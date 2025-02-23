Bella Hadid Lounges in Editor-Favorite Rothy's Loafers and 2025's Most Relaxed Denim Trend
The model just paired Meghan Markle's favorite flats with ripped, wide-leg jeans.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Bella Hadid somehow manages to look flawless at all times—even when she has her hair in rollers. And when the model lounges about on-set during her workday, her outfits remain enviable and filled with in-demand loafers and on-trend denim.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, Hadid was photographed speaking on the phone while leaning against a gate. During this fairly innocuous activity, the rodeo champion wore a pair of baggy, denim pants with rips at the knees, which she paired with a brown leather belt and a checked shirt.
She also appeared to be wearing Rothy's long sold-out cheetah print loafers, which she's either been hoarding in her closet or sought out on Reddit and Facebook groups dedicated to the brand. While similar styles can still be tracked down on resale sites, Hadid's decision to wear these particular loafers likely means there's about to be a surge in demand. Luckily, Rothy's Almond Loafer is still available in its kindred animal print, Desert Cat.
The likes of Aläia and Bottega Veneta have recently confirmed that, when it comes to denim, the wider the leg, the better. Hadid's choice of jeans also references the return of the puddle-hem, a Y2K trend which Jennifer Lopez has helped bring back to prominence in recent months.
rag & bone
ZIMMERMANN
MOTHER
Meanwhile, Hadid's loafers are beloved by editors and members of the Royal Family alike. After Meghan Markle debuted her pair of Rothy's during her 2018 royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, the brand's popularity surged. Katie Holmes is also a fan of Rothy's, and the footwear brand's comfort level cannot be overstated.
In an interview with Allure, Hadid opened up about her decision to explore new skills and hobbies, including entering cutting horse competitions, after building a career in fashion. "After 10 years of modeling...I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."
However, the model is still having fun when it comes to choosing her own outfits, telling the outlet, "Just as I have styled myself for years now—which I still do—I love being able to do my own hair and makeup, be happy with how I look, and get ready with my girlfriends here in Texas." She continued, "We have the best time, and I never feel like I need to do too much."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
