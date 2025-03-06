Anthropologie and Universal Standard Collaborate on Spring's Most Size-Inclusive Collection

The season's rising trends are a lot more accessible now.

three models wearing the new anthropologie x universal standard collection in front of a plain backdrop
(Image credit: Universal Standard x Anthropologie)
Jump to category:
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

It's often a challenge to find takes on spring's biggest fashion trends in every size, at every store. More often than not, plus-sizes (defined roughly as a US14 and up) are sequestered to separate boutiques, sold online-only, or not carried at all. This is all despite the average American woman wearing a size 18, and 68% of women wearing a size 14 or above. But this spring, fashion's most size-inclusive brand, Universal Standard, is collaborating with Anthropologie on a solution—at least for the current season.

13 of Universal Standard's best-selling pieces are now available at Anthropologie, with an emphasis on plus-sizes (14–24) and rising spring trends. Nuuly, Anthropologie's sister rental service, will also offer select pieces in sizes 00–24 and denim in sizes 00–40.

a model wears a dress from anthropologie and universal standard's collaboration

Anthropologie and Universal Standard collaborated on a 13-piece spring capsule putting plus sizes first.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Universal Standard Plus Amber Sleeveless Slip Midi Dress
Universal Standard Plus Amber Sleeveless Slip Midi Dress

Universal Standard Plus Lou High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Universal Standard Plus Lou High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

The collection grafts vibrant prints and patterns Anthropologie is known for on to Universal Standard's curve-friendly sizing. (Each item was first designed for a US18—a medium in Universal Standard's size system.) Trends with runway and street style approval, from barrel-leg jeans to oversize button-up shirts and bias-cut dresses, are all present and accounted for.

a model wearing a look from the Anthropologie x Universal Standard spring collection

The line includes oversize shirts, breezy dresses, and a few trending denim silhouettes.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Universal Standard Plus Buttondown Shirt
Universal Standard Plus Buttondown Shirt

Universal Standard Plus Charlie High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Universal Standard Plus Charlie High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

At a time when many retailers are scaling back their plus-size and size-inclusive offerings, a team-up between Universal Standard and Anthropologie is a refreshing antidote to the status quo. The latter brand is also a known champion for inclusive shopping: Last year, Anthropologie launched its debut adaptive line for women with disabilities.

While the collection is a spring capsule, one has to hope it becomes a sign of a permanent investment in an all-are-welcome shopping philosophy.

Shop Universal Standard x Anthropologie

Universal Standard Plus Islet Button-Front Linen Blend Midi Dress
Universal Standard Plus Islet Button-Front Linen Blend Midi Dress

Universal Standard Plus Cotton Poplin V-Neck Blouse
Universal Standard Plus Cotton Poplin V-Neck Blouse

Universal Standard Plus Linen Blend Striped Midi Dress
Universal Standard Plus Linen Blend Striped Midi Dress

Universal Standard Plus Ambroeus Short-Sleeve Smocked Poplin Midi Dress
Universal Standard Plus Ambroeus Short-Sleeve Smocked Poplin Midi Dress

Universal Standard Plus Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans
Universal Standard Plus Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans

Universal Standard Plus Promenade Linen Blend Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Universal Standard Plus Promenade Linen Blend Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Universal Standard Plus Sleeveless Mesh Midi Dress
Universal Standard Plus Sleeveless Mesh Midi Dress

Universal Standard Plus Cotton Poplin Midi Shirtdress
Universal Standard Plus Cotton Poplin Midi Shirtdress

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸