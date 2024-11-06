Bella Hadid only became a global ambassador for Chopard a month ago, but she's already leaning into the job full-force. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the supermodel flew to the Middle East for the reopening of the brand's flagship boutique at Dubai Mall. Naturally, she frosted herself in jewelry from the Swiss 's freshly launched Ice Cube collection for the occasion, including a diamond-studded rose gold choker and matching cuff bracelet.

The Palestinian-Dutch beauty wore a black vintage Mugler dress cinched with an oversize black belt, styled by Molly Dickson, for the store's ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier in the day. She also debuted a full set of choppy brunette bangs that were shortest in the center of her face before blending into the rest of her pin-straight blowout. The shaggy fringe is most likely faux, but I'll be watching to see if the style sticks around. I'm feeling the seasonal itch for bangs in a serious way—and if Hadid is taking the plunge, I might have to follow suit.

For the party later that night, the 28-year-old turned up the drama in archival Elie Saab couture from the designer's Fall 2004 collection. The turmeric-colored gown was embellished with cascading chiffon ruffles, silver sequins, and a neckline that plunged all the way down her sternum.

Naming Hadid an official face of Chopard follows her long relationship with the brand, who has been icing her out at Cannes Film Festival for years. In May, she accessorized multiple rare vintage slip dresses, including one sourced from Gucci's Spring 2004 collection, with Chopard jewels. She also paired a plunging black sequin Versace gown from the designer's 2001 couture collection with dangling diamond earrings and an oversize diamond ring from the Swiss jewelry house. Suffice it to say, the first year of her ambassadorship is off to a glitzy start.

