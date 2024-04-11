Ariana Grande has entrusted her flower power to the hands of Oscar de la Renta once again.
The singer and actress attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 10, to promote her upcoming film Wicked—and let's just say, her look for the press conference channeled Glinda the Good Witch in all the right ways.
Grande tapped into her character's bubbly nature with the help of her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. She opted for a strapless pink mini dress resembling a blooming poppy flower—an undeniable nod to a scene in The Wizard of Oz where the Wicked Witch puts Dorothy to sleep in a field. Cuttrell pulled Grande's organza gown from Oscar de la Renta's Spring/Summer 2024 collection and is currently available to shop for under $7,000.
Beside her on stage was Cynthia Erivo, who exuded the party version of her character, Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. Erivo wore a silver mini skirt from Versace's Fall 2024 collection, an emerald green off-the-shoulder top, and matching thigh-high satin platform boots.
This isn't the first time Grande wore florals—or bubblegum pink—while promoting the upcoming film adaptation of Broadway's Wicked. The Eternal Sunshine singer adhered to the whimsical theme at a Wicked press stop in February, uploading a photo carousel of herself in another Oscar de la Renta mini dress. The sleeveless look, designed by co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, included a sheer nude base embroidered with multi-colored flowers on top.
A post shared by Ariana Grande
A photo posted by arianagrande on
"We both felt such a tremendous responsibility to honor these women and to pour our hearts, our souls, our tears—so many different pairs of lashes," Grande said at the press conference, according to Variety. I'm really grateful for this journey that we've taken together."
Wicked is slated for release on November 27th of this year.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
