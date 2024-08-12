Ashley Graham Revives the Leopard Print Trend for Fall 2024 With a Single Dress

She's trading summer whites for this throwback pattern.

ashley graham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Gray
By
published
in News

With cooler days are around the corner, the celebs are folding away their summer whites and sundresses (or, more likely, having their assistants do so), and test driving looks for fall. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter have all cast their votes on the leading denim trend of autumn 2024, wearing wide-leg jeans and denim dresses. And today, Ashley Graham is putting her money on leopard print for pattern of the season.

The model was photographed walking in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, August 12, sporting a skin-tight, calf-length, leopard print dress with long sleeves and a turtleneck—a little premature in 76-degree weather, but glamorous nonetheless. Graham completed the outfit with a pair of flat metallic gold sandals with the über-trendy toe loop detail, plus black angular cat-eye sunglasses and big, bejeweled silver hoop earrings.

ashley graham walks in manhattan on august 12 wearing the leopard print trend

Ashley Graham is bringing back leopard print, but did it ever really leave?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, she showed off her summer street style in a white, strapless semi-sheer crochet midi dress from Simkhai, matched to white-framed oval shades and white gold-chained sandal heels. A few weeks prior, Graham attended a Balenciaga show at Paris Haute Couture Week in a black, slit-leg velvet gown, a broad-shouldered floor-length blazer, and strappy black heels.

Today's look is a noted departure from the polished, monochrome outfits of weeks past. Graham's leopard print moment introduces a pinch of playfulness to her wardrobe, while still maintaining her sleek and sophisticated style.

Asshley Graham wearing a semi-sheer white Simkhai sundress in New York City July 2024

Today's look is a noted departure from her summer whites.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leopard print is poised to make a comeback for fall 2024. But did it ever really leave? Back in June, Jennifer Lawrence and Dior were ahead of the wave. Lawrence attended Dior’s Cruise 2025 runway show wearing a leopard print fur wrap coat from the collection.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a leopard print coat and tank top in front of a dior sign

Jennifer Lawrence and Dior were ahead of the trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems like every other year the pattern re-emerges as a trend. After dominating culture in the late '90s and early 2000s, spots crawled back onto the runway around Fall/Winter 2016, with luxury houses like Prada, Moschino, and Dolce & Gabbana incorporating the iconic print on fur coats and dresses. Flash forward a few years to the inescapable leopard print midi by Realisation Par that took over 2019, when every woman from the city to the suburbs owned the same silk skirt. Maybe Graham's form-fitting leopard print turtleneck dress is the next It Item, too.

Shop Leopard Print Dresses Inspired by Ashley Graham

Leopard Mesh Printed Ruched Midi Dress
Ganni Leopard Mesh Printed Ruched Midi Dress

Animal Print Long Sleeve Dress
Animal Print Long Sleeve Dress

Sheer Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Sheer Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Vivienne Static Leopard Print Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress
Vivienne Static Leopard Print Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress

Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸