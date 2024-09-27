Amal Clooney must be the world's most radiantly gorgeous human rights lawyer. Every time she sets foot outside—whether she's running around Venice Film Festival with her actor husband George Clooney or vacationing in Saint-Tropez—she can be relied upon to serve a look. Seriously, this woman's idea of an airport outfit is a citrus Celine jumpsuit and a Prada shoulder bag. She simply oozes glamour from head to toe. And last night was no different.

At the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s third annual The Albies on Sept. 26, Clooney graced the red carpet in a sleeveless black Versace gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The dress flared slightly to accentuate her curves, then pooled into an elegant train. George, on the other hand, opted for a classic black tuxedo and a large silver watch.

Held at the New York Public Library at Bryant Park on Thursday, the awards ceremony is named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs and seeks to “shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk—sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching,” per the foundation's website.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney outside the New York Public Library before The Albies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The humanitarian accessorized her stunning gown with a small black clutch, diamond drop earrings, and multiple diamond cuff bracelets, including one studded with emeralds. Her brunette hair with balayage highlights was curled into old Hollywood waves for the occasion, and her moody red manicure matched her lipstick.

Amal Clooney's diamond bangles and moody red manicure at the third annual Albies. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal Clooney wearing Versace at the third annual Albies on September 26, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her makeup for the evening came courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Cosmetics. And luckily, we know exactly which products were used to create the look. Amal Clooney's lips were lined and lacquered with the brand's Lip Cheat lipliner and Matte Revolution Lipstick, both in the shade Red Carpet Red. Her eyes, meanwhile, were dusted with Eyes to Mesmerise in Champagne and Hypnotising Pop Shots in Pillow Talk Diamonds. Her blush was TikTok's favorite, Beauty Light Want in Pinkgasm.

Amal Clooney's glam courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Cosmetics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's Albies also happened to fall on the eve of the couple's tenth wedding anniversary, and the pair looked very much in love.

“I would support anything my wife is involved in," George told People of Amal inside the event. "She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what, and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention.”

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amal, in turn, gushed about George's unwavering support.

“He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight,” she added to the outlet.

Amal and George Clooney looked very much in love at the event ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Memorably, Amal wore a bridal white Versace gown to last year's Albies. Her relationship with the Italian designer is longstanding, perhaps because the pair tied the knot in Venice and still own a home near Lake Como.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the second-annual Albies in 2023. Amal once again wore Versace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Step aside, Dua Lipa. Clearly, Clooney is still the ultimate Versace muse.