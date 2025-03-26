The Jennifer Lawrence-Approved Adidas Sneakers Everyone's Talking About Are Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom
You're welcome!
When Jennifer Lawrence laces up a pair of trendy sneakers, they automatically shoot to the top of my must-buy list. She has a knack for predicting exactly which sneakers everyone will be wearing any given season—and styling them in casual-cool outfits I can't help but copy. Luckily for me, the star's Adidas’s Taekwondo Sneakers—a slim silhouette with the label's signature three stripes—are 30 percent off right now in the Nordstrom Spring Sale. Somehow, they're still in stock.
Jennifer Lawrence's walks in New York City are hallowed ground for anointing new It shoes. Earlier this month, she confirmed her new Adidas sneakers' ascent on my wish list while taking a stroll with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The actress teamed her black sneakers with other sleek, neutral pieces I'd also love to borrow this spring: specifically, simple trousers and a long duffle coat. They were already tempting at their original, $90 price; at $63 in the Nordstrom spring sale, they're even more appealing.
The No Hard Feelings actress has a history of hopping onto every major sneaker trend, so I’m not surprised the Taekwondo made its way into her rotation. Aside from her growing collection of Adidas pairs (she also loves the classic Samba and Gazelle styles), Lawrence was an early adopter of the Vans sneaker trend and has incorporated two Puma Speedcats into her looks recently. She's also a recent fan of splurge-worthy designer sneakers (notably a black pair from Loewe) for her day-off moments.
Any pair of Jennifer Lawrence-approved sneakers will work hard in your spring wardrobe. The actress herself logs miles (and miles) wearing them around New York City for proof. In that spirit, scroll on to shop more of the A-lister's favorite pairs. And if you'd rather branch out from celebrity-inspired picks, I rounded up even more of the best sneakers to shop in the Nordstrom Spring Sale. There's no telling when the sale will end, so nab your favorite style before it goes out of stock.
Shop More of Lawrence's Favorite Sneakers
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Seizes the Boat Shoe Trend's Styling Potential With a Classic Hermès Tote
Her styling is so much more nuanced.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
I’m Curating My Wedding Guest Look With Dresses From Saks, Nordstrom, and Shopbop
23 under-$500 picks we're shopping.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I’m Swapping My Favorite Heels for These Elegant Spring Flats
These shoes embrace comfort without skimping on style.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Self-Prescribes the Doctor Bag Trend in Adidas Sneakers and The Row's Best Sweater
The actor took the physician-inspired accessory for a spin in her postpartum wardrobe essentials.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is My Hack to an Elegant Spring Wardrobe—23 Finds That Prove It
Get rich-looking style for less than $250.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Debuts the Trending Adidas Taekwondo Sneaker With Her Street Style Essentials
Give this woman a contract.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
I Lost Track of Time in Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Rabbit Hole—Here's What I'm Buying For Under $300
Inspiration ahead.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Section Includes Every Major Sneaker Trend for Less Than $150
21 pairs under $150 that hit every major spring trend.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published