lawrence rounded out the subdued 'fit with her favorite double-strap leopard shoulder bag from Prada.

Jennifer Lawrence steps out for the first time since giving birth to her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. 03/14/25

Jennifer Lawrence styled her new leather Adidas sneakers with a navy top coat and a leopard print bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Manhattan Coat - Dark Blue
Yali Milano Manhattan Coat

Living up to her royal title (Adidas royalty, that is), Lawrence debuted the double-leather Taekwondo—which are currently on sale for $63 on the athletic brand's website. It's a slimmed-down style nodding to 2025's biggest sneaker trend—minimal, streamlined silhouettes—swapping ballet slipper inspiration for nods to martial arts. The low-impact price tag is at odds with her outerwear, which costs $1,602 at retail.

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes

Sofia Tote
Reformation Sofia Tote

Though her Adidas sneakers are classic Lawrence, they're a somewhat new addition to her collection. This leather design joins the countless colorways of Sambas already in her fully-stocked closet, which range from natural hues, like taupe and gray, to darker tones, such as kelly green and black.

jennifer lawrence wears three-stripe adidas sneakers

The sneaker is the latest addition to her huge Adidas collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Samba Og Shoes
Adidas Samba Og Shoes

In addition to sneaker brand loyalty, Lawrence is also steadfast in her Adidas styling. Time after time, she pairs her striped shoes with loose-fit trousers, cozy tops (sweaters, hoodies, or otherwise), with ankle-skimming jackets in various neutral tones.

jennifer lawrence wears three-stripe adidas sneakers

The star owns several colorways, including gray, taupe, and kelly green.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

jennifer lawrence wears three-stripe adidas sneakers

Her styling, too, is similar, often wearing them with baggy pants and duster jackets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trust that you'll see Lawrence strolling throughout Manhattan in her new Adidas Taekwondos this spring, most likely with a trench from The Row or Loewe over her shoulders. And then, even more celebrities will follow in her footsteps.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's New Adidas Sneakers

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes
Adidas Taekwondo Shoes

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸