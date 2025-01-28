Jasmine Tookes's Favorite Banana Republic Find Has Lasted Her "Years"

Model and entrepreneur Jasmine Tookes can vividly remember her first Banana Republic purchase. It was a gray cashmere sweater, a size or two too big but "incredibly slouchy," one that has probably outlasted dozens of other so-called timeless items.

"It’s something that has been with me for years and has held up both in style and in quality," she says. "Wearing it has always made me feel so chic and put together."

In other words, her gateway sweater is the definition of a wardrobe classic. And while it's no longer available, she's the face of a new Banana Republic collection and campaign with the same buy now, wear for eternity energy. (Yes, even if you're not a model.)

Jasmine Tookes wears banana republic classics in a banana republic campaign

(Image credit: Alex Nataf)

Relaxed Suede Trucker Jacket

Relaxed Suede Trucker Jacket

Satin Midi Skirt

Satin Midi Skirt

Jasmine Tookes wears banana republic classics in a banana republic campaign

(Image credit: Alex Nataf)

Banana Republic

The Oversized Shirt in Pink Stripe

Banana Republic

The Oversized Shirt in White

Tookes joins White Lotus season 3 star Nicholas Duvernay in an ode to pieces that could never be accused of following trends. Instead, they're a spring lineup of Banana Republic's greatest hits—cotton poplin button-up shirts, coordinating two-piece sets, and day dresses—that Tookes says will last for seasons to come.

To her, "classic" and "timeless" share the same definition, and this Alex Nataf-lensed campaign overflows with examples. "A classic item is something that has always been, and will always be in style," Tookes says—like, say, the striped shirting she layers with straight-leg jeans in one of the shots.

Jasmine Tookes wears banana republic classics in a banana republic campaign

(Image credit: Alex Nataf)

Navare Penny Loafers

Navare Penny Loafers

Poplin Shirt Dress

Poplin Shirt Dress

Jasmine Tookes wears Banana Republic pieces in a new spring campaign

(Image credit: Alex Nataf)

Banana Republic
Poplin Bubble-Hem Cropped Top

Poplin Bib-Front Dress

Poplin Bib-Front Dress

Banana Republic also reconsidered its archive for the collection Tookes models, reinterpreting a men's suede trucker jacket in a women's fit. The piece might shoot to the top of Tookes's everyday rotation alongside the brand's slate of button-up shirts. "I love anything that I can layer or dress up or down—as a mom I really need pieces that go from day to night," she explains.

Jasmine Tookes wears banana republic classics in a banana republic campaign

(Image credit: Alex Nataf)

Suede Trench Coat

Suede Trench Coat

High-Rise '90s Straight Jean

High-Rise '90s Straight Jean

What the suede jackets, jeans, and button-ups all share is a perspective that takes the long view. They're not just for showing off in a Spring 2025 campaign, but for styling for years and years after. Take it from Tookes: When a piece is as well-designed as she says Banana Republic's are, you never have to stop wearing your first.

