Jennifer Lawrence Debuts the Trending Adidas Taekwondo Sneaker With Her Street Style Essentials
Give this woman a contract.
Jennifer Lawrence is the reigning queen of the three-stripe community, wearing her beloved Adidas sneakers like a crown. The No Hard Feelings actor has virtually limitless footwear prospects (and a noted affinity for Loewe's pairs), yet she reaches for the same brand time after time.
Over the weekend, Lawrence reportedly stepped out for the first time since giving birth. She walked hand-in-hand with husband Cooke Maroney and modeled the next sneaker poised to take over street style: the Adidas Taekwondo.
The star looked utterly demure, dressed in posh New Yorker layers (her signature). She styled a chunky black turtleneck sweater and trousers with a longline duffle coat from Yali Milano. Lawrence rounded out the subdued 'fit with her favorite double-strap leopard shoulder bag from Prada.
Living up to her royal title (Adidas royalty, that is), Lawrence debuted the double-leather Taekwondo—which are currently on sale for $63 on the athletic brand's website. It's a slimmed-down style nodding to 2025's biggest sneaker trend—minimal, streamlined silhouettes—swapping ballet slipper inspiration for nods to martial arts. The low-impact price tag is at odds with her outerwear, which costs $1,602 at retail.
Though her Adidas sneakers are classic Lawrence, they're a somewhat new addition to her collection. This leather design joins the countless colorways of Sambas already in her fully-stocked closet, which range from natural hues, like taupe and gray, to darker tones, such as kelly green and black.
In addition to sneaker brand loyalty, Lawrence is also steadfast in her Adidas styling. Time after time, she pairs her striped shoes with loose-fit trousers, cozy tops (sweaters, hoodies, or otherwise), with ankle-skimming jackets in various neutral tones.
Trust that you'll see Lawrence strolling throughout Manhattan in her new Adidas Taekwondos this spring, most likely with a trench from The Row or Loewe over her shoulders. And then, even more celebrities will follow in her footsteps.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's New Adidas Sneakers
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Here's Absolutely Everything You Should Know Before Dyeing Your Hair at Home
The official cheat code.
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Is Purple the Shortcut to Looking Like Old Money?
Even if you didn't inherit a fortune, you can dress like you did.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why One Former Queen Was Held "Prisoner" at Kensington Palace
She was forbidden "from reading popular books" or walking "downstairs without holding someone's hand."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Without Donatella Versace, Celebrity Style Will Never Be the Same
She's walking away after 28 years.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Anne Hathaway's Burgundy Adidas Sambas Expertly Translate a Winter Color Trend to Spring
One accessory is the key.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Match in Skintight Dresses for Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week After-Party
One look, two ways.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Pairs Her New Fenty x Puma Sneaker With a Bikini Top and Baseball Jersey
With a look that's classic Rihanna.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Wears $9,895-Worth of Miu Miu Before Walking Its Paris Fashion Week Runway
The model stacked $9,895-worth of products into her wardrobe.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Styles Her $880 Designer Tank Top With Lindsay Lohan's Famous Bottle Cap Necklace
She's a Paris Fashion Week drama queen.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Takes Oversize Dressing to the Extreme in Baggy Jeans and a Massive $4,400 Saint Laurent Bag
Go big or go home.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Rihanna Pulls a Kendrick Lamar, Styling Celine Flare Jeans With a Leather Jacket and Vintage Fendi Bag
It's the last pair we expected her to wear.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published