The Winter's Best Boots Are Hiding in Brands' Sale Sections

Black Friday may be over but that doesn’t mean that the sales have stopped. If anything, it feels like the sales have only gotten better. The discounts have grown larger, the prices have gone down, and that means that I have spent even more time browsing the thousands of products than normal. My one and only finding? Some of the best boots are on sale right now, no matter your preferred boot type or style.

There’s no denying that it’s boot season right now. The temperatures are cooling down, the layers are coming out, and your toes need to be protected against the elements. I feel like I’ve already been reaching for my rain boots more this season than ever before, which is making me nervous about the onset of snowier weather (and my impending need for some cute snow boots to get me to and from work). My usual combat boots are not going to cut it anymore, and I would rather pick a new pair up than risk ruining my favorite black boots in a puddle or on a sheet of hidden black ice.

But, because I’m something of a boots connoisseur, I’m never going to turn down a pair of chic knee-high boots that are cuter than they are practical for impending bad weather. Life is about balance, and I intend to reflect that in my collection for the season ahead and in years to come. Boots, no matter the style or purpose, are a forever purchase. Why not make a purchase as important as this during the best time of year to snag your favorite pair for less? I may be a shopping editor, but that sounds like a better idea to me than paying full price.

Keep scrolling to shop all of my hand-selected pairs of on-sale boots right now. My picks span categories and brands (GannI! Loeffler Randall! UGG!) and some are even adored by members of team Marie Claire. Happy shopping!

Everlane The Rain Boots (Were $85) $60 at Everlane These best-in-class rain boots are on sale for just $60 down from the original (still affordable) price of $85. "These boots are amazing!," wrote one rave reviewer. "Both fashionable and functional, they look cute at work or around town, and they keep me from sliding around in wet weather"

Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Rain Boot (Were $175) $98 at Nordstrom Rain boots from Hunter are a classic in so many wardrobes, you may as well buy a pair for yourself if you've held out this long. I've had my own personal pair for the better part of a decade. Plus, they're on sale for just $98 down from $175.

GANNI Cleated Mid Chelsea Boots (Were $495) $248 at GANNI Fashion girls love this pair of GANNI lug-sole boots because of their versatility. Fairly weatherproof and very cute, they're good for all-season wear. Originally priced at close to $500, they're on sale right now for less than $250.

Vince Camuto Sangeti Wide-Calf Boots (Were $229) $209 at Zappos I consider these to be the boots that spawned a thousand TikTok videos. They're great if you need a boot with a wider calf design and are lauded for being cute, comfortable, and well-priced for their quality before they went on sale for $209.

3.1 Phillip Lim Verona Tall Heeled Stretch Boots (Were $895) $537 at 3.1 Phillip Lim Beauty Editor Samantha Holender is obsessed with these 3.1 Phillip Lim Verona Tall Heeled Stretch Boots. "I used to dread the transition to boots. That all changed this year when this fabulous pair of Philip Lim 3.1 boots came into my life," she says. "The heel is shy of two inches, making them insanely comfortable; the leather is soft as butter, and the design hugs my leg in the most flattering way."

Dr. Martens 1490 Quad Leather Square-Toe Boots (Were $220) $154 at Saks Fifth Avenue I know I said that combat boots aren't going to cut it for bad weather but there's no denying how cute this pair of platform boots from Dr. Martens are. The mega high platform is so edgy and while yes, they require a break-in period, they're so incredibly comfortable after that time passes. Plus, you can snag them now. for $154.

Dolce Vita Ranier Booties (Were $200) $120 at Nordstrom I love an under-$100 purchase, especially when said purchase is as cute as this pair is from Dolce Vita. They're like the cooler version of a traditional combat boot and are on sale for just $90.

Hunter Explorer Leather Boots (Were $275) $126 at Zappos Another day, another opportunity for me to explain that snow boots don't need to be clunky. They can be cute! They can be worn in the office! This pair from Sorel, on sale for $159, is proof.

Alexandre Birman Olivia Slouch Booties (Were $750) $363 at Banana Republic Did you know that Banana Republic's shoe selection included options from Alexandre Birman? I didn't until I found this slouchy suede pair on sale for more than half-off.

J.Crew Almond-Toe Ankle Boots in Leather (Were $278) $250 at J.Crew J.Crew has great cashmere, sure, but they also have great boots. This pair, available in either tan or brown for $250 right now, is proof.

J.Crew Stevie Pull-On Boots in Suede (Were $248) $223 at J.Crew Suede can be trickier to deal with than leather, but I think it's so much more elevated. These fancier ankle boots have a low enough heel that it can be worn all day, but it's chic enough to be worn to date night or a holiday party, too.

SOREL Explorer II Joan WP Faux Fur-Trimmed Suede Ankle Boots (Were $155) $93 at Net-a-Porter Nothing to see here, just another cute and functional pair of snow boots on sale for under $100!

UGG® Women's Classic Short Spill Seam Boots (Were $170) $128 at Macy's When was the last time you bought a pair of UGGs? Middle school? Let's change that. This pair is on sale right now for $128 down from an original price of $170.

Wandler Isa Two-Tone Leather Ankle Boots (Were $585) $293 at Net-a-Porter Wandler is the official boot brand of cool girls everywhere. This two-tone pair feels very '60s-inspired to me (and they're on sale for less than $300.)

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot (Were $170) $119 at Nordstrom Sam Edelman's Languna boots are a classic for a reason. Available in four colors, they're comfortable, cute, and affordably priced at $170 before the sale kicked in. Now you can snag them for $119.

Stuart Weitzman Suede Ankle Booties (Were $595) $210 at Saks Off Fifth Stuart Weitzman makes boots that are, in my opinion, completely worth the money. This pair of suede ankle boots are some of my favorites, and they're on sale now for 49 percent off. Shop them in half-sizes for your perfect fit.