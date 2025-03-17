Jennifer Lawrence is the reigning queen of the three-stripe community, wearing her beloved Adidas sneakers like a crown. The No Hard Feelings actor has virtually limitless footwear prospects (and a noted affinity for Loewe's pairs), yet she reaches for the same brand time after time.

Over the weekend, Lawrence reportedly stepped out for the first time since giving birth. She walked hand-in-hand with husband Cooke Maroney and modeled the next sneaker poised to take over street style: the Adidas Taekwondo.

The star looked utterly demure, dressed in posh New Yorker layers (her signature). She styled a chunky black turtleneck sweater and trousers with a longline duffle coat from Yali Milano. Lawrence rounded out the subdued 'fit with her favorite double-strap leopard shoulder bag from Prada.

Jennifer Lawrence styled her new leather Adidas sneakers with a navy top coat and a leopard print bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Living up to her royal title (Adidas royalty, that is), Lawrence debuted the double-leather Taekwondo—which are currently on sale for $63 on the athletic brand's website. It's a slimmed-down style nodding to 2025's biggest sneaker trend—minimal, streamlined silhouettes—swapping ballet slipper inspiration for nods to martial arts. The low-impact price tag is at odds with her outerwear, which costs $1,602 at retail.

Though her Adidas sneakers are classic Lawrence, they're a somewhat new addition to her collection. This leather design joins the countless colorways of Sambas already in her fully-stocked closet, which range from natural hues, like taupe and gray, to darker tones, such as kelly green and black.

The sneaker is the latest addition to her huge Adidas collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to sneaker brand loyalty, Lawrence is also steadfast in her Adidas styling. Time after time, she pairs her striped shoes with loose-fit trousers, cozy tops (sweaters, hoodies, or otherwise), with ankle-skimming jackets in various neutral tones.

The star owns several colorways, including gray, taupe, and kelly green. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her styling, too, is similar, often wearing them with baggy pants and duster jackets. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trust that you'll see Lawrence strolling throughout Manhattan in her new Adidas Taekwondos this spring, most likely with a trench from The Row or Loewe over her shoulders. And then, even more celebrities will follow in her footsteps.

