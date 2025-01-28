Jasmine Tookes's Favorite Banana Republic Find Has Lasted Her "Years"
Now, she's finding new all-time favorites in a fresh campaign.
Model and entrepreneur Jasmine Tookes can vividly remember her first Banana Republic purchase. It was a gray cashmere sweater, a size or two too big but "incredibly slouchy," one that has probably outlasted dozens of other so-called timeless items.
"It’s something that has been with me for years and has held up both in style and in quality," she says. "Wearing it has always made me feel so chic and put together."
In other words, her gateway sweater is the definition of a wardrobe classic. And while it's no longer available, she's the face of a new Banana Republic collection and campaign with the same buy now, wear for eternity energy. (Yes, even if you're not a model.)
Tookes joins White Lotus season 3 star Nicholas Duvernay in an ode to pieces that could never be accused of following trends. Instead, they're a spring lineup of Banana Republic's greatest hits—cotton poplin button-up shirts, coordinating two-piece sets, and day dresses—that Tookes says will last for seasons to come.
To her, "classic" and "timeless" share the same definition, and this Alex Nataf-lensed campaign overflows with examples. "A classic item is something that has always been, and will always be in style," Tookes says—like, say, the striped shirting she layers with straight-leg jeans in one of the shots.
Banana Republic also reconsidered its archive for the collection Tookes models, reinterpreting a men's suede trucker jacket in a women's fit. The piece might shoot to the top of Tookes's everyday rotation alongside the brand's slate of button-up shirts. "I love anything that I can layer or dress up or down—as a mom I really need pieces that go from day to night," she explains.
What the suede jackets, jeans, and button-ups all share is a perspective that takes the long view. They're not just for showing off in a Spring 2025 campaign, but for styling for years and years after. Take it from Tookes: When a piece is as well-designed as she says Banana Republic's are, you never have to stop wearing your first.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Alex Cooper Is Building Empires (Yes, Plural)
The entrepreneur on creating something new, trusting her instinct while overcoming insecurities, and what everyone gets wrong about women in media.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
The Mogul Issue
Starring Alex Cooper, who opens up to 'Marie Claire' about building empires—plural.
By The Editors Published
-
50 Powerful Women Share Their Power Picks
We asked some of the most successful and stylish professionals we know to tell us about the one item they can’t live without.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Katie Holmes Bravely Wears Her Shirt Backwards at Paris Fashion Week
It's unconventional, but it works.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jacquemus Reunites Victoria's Secret Models on Its Spring 2025 Runway
Jacquemus cast several models with Victoria's Secret credentials.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Revives the Naked Shoe Trend With a Glistening Green Sequin Dress
Her dress matches our envy over this entire look.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Spins a Crystal Web in Her Sundance 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Premiere Naked Dress
The actress method dressed her way.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Accentuates a $5,000 Louis Vuitton Jacket With Bright Red Tights at the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game
She's been cheering on the luxury label all season.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Keke Palmer Is Dressing Like the People's Princess of Comedy
Stylist Zoe Costello has Princess Diana in mind when she wardrobes the actor.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Truly Cannot Stop Wearing This Polka Dot Halter Dress
It's quickly becoming one of her most-worn pieces.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Embraces the Leggings Revival in Vintage Prada Riding Boots and Gigi Hadid's Puffer Jacket
Even models are tapping into the long-awaited boot-and-legging renaissance.
By Hanna Lustig Published