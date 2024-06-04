It seems like every year the leopard print trend makes a "comeback." After dominating culture in the late '90s and early 2000s, the spots crawled back onto the runway around Fall/Winter 2016, with collections from Prada and Moschino to Dolce & Gabbana including the iconic print on fur coats and dresses. Perhaps you remember the leopard print midi skirt trend that took over 2019, when everyone and their chic mother owned the identical silk numbers (and fashion brands re-created them in droves)? Now, Jennifer Lawrence is using her front row style to say the leopard print trend is truly back for good.

After traveling abroad in double denim and mesh flats, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted (no pun intended) wearing the print while attending Dior’s Cruise 2025 catwalk show, held at Drummond Castle in Perthshire, Scotland, on June 3. The actress wore her Dior leopard print fur wrap coat cinched at the waist with a black leather belt featuring a golden Christian Dior logo buckle.

Jennifer Lawrence attended Dior's Cruise show on Monday, June 3, wrapped in a luxurious leopard print coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under the fur, Lawrence, styled by Jamie Mizrahi, layered a basic white ribbed Dior tank top, complete with a teeny tiny black stitched bumblebee logo and the letters "CD." She paired top with inky blue Dior wide-leg flared jeans. Her black accessories—a Jennifer Behr headband, big square Dior sunglasses, a small Lady D-Joy Bag, pointed-toe leather J’adior slingback pumps—tied the look together. The final touch? Cuffed sleeves, revealing the jacket's black interior.

J. Law may be a trend setter, but she didn't start the great leopard print revival of 2024. The print has shown up on Fall/Winter runway shows from Zimmerman, Versace, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Isabel Marant, and more.

J.Law reserved her leopard print touch for her robe coat—otherwise, she layered classics like a ribbed tank top and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence's look is a tamer offering from the new Dior resort collection, which merges Vivienne Westwood-esque punk corsets, grungey patterns, and plaid, with '90s newspaper print, biker girl studs, and a lot of leather belts.

The star is a regular at the French fashion house's runway shows. Earlier this year, Lawrence wore a grey three-piece tweed suit by Dior to the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris. That same month, she chose a strapless polka dot Dior Couture gown and matching shawl for the Oscars red carpet. Compared to those outfits, Lawrence's leopard print moment is a step in the casual direction, and just in time for summer.

