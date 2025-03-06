Anthropologie and Universal Standard Collaborate on Spring's Most Size-Inclusive Collection
The season's rising trends are a lot more accessible now.
It's often a challenge to find takes on spring's biggest fashion trends in every size, at every store. More often than not, plus-sizes (defined roughly as a US14 and up) are sequestered to separate boutiques, sold online-only, or not carried at all. This is all despite the average American woman wearing a size 18, and 68% of women wearing a size 14 or above. But this spring, fashion's most size-inclusive brand, Universal Standard, is collaborating with Anthropologie on a solution—at least for the current season.
13 of Universal Standard's best-selling pieces are now available at Anthropologie, with an emphasis on plus-sizes (14–24) and rising spring trends. Nuuly, Anthropologie's sister rental service, will also offer select pieces in sizes 00–24 and denim in sizes 00–40.
The collection grafts vibrant prints and patterns Anthropologie is known for on to Universal Standard's curve-friendly sizing. (Each item was first designed for a US18—a medium in Universal Standard's size system.) Trends with runway and street style approval, from barrel-leg jeans to oversize button-up shirts and bias-cut dresses, are all present and accounted for.
At a time when many retailers are scaling back their plus-size and size-inclusive offerings, a team-up between Universal Standard and Anthropologie is a refreshing antidote to the status quo. The latter brand is also a known champion for inclusive shopping: Last year, Anthropologie launched its debut adaptive line for women with disabilities.
While the collection is a spring capsule, one has to hope it becomes a sign of a permanent investment in an all-are-welcome shopping philosophy.
Shop Universal Standard x Anthropologie
