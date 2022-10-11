Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Game face: On. Laptop: Charged. Credit card: At the ready. Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale has begun. The two-day shopping event grants Prime members exclusive access to thousands of deals, and as a self-identifying shopaholic, this is crunch time. Thousands of too-good-to-be-true deals I can cash in on with a just few simple clicks—Call me Simone Biles because this is my Olympics. In addition to stocking up on luxury appliances and doing some light holiday shopping, I'm most excited to shop the best boot deals of Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale because, boy, are they good.

First and foremost, I'm eyeing the assortment of heavily discounted ankle boots, ranging from a black suede pair that's destined to become my everyday shoe to a leopard-print bootie I cannot wait to wear to happy hour. I'm also looking forward to mastering gorpcore—a utilitarian fashion trend that references the age-old camping snack of "good old raisins and peanuts"—given the plethora of fashion hiking boots over 40 percent off. Those are deals so good that I, a notorious city girl whose idea of nature is watching pigeons eat trash, am considering organizing a camping trip upstate. (Did I say camping? I meant glamping.)

Ahead, peruse an edit of the best discounted boots on Amazon. Oh, and note that I'll be updating this story as the Prime Early Access Sale continues, so be sure to keep checking this space throughout the rest of the event.

Best Kitten Heel Boot (opens in new tab) COLETER Leather Kitten Heel Ankle Boots $46 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a low, 1.38-inch heel, these ankle booties are about to become the hero pair in your shoe collection for their easy-to-wear comfort. One reviewer even boasted how they "wore [their] brand new boots for five hours straight and [their] feet did not hurt." That's footwear magic if you ask me.

Best White Boots (opens in new tab) IDIFU Side Zipper Ankle Booties $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I've long been on the hunt for a pair of white boots but have never pressed "buy" because logic always got in the way. "What about all the grime and mud I won't be able to avoid stepping in?" I asked myself. But considering how super-discounted this IDIFU pair is, I'm throwing reason out the window in favor of fulfilling a fashion fantasy. And according to all the rave reviews, this style is surprisingly comfortable.

Cutest Hiking Boot for Women (opens in new tab) ANJOUFEMME Winter Snow Hiking Boots $46 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Every winter, I struggle with finding a shoe that's both practical and stylish. So much so, in fact, I believed it to be a doomed endeavor. But then, I saw ANJOUFEMME Winter Snow Hiking Boots. Made of anti-skid, water-resistant materials and boasting a statement knit detail and soft suede fabrications, they're the best of both worlds in that they'll keep your feet protected from the winter elements and offer a surprising style payoff.

Best Going-Out Boot (opens in new tab) IDIFU Ada Ankle Boots $43 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Originally $71, this sleek style is discounted to an impressively affordable $43. And given that one reviewer calls them "a great go-to statement piece," these babies are going to be my new favorite going-out shoes. As for how to style these ankle boots, I'll wear them with cropped leather trousers and a black, off-the-shoulder sweater.

Best UGG Boot Dupe (opens in new tab) ALTOCIS Short Mid Calf Boot $31 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For when the temperatures take an upsettingly low dip, but you simply must leave the house (ugh, responsibilities), slip into ALTOCIS's fuzzy mid-calf boots. A close dupe for UGG's Classic shearling Boot, they'll keep your feet cozy all day long. Peep the colored resin buttons, too, as they're a playful detail that'll help you stand out on a dreary gray day.

Best Leopard Print Boots (opens in new tab) IDIFU Side Zipper Leopard Ankle Booties $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) No, your eyes don't deceive you. These IDIFU leopard suede booties are priced at $14, a 75 percent discount from their original $66 price tag. As for wearing these four-inch heeled boots, team them with a brown midi dress and finish with delicate gold accessories for a polished date-night outfit

Best Croc Print Boots (opens in new tab) ARiderGirl Emme Western Ankle Boots $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Crafted out of a croc-effect faux leather and studded with silver hardware, these boots combine a wild, wild west attitude with a downtown city feel. Styling tip: Try teaming these cutout ankle boots with statement socks for a fun peek-a-boo moment.

Best Snow Boot (opens in new tab) Ablanczoom Winter Snow Boots $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's 8:30 am. Your dog needs a walk but the temperature is below freezing and there's a light layer of snowfall you're not excited to navigate. Ablanczoom's Winter Snow Boots are the shoes you reach for. With their non-slip rubber sole and plush inside, you'll be able to walk safely and comfortably in the winter terrain.