Ashley Graham's appearance at Puma’s New York Fashion Week show wasn't just a lesson in mixing high and low silhouettes. (In her case, a graphic maxi dress and sneakers.) It was also a chance for Graham to champion a rising designer from the front row.

While other celebrity attendees paired their Puma sneakers with relaxed pieces that established more of an athleisure vibe, the model and podcast host posed in a floor-length Feben dress covered in neutral-toned abstract prints. Graham also styled her dress with Rihanna's leather Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers—a runner style from the collaboration's November drop.

Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham attend Puma's fall 2024 show at New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Graham’s gorgeous maxi dress featured a silky composure, a square neckline, and a knee-high slit which created a subtle peekaboo effect. She embraced edgy accessories to complete her look, accentuating her ears with diamond-studded silver hoop earrings. For added glamour, the supermodel also revealed an earring constellation of gleaming hoops and studs, highlighted by a double-twisted, slicked-back updo by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan.

Ashley Graham attends Puma's fall 2024 show at New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The dress's mix of various textures—allover ruching, tiered stitching, and ruffled hems—stood out in a sea of athletic-inspired outfits on Puma's sporty runway. But the most impressive aspect of Graham's dress was its origin: emerging designer Feben.

Feben's Spring/Summer 2024 runway collection during LFW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Feben—worn by countless other celebrities including Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, and Erykah Badu—is a London-based brand on the rise. Founded shortly after its namesake designer graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2020, Feben is often recognized for its vibrant colors and unique patterns, but most notably, its signature twist fabrication technique.

These distinctive features are all displayed on Graham’s dress, a piece from Feben’s spring/summer 2024 collection. More like it are due to appear on the label's fall/winter 2024 runway to be held in Milan later this month—and hopefully in more front rows after that.