When Jennifer Lawrence laces up a pair of trendy sneakers , they automatically shoot to the top of my must-buy list. She has a knack for predicting exactly which sneakers everyone will be wearing any given season—and styling them in casual-cool outfits I can't help but copy. Luckily for me, the star's Adidas’s Taekwondo Sneakers —a slim silhouette with the label's signature three stripes—are 30 percent off right now in the Nordstrom Spring Sale . Somehow, they're still in stock.

Jennifer Lawrence's walks in New York City are hallowed ground for anointing new It shoes. Earlier this month, she confirmed her new Adidas sneakers' ascent on my wish list while taking a stroll with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The actress teamed her black sneakers with other sleek, neutral pieces I'd also love to borrow this spring: specifically, simple trousers and a long duffle coat . They were already tempting at their original, $90 price; at $63 in the Nordstrom spring sale, they're even more appealing.

Lawrence styled her favorite Adidas sneakers with dark-wash jeans and a long navy coat to brave the early spring chill. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The No Hard Feelings actress has a history of hopping onto every major sneaker trend, so I’m not surprised the Taekwondo made its way into her rotation. Aside from her growing collection of Adidas pairs (she also loves the classic Samba and Gazelle styles), Lawrence was an early adopter of the Vans sneaker trend and has incorporated two Puma Speedcats into her looks recently. She's also a recent fan of splurge-worthy designer sneakers (notably a black pair from Loewe) for her day-off moments.

Any pair of Jennifer Lawrence-approved sneakers will work hard in your spring wardrobe. The actress herself logs miles (and miles) wearing them around New York City for proof. In that spirit, scroll on to shop more of the A-lister's favorite pairs. And if you'd rather branch out from celebrity-inspired picks, I rounded up even more of the best sneakers to shop in the Nordstrom Spring Sale. There's no telling when the sale will end, so nab your favorite style before it goes out of stock.

Shop More of Lawrence's Favorite Sneakers

Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 in Soft Calfskin $950 at Loewe