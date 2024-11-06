Bella Hadid Debuts Choppy Bangs With a Plunging Elie Saab Gown and Chopard Diamonds in Dubai
The model flew across the world for the reopening of the Swiss jeweler's boutique.
Bella Hadid only became a global ambassador for Chopard a month ago, but she's already leaning into the job full-force. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the supermodel flew to the Middle East for the reopening of the brand's flagship boutique at Dubai Mall. Naturally, she frosted herself in jewelry from the Swiss 's freshly launched Ice Cube collection for the occasion, including a diamond-studded rose gold choker and matching cuff bracelet.
The Palestinian-Dutch beauty wore a black vintage Mugler dress cinched with an oversize black belt, styled by Molly Dickson, for the store's ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier in the day. She also debuted a full set of choppy brunette bangs that were shortest in the center of her face before blending into the rest of her pin-straight blowout. The shaggy fringe is most likely faux, but I'll be watching to see if the style sticks around. I'm feeling the seasonal itch for bangs in a serious way—and if Hadid is taking the plunge, I might have to follow suit.
For the party later that night, the 28-year-old turned up the drama in archival Elie Saab couture from the designer's Fall 2004 collection. The turmeric-colored gown was embellished with cascading chiffon ruffles, silver sequins, and a neckline that plunged all the way down her sternum.
A post shared by Alie and Amanda | BHM (@bellahadidmidias)
A photo posted by on
Naming Hadid an official face of Chopard follows her long relationship with the brand, who has been icing her out at Cannes Film Festival for years. In May, she accessorized multiple rare vintage slip dresses, including one sourced from Gucci's Spring 2004 collection, with Chopard jewels. She also paired a plunging black sequin Versace gown from the designer's 2001 couture collection with dangling diamond earrings and an oversize diamond ring from the Swiss jewelry house. Suffice it to say, the first year of her ambassadorship is off to a glitzy start.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
