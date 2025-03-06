It's often a challenge to find takes on spring's biggest fashion trends in every size, at every store. More often than not, plus-sizes (defined roughly as a US14 and up) are sequestered to separate boutiques, sold online-only, or not carried at all. This is all despite the average American woman wearing a size 18, and 68% of women wearing a size 14 or above. But this spring, fashion's most size-inclusive brand, Universal Standard, is collaborating with Anthropologie on a solution—at least for the current season.

13 of Universal Standard's best-selling pieces are now available at Anthropologie, with an emphasis on plus-sizes (14–24) and rising spring trends. Nuuly, Anthropologie's sister rental service, will also offer select pieces in sizes 00–24 and denim in sizes 00–40.

Anthropologie and Universal Standard collaborated on a 13-piece spring capsule putting plus sizes first. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Universal Standard Plus Amber Sleeveless Slip Midi Dress $268 at Anthropologie

Universal Standard Plus Lou High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans $138 at Anthropologie

The collection grafts vibrant prints and patterns Anthropologie is known for on to Universal Standard's curve-friendly sizing. (Each item was first designed for a US18—a medium in Universal Standard's size system.) Trends with runway and street style approval, from barrel-leg jeans to oversize button-up shirts and bias-cut dresses, are all present and accounted for.

The line includes oversize shirts, breezy dresses, and a few trending denim silhouettes. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Universal Standard Plus Buttondown Shirt $198 at Anthropologie

Universal Standard Plus Charlie High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $148 at Anthropologie

At a time when many retailers are scaling back their plus-size and size-inclusive offerings, a team-up between Universal Standard and Anthropologie is a refreshing antidote to the status quo. The latter brand is also a known champion for inclusive shopping: Last year, Anthropologie launched its debut adaptive line for women with disabilities.

While the collection is a spring capsule, one has to hope it becomes a sign of a permanent investment in an all-are-welcome shopping philosophy.

