Bella Hadid Lounges in Editor-Favorite Rothy's Loafers and 2025's Most Relaxed Denim Trend

The model just paired Meghan Markle's favorite flats with ripped, wide-leg jeans.

Bella Hadid has long dark hair and wears black glasses, while wearing a gray suit jacket and carrying a red bag
(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Bella Hadid somehow manages to look flawless at all times—even when she has her hair in rollers. And when the model lounges about on-set during her workday, her outfits remain enviable and filled with in-demand loafers and on-trend denim.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, Hadid was photographed speaking on the phone while leaning against a gate. During this fairly innocuous activity, the rodeo champion wore a pair of baggy, denim pants with rips at the knees, which she paired with a brown leather belt and a checked shirt.

She also appeared to be wearing Rothy's long sold-out cheetah print loafers, which she's either been hoarding in her closet or sought out on Reddit and Facebook groups dedicated to the brand. While similar styles can still be tracked down on resale sites, Hadid's decision to wear these particular loafers likely means there's about to be a surge in demand. Luckily, Rothy's Almond Loafer is still available in its kindred animal print, Desert Cat.

Bella Hadid lounges on set while wearing relaxed denim jeans with ripped knees, cheetah print loafers, and a baggy shirt

Bella Hadid co-signs 2025's wide-leg denim trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Almond Loafer - Desert Cat
Rothy's
The Almond Loafer—Desert Cat

The likes of Aläia and Bottega Veneta have recently confirmed that, when it comes to denim, the wider the leg, the better. Hadid's choice of jeans also references the return of the puddle-hem, a Y2K trend which Jennifer Lopez has helped bring back to prominence in recent months.

Franklin Jeansrag & bone
Franklin Jeans

Illuminate JeansZIMMERMANN
Illuminate Jeans

The Tomcat Roller Skimp JeansMOTHER
The Tomcat Roller Skimp Jeans

Meanwhile, Hadid's loafers are beloved by editors and members of the Royal Family alike. After Meghan Markle debuted her pair of Rothy's during her 2018 royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, the brand's popularity surged. Katie Holmes is also a fan of Rothy's, and the footwear brand's comfort level cannot be overstated.

The Flat - Desert Cat
Rothy's
The Flat—Desert Cat

In an interview with Allure, Hadid opened up about her decision to explore new skills and hobbies, including entering cutting horse competitions, after building a career in fashion. "After 10 years of modeling...I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

However, the model is still having fun when it comes to choosing her own outfits, telling the outlet, "Just as I have styled myself for years now—which I still do—I love being able to do my own hair and makeup, be happy with how I look, and get ready with my girlfriends here in Texas." She continued, "We have the best time, and I never feel like I need to do too much."

