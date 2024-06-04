Jennifer Lawrence Revives the Leopard Print Trend in Dior's Front Row

The actress touched down in Scotland to make a pattern statement.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a leopard print coat and sunglasses at the dior cruise 2025 show
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Gray
By
published

It seems like every year the leopard print trend makes a "comeback." After dominating culture in the late '90s and early 2000s, the spots crawled back onto the runway around Fall/Winter 2016, with collections from Prada and Moschino to Dolce & Gabbana including the iconic print on fur coats and dresses. Perhaps you remember the leopard print midi skirt trend that took over 2019, when everyone and their chic mother owned the identical silk numbers (and fashion brands re-created them in droves)? Now, Jennifer Lawrence is using her front row style to say the leopard print trend is truly back for good.

After traveling abroad in double denim and mesh flats, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted (no pun intended) wearing the print while attending Dior’s Cruise 2025 catwalk show, held at Drummond Castle in Perthshire, Scotland, on June 3. The actress wore her Dior leopard print fur wrap coat cinched at the waist with a black leather belt featuring a golden Christian Dior logo buckle.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a leopard print coat and tank top in front of a dior sign

Jennifer Lawrence attended Dior's Cruise show on Monday, June 3, wrapped in a luxurious leopard print coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Under the fur, Lawrence, styled by Jamie Mizrahi, layered a basic white ribbed Dior tank top, complete with a teeny tiny black stitched bumblebee logo and the letters "CD." She paired top with inky blue Dior wide-leg flared jeans. Her black accessories—a Jennifer Behr headband, big square Dior sunglasses, a small Lady D-Joy Bag, pointed-toe leather J’adior slingback pumps—tied the look together. The final touch? Cuffed sleeves, revealing the jacket's black interior.

J. Law may be a trend setter, but she didn't start the great leopard print revival of 2024. The print has shown up on Fall/Winter runway shows from Zimmerman, Versace, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Isabel Marant, and more.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the dior cruise 2025 show wearing leopard print

J.Law reserved her leopard print touch for her robe coat—otherwise, she layered classics like a ribbed tank top and jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence's look is a tamer offering from the new Dior resort collection, which merges Vivienne Westwood-esque punk corsets, grungey patterns, and plaid, with '90s newspaper print, biker girl studs, and a lot of leather belts.

The star is a regular at the French fashion house's runway shows. Earlier this year, Lawrence wore a grey three-piece tweed suit by Dior to the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris. That same month, she chose a strapless polka dot Dior Couture gown and matching shawl for the Oscars red carpet. Compared to those outfits, Lawrence's leopard print moment is a step in the casual direction, and just in time for summer.

Shop a Leopard Print Look Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Cruz Headband -- Black
Jennifer Behr Cruz Headband -- Black

Leopard Crispy Shell Belted Coat
Ganni Leopard Crispy Shell Belted Coat

Bianka Sling Back
Sam Edelman Bianka Sling Back

The Hustler Roller Sneak - Heirloom
Mother The Hustler Roller Sneak - Heirloom

Rib Scoop Neck Tank
Frame Rib Scoop Neck Tank

Topics
Jennifer Lawrence
Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸