Bella Hadid Skips the Met Gala in Her Boho Chic Cowgirl Best

Bella Hadid has been committed to the cowgirl look for quite some time. With a new professional cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, she's recently switched to all things Western-inspired. After taking a quick break from the aesthetic to promote her new fragrance line, Ôrebella, she's tapping back into her inner "horse girl" to celebrate the brand's success—and she did so with a boho twist.
In an Instagram carousel from Wednesday, May 8, the 27-year-old celebrated Ôrebella's sold-out "Blooming Fire" perfume. In the post, Hadid is photographed in a remote field. She's seen sitting in the plush green grass wearing a flowy brown crop top. The semi-sheer blouse had long flare-out sleeves, vintage-like embroidery at the front, and a tie across the bust, showing off her toned midriff.
She paired the revealing top with a beige, low-rise suede midi skirt. She incorporated classic cowgirl silhouettes, opting for calf-hitting brown western boots.
Hadid accessorized her #OOTD with gold bangles, chunky hoop earrings, an array of rings, and a dainty gold necklace.
"Hey guys I really can’t believe it…We sold out of Blooming Fire 100ml AND 50ml already! In 2 days! You are amazing! Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Hadid wrote in the Instagram caption. "Window 2 Soul and Salted Muse are fan favorites!!! I can’t wait to see which one goes next."
The supermodel might've been MIA at this year's Met Gala earlier this week, but she created her own red carpet over the past few weeks while promoting Ôrebella in New York City.
With a new celebrity stylist, Molly Dickinson, under her belt (her first stylist in years), Hadid has been experimenting with fun silhouettes all over Manhattan, from capri pants to lingerie-esque bustiers, sky-high designer loafers, and more.
The official Ôrebella press tour might be over for now, but there's much to anticipate from the supermodel on the fashion front in the coming months. While we wait for the exact outfit credits, shop similar pieces to Bella Hadid's Y2K-inspired boho chic cowgirl look ahead.
Shop Bella Hadid's Boho Chic Cowgirl Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
