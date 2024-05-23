A day with four back-to-back outfit changes is just another Thursday for Bella Hadid. Still, the model and Ôrebella fragrance founder managed to make her third (and fourth!) looks of the Cannes Film Festival circuit her most dramatic yet.
First, ascending the steps to the May 23 premiere of L'Amour Ouf, Hadid dressed in yet another vintage gown pulled by stylist Molly Dickson. Hailing from Atelier Versace's 2001 couture collection, the black dress featured a plunging neckline and semi-sheer bodice contrasted by a floor-length skirt absolutely dripping in sequins.
In archival runway images Dickson shared on her Instagram story, Versace originally styled the dress with nothing but coordinating black heels. Hadid emphasized the over-the-top drama of the see-through bodice and sequined skirt with a long, gauzy shawl that fluttered in the wind. Diamond, dangling earrings and an oversize diamond ring on her index finger added a final, dramatic touch to the outfit. (Those were most likely sourced from Chopard, which has been Hadid's jeweler of choice throughout Cannes.)
On the glam front, Hadid and hairstylist Bryce Scarlett paid homage to a classic prom updo with a slicked-back bun set with giant, cascading barrel curls. As for her makeup? She matched the early 2000s energy of her dress and hair in a bronzed, glowy look coordinated by makeup artist Nadia Tayeh.
Tired of outfit changes yet? Not Bella. After shutting down the Cannes premiere stairs, Hadid changed into another Atelier Versace dress from the Fall 1998 collection. The bridal dress had a simple, sleeveless silhouette with flashes of silver sequin embroidery throughout the bodice and skirt. Just like her red carpet gown, Hadid paired what appeared to be an after party look with a coordinating, gauzy shawl and open-toed sandals.
There are still two days left in the Cannes Film Festival, with all events wrapping up by Saturday, May 25. Hadid hasn't confirmed whether she's attending more events, but she's already provided enough meaningful outfits to fill an entire fashion week calendar.
Thursday alone included two previous looks: a keffiyeh sundress referencing her Palestinian heritage and a not-yet-released, backless T-shirt dress by Jacquemus. Earlier in the week, Hadid and Dickson have collaborated on everything from an array of vintage slip dresses to a totally-sheer Saint Laurent naked dress, plus an easygoing mini by Alaïa.
Of course, Cannes hasn't just been the Bella Hadid show. Other noteworthy looks from the past two weeks included Selena Gomez's ovation-worthy Saint Laurent gown and Naomi Campbell's self-reference in vintage Chanel, styled by Law Roach.
Editor's note: This post has been updated to include Hadid's second Versace dress.
