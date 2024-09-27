Amal Clooney Shuts Down the Albies Red Carpet in a Plunging Versace Gown
The human rights lawyer was the epitome of glamour at the third annual Albies.
Amal Clooney must be the world's most radiantly gorgeous human rights lawyer. Every time she sets foot outside—whether she's running around Venice Film Festival with her actor husband George Clooney or vacationing in Saint-Tropez—she can be relied upon to serve a look. Seriously, this woman's idea of an airport outfit is a citrus Celine jumpsuit and a Prada shoulder bag. She simply oozes glamour from head to toe. And last night was no different.
At the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s third annual The Albies on Sept. 26, Clooney graced the red carpet in a sleeveless black Versace gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The dress flared slightly to accentuate her curves, then pooled into an elegant train. George, on the other hand, opted for a classic black tuxedo and a large silver watch.
Held at the New York Public Library at Bryant Park on Thursday, the awards ceremony is named after anti-apartheid hero Justice Albie Sachs and seeks to “shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk—sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching,” per the foundation's website.
The humanitarian accessorized her stunning gown with a small black clutch, diamond drop earrings, and multiple diamond cuff bracelets, including one studded with emeralds. Her brunette hair with balayage highlights was curled into old Hollywood waves for the occasion, and her moody red manicure matched her lipstick.
Her makeup for the evening came courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Cosmetics. And luckily, we know exactly which products were used to create the look. Amal Clooney's lips were lined and lacquered with the brand's Lip Cheat lipliner and Matte Revolution Lipstick, both in the shade Red Carpet Red. Her eyes, meanwhile, were dusted with Eyes to Mesmerise in Champagne and Hypnotising Pop Shots in Pillow Talk Diamonds. Her blush was TikTok's favorite, Beauty Light Want in Pinkgasm.
This year's Albies also happened to fall on the eve of the couple's tenth wedding anniversary, and the pair looked very much in love.
“I would support anything my wife is involved in," George told People of Amal inside the event. "She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what, and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amal, in turn, gushed about George's unwavering support.
“He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight,” she added to the outlet.
Memorably, Amal wore a bridal white Versace gown to last year's Albies. Her relationship with the Italian designer is longstanding, perhaps because the pair tied the knot in Venice and still own a home near Lake Como.
Step aside, Dua Lipa. Clearly, Clooney is still the ultimate Versace muse.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Princess Diana Would Trick Her Staff with "Fake Vomit," Former Royal Hairdresser Reveals
Hairstylist Richard Dalton said the late royal had "a wonderful sense of humor."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Hilarious Habits of the Rich and Famous
From wearing bathing suits instead of underwear to waking up at 2:30!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
10 Expensive-Looking Knit Sweater Outfits to Recreate This Season
Did someone say sweater weather?
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Paris Navy Suit Dress and Gucci Equestrian Bag Are My Ideal Fall Work Outfit
In fact, she uncovered my entire ideal fall work outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner's Bombshell Schiaparelli Bangles Are Paris Fashion Week's Heaviest-Hitting Accessories
The beauty mogul was channeling the excesses of the '80s.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Takes Her Leopard-on-Leopard Outfit to Church With Cherry Red Adidas Sneakers
The Rhode Beauty founder doubled up for a night at church.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
With the Goop x CB2 Collaboration, Gwyneth Paltrow Is Your Interior Designer
Her lifestyle brand is ready to take over your living room.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Bare Truth About Naked Dressing
The trend isn't necessarily just for A-listers. But it may not be for all of us, either.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Custom Victoria's Secret Lingerie Shimmers With 150,000 Crystals
Her custom Victoria's Secret lingerie has 150,000 crystals.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Champions Fall's Suede Trend With an $8,000 Bottega Veneta Bag and Platform Combat Boots
The star left her rare Birkin bags at home in favor of an It Girl-beloved tote.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Commits to Head-to-Toe Leather for a Post-Baby Sushi Date With Justin
Is she declaring the end of her maternity style era?
By Hanna Lustig Published