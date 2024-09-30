Throughout her Maria press tour, Angelina Jolie has continually found understated ways to represent her muse. She hasn't dressed in full-on Callas-core, instead using subtile winks in the form of well-chosen accessories or a vintage-inspired dresses.

Naturally, for a screening of the biopic in New York City, Jolie continued this dressing ethos. She wore the opera singer's signature color, head to toe, as a nod to Maria Callas.

On Sept. 29, Jolie walked the red carpet at the New York Film Festival wearing a vintage gown that very well could have come straight from her on-screen persona's personal closet. She wore an angelic Madame Grès maxi dress—first made in 1956— covered in micro pleats, which featured an asymmetrical bodice.

Angelina Jolie attends a "Maria" screening wearing a white pleated gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie doubled down on the vintage aesthetic with an Old Hollywood glam look. She wore her blonde hair parted to the side, in elegant waves, and swiped on a glossy red lip. The actor skipped out on the brooches and fur this time around, wearing only a pair of diamond drop earrings.

The actor's gown was sourced from Mon Vintage, a destination for stars paying homage to the past on red carpets of the present. Previous clients of the luxury boutique include Rihanna and Amal Clooney.

A closer look at Jolie's red carpet gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't the gown's Grecian-inspired silhouette or Jolie's Old Hollywood glam look, however, that recalled Callas. It was her dress's colorway. White-bright gowns were a favorite of the singer and she often sported them on the red carpet. In fact, she wore a similar design to the International Film Festival in Venice, Italy in 1956.

Maria Callas wears white to the 1956 International Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fittingly, white dresses are also a Jolie specialty. Over the years, she has worn look-alike styles on many occasions. In 2019, for example, the actor wore a nearly identical gown to a Los Angeles premiere of Dumbo. It, too, featured a wrapped bodice and micro pleats.

Long before signing on for the biopic in her honor, Jolie wore a Maria Callas-esque gown for the 2019 premiere of "Dumbo." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fifteen years prior, in 2009, she wore yet another iteration to the annual Academy Awards. This time, her look was all satin, with a matching shawl and a low-cut neckline.

She wore a similar gown 15 years earlier, to the 2009 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She was born to play this role.