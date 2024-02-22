Supermodel Ashley Graham is an underrated style star. Though the model, presenter, and mother has made hundreds of jaw-dropping runway appearances since 2014, this fashion month is proving to be one of her best so far.
The 36-year-old was spotted at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, attending the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 show. There, Graham was photographed in the brand's black leather trench coat, which she wore buttoned up and tied at the waist. She styled the coat as a dress and paired it with black open-toed heels and gold earrings.
Days earlier, Graham was also seen at New York Fashion Week, sitting front row for the Puma show. While other celebrity attendees leaned into the athleisure vibe, Graham styled a pair of Rihanna's leather Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers with a floor-length floral-printed maxi dress by rising brand Feben.
Graham's leather trench is nearly identical to the one Gisele Bündchen wore earlier this month. On February 12, Bündchen took her Frame coat out for dinner in Manhattan, styling it with a short mini dress and knee-high Balenciaga boots. The sleek black outwear is becoming an unspoken requirement in the "supermodel uniform"— at least, according to Graham and Bündchen.
Milan Fashion Week has just begun, featuring shows and designers like Gucci, Versace, and Jil Sander to watch out for. With the expected arrival of more A-listers and models in the coming days, Graham's leather trench coat likely isn't the last to make its mark during MFW.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
