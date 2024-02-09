Ashley Graham's appearance at Puma’s New York Fashion Week show wasn't just a lesson in mixing high and low silhouettes. (In her case, a graphic maxi dress and sneakers.) It was also a chance for Graham to champion a rising designer from the front row.
While other celebrity attendees paired their Puma sneakers with relaxed pieces that established more of an athleisure vibe, the model and podcast host posed in a floor-length Feben dress covered in neutral-toned abstract prints. Graham also styled her dress with Rihanna's leather Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers—a runner style from the collaboration's November drop.
Graham’s gorgeous maxi dress featured a silky composure, a square neckline, and a knee-high slit which created a subtle peekaboo effect. She embraced edgy accessories to complete her look, accentuating her ears with diamond-studded silver hoop earrings. For added glamour, the supermodel also revealed an earring constellation of gleaming hoops and studs, highlighted by a double-twisted, slicked-back updo by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan.
The dress's mix of various textures—allover ruching, tiered stitching, and ruffled hems—stood out in a sea of athletic-inspired outfits on Puma's sporty runway. But the most impressive aspect of Graham's dress was its origin: emerging designer Feben.
Feben—worn by countless other celebrities including Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, and Erykah Badu—is a London-based brand on the rise. Founded shortly after its namesake designer graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2020, Feben is often recognized for its vibrant colors and unique patterns, but most notably, its signature twist fabrication technique.
These distinctive features are all displayed on Graham’s dress, a piece from Feben’s spring/summer 2024 collection. More like it are due to appear on the label's fall/winter 2024 runway to be held in Milan later this month—and hopefully in more front rows after that.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
-
Lady Gaga Fuels Rumors She’s Making New Music With Her Latest Instagram Photos
"Tik tok tik tok."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
New Book Claims Queen Elizabeth Wanted Diana Spencer to Marry Someone Else in the Royal Family, Not Prince Charles
In the leadup to Charles and Diana’s 1981 wedding, the Queen had some reservations.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Lopez Shared What Inspired Her to Make New Music
“I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off New York Fashion Week With Puma Sneakers—and No Pants
She makes the divisive look work.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kendall Jenner Revived the Controversial Dress-Over-Pants Trend
But with a minimalist twist.
By Aaron Royce
-
Kaia Gerber Has the Most Opulent Take on Après-Ski Style
Starting with her shaggy faux fur coat.
By Melony Forcier
-
Katie Holmes Wore a Midriff-Baring Cardigan and Lacy Bra to Chanel's A-List Opening Party
The actress spent a glamorous evening in the cozy, yet daring, combination.
By Melony Forcier
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Latest Maternity Look Combines Cozy, Rainy Day Layers and Hermès Accessories
Her quiet luxury streak is still going strong.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya and Florence Pugh Conquered Modernistic Neutrals During Their 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour
"Exciting neutrals" isn't an oxymoron here.
By Melony Forcier
-
Florence Pugh's Sheer Mirrored Set Turned a 'Dune: Part Two' Red Carpet Into Her Personal Disco
Her look shined enough to be seen from space.
By Aaron Royce
-
Bella Hadid Remains the Reigning Queen of Horse Girl Style
She returned to Instagram in Y2K rodeo gear.
By Melony Forcier