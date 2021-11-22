Anthropologie's 30% Off Black Friday Sale Is Something You Don't Want to Miss

Anthropologie is home to everything from everyday workwear and evening style picks to scented candles and skincare musts. Come holiday season, the retailer ups the ante with festive holiday dresses (and the accessories to complement them), gorgeous gift sets that'll have you snagging one for yourself, and houseware items that'll last you well into the new year. This year's Anthropologie Black Friday deal is something you won't want to miss—beginning November 24 and lasting through Black Friday weekend (November 28) you'll get 30% markdowns on all regularly priced items (minus some exclusions) and an extra 30% off of sale items. Need some inspiration? Here are the best fashion and home picks for the season.

Flowy Maxi Tunic Sweater $80 A chic way to amp up a cozy essential, this flowy sleeveless sweater looks equally as trendy paired with leggings and booties for a laid-back get together as it does with trousers and pumps for your more festive soirées.

Cable-Knit Sweater Tank Set $70 We love a piece that offers more than one styling option, like this cable-knit set that can be worn with or without its matching shrug.

Cozy Wool Blend Puff-Sleeved Coat $150 If you can't find us, we're busy swooning over this overcoat that expertly fuses comfort, warmth, and style.

Pilcro Sueded Overall Skirt $100 Overall dresses have a classic appeal to them, but when designed in suede it makes for a casually charming, easy one-piece.

Everyday Leather Tote Bag $150 A good tote bag is home to all of your catch-alls, but a great one won't sacrifice style for functionality, as evidenced by this chartreuse beauty.

Woven Link Bracelet $30 Need some arm candy for your LBD? All eyes will be on you at the company holiday party thanks to this glitzy woven link bracelet.

Oxford Leather Band Glass Candle $20 Place one in your bathroom, one on your kitchen counter, and one on your nightstand—these leather-banded beauties will have your home smelling like fall all year round.