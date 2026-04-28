Since welcoming her first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, last September, Rihanna has embraced Girl Mom dressing to the max. So far, she's worn a $100,000 Audemars Piguet watch and Prada ballet sneakers, both in baby pink. On April 28, A$AP Rocky followed his girlfriend's lead at the Chanel Cruise 2026 show, where a Girl Dad-approved Flap Bag was his plus-one.

Rihanna didn't join A$AP at his third Chanel by Matthieu Blazy show, but he held down the fashion fort in a tomato-red button-down, a suede, brooch-topped jacket, cool-toned khakis, and leather burgundy loafers. But carrying a Chanel handbag this unmissable had Rihanna's name written all over it. (I mean, have you seen her bright yellow, Dracula Book Tote from Dior?)

A$AP Rocky was the star of Chanel's Cruise 2026 front-row, thanks to a "Girl Dad" Flap Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky took his job of showcasing the shoulder style very seriously. He is a brand ambassador, after all. The father-of-three (and regular Chanel campaign star) flaunted the rectangular tote's oversize, cotton-crafted silhouette from every angle. Much like the Blazy-era Flap Bags in Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Harry Styles's closets, the atelier's interlocking Cs in yellow gold kept the top-flap secure. (Don't miss the burgundy leather base beneath the emblem.)

Article continues below

But here's where Rocky's purse differed from fellow Chanel collectors: multicolor tweed added visual interest to the top fold-over layer's edge. Bieber's Flap Bag also didn't come with pastel pink Mary Janes like Rocky's. He went full Girl Dad mode by dangling monogrammed baby shoes around the bag's chainlink shoulder strap.

A$AP Rocky told WWD it was "a gift from Matthieu," and highlighted the designer's choice to cast a pregnant person in the show. "I've seen other models walking around with bags and they had different colored ballerina shoes on it, so I'm going to give these to my daughter.”

Knowing A$AP Rocky, they'll end up on Rocki's itty-bitty soles faster than you can say "Chanel Cruise."

Appreciate Rocky's girl dad-worthy Chanel Flap Bag in all its glory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky might be the biggest VIP fan of Blazy's purses. He doesn't attend his shows without a Chanel It bag in tow. Last December, he matched the burgundy buttons on his tweed jacket to a leather Flap Bag before the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show. (Jenner used the same slouchy style to endorse the navy-and-burgundy color combination on April 1.) His finishing touch was a globe-looking minaudière, which dangled in front of the Chanel Flap.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rocky celebrated his newly-minted brand ambassador status with another Chanel Flap Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocky recycled the same double-bag formula for Chanel Couture Spring 2026 in late January. That time, a dark green, croc-embossed laptop bag was his base layer. Then, he stacked a novelty peanut-shaped clutch on top. It gave the same maxi-to-micro effect as his pink Flap Bag and Mary Janes charm.

A$AP Rocky returned to Chanel's front-row with a new set of bags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky's new role hasn't just impacted his personal style: “Being a girl dad at this point kinda makes you more vulnerable,” he told E! News at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. “And I’m ready for that stage in my life. It makes you way more agile and precious with everything.” Would he have worn such an adorable bag charm pre-Rocki? I'm unsure. “I think that [being a girl dad] fits me and suits me well," he added.

TOPICS Rihanna Chanel