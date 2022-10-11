Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In case you didn’t know, winter is coming—and, no, we don’t mean the Game of Thrones version. Soon, temps will dip into teeth-chattering cold, at least in most parts of the country, and it’ll be time to bust out those winter coats . And luckily for you, there’s no better time to be on the hunt for a new coat or jacket. You can find the best coats right from the comfort of your own couch, because the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here and the deals are seriously good.

On October 11 and October 12, you can find (literally) thousands of items on the e-commerce giant on sale including home goods, curling irons, and yes, coats and jackets. Whether you’re in the market for a trendy new trench coat or a warm puffer jacket , Amazon has a deal for you. To narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up the best coats and jackets on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. In this list, you’ll find waterproof jackets to hit the slopes in, maxi parkas for braving the cold, the viral “Amazon Coat,” and more. Happy shopping!

(opens in new tab) Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $88 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Yes, the Amazon coat to end all Amazon coats is on sale, and after buying the black version for myself, I can see why it went viral. I thought I was prepared for my first NYC winter, but boy was I wrong. To help, I got this coat to combat the cold and it did exactly that. It feels like being wrapped in warmth, plus, I love the side zippers that make wiggle room for all of your extra layers.

(opens in new tab) The Drop Women’s Noa Trench Coat $70 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A trench coat is a must-have in everyone's wardrobe—it's the perfect light coat that goes with just about everything in your closet. If you're still on the hunt for a trench, look no further than this pick from Amazon's in-house brand, The Drop. This trench comes in four flattering colors, and its quality even persuaded one reviewer to opt out of buying a Burberry version.

(opens in new tab) Orolay Oversized Short Down Jacket $56 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A cropped puffer jacket is truly the best of both worlds when it comes to coats. It's super stylish, and it'll keep you warm—it doesn't get much better than that. This puffer comes in so many colors, too, from neutrals like beige and black to brights like orange and Barbie pink. I'm so obsessed with the color options that I may or may not be buying this puffer in three different colors.

(opens in new tab) The Drop Women's Reversible Sherpa Jacket $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) When the weather is dreary and you're dying to stay cozy, this is the jacket to turn to. This sherpa jacket screams warm and cozy, and makes for the perfect topper over your favorite sweater and jeans. You can even wear it inside out for a whole other look.

(opens in new tab) Wantdo Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $56 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A jacket that protects you from rain and snow is a necessity, whether or not your winter plans involve hitting the slopes. Although this pick is technically a ski jacket, it also works as an everyday winter coat thanks to its fuzzy, warm lining, waterproof exterior, and detachable hood. This jacket also comes in 22 different colors to suit your style and has over 10,000 5-star reviews attesting to its warmth.

(opens in new tab) Orolay Women Warm Down Jacket $105 at Amazon (opens in new tab) When temps inevitably drop below 0 and you're forced to leave your house, you're going to want to shield your legs from the cold, too. Enter: a maxi puffer coat. When paired with boots, your whole body is set against the harsh winter wind. This pick also features a faux fur hood and cinched waist for added style.

(opens in new tab) Wantdo Women's Double Breasted Pea Coat $56 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Is there anything more chic than a pea coat in the winter? Plenty of coats will have you looking like the Michelin Man, but not this one—this pea coat has a slim-fit design and a belt. Reviewers say this jacket is perfect for winter, too.

(opens in new tab) Orolay Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Down Coat $126 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Teddy coats are a major winter trend, so this buy will get you ahead of the curve. The slightly-oversized fit on this fuzzy coat means you can layer all you want, but you may not need to since this coat is lined with extra-warm down. The long length and neutral color offerings are also big draws.

(opens in new tab) Wantdo Women's 3 in 1 Waterproof Ski Jacket $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Why have one jacket when you can have three? This three-in-one ski jacket may check all of your boxes when it comes to outerwear this fall and winter. First, you can wear the outer layer as a windbreaker, perfect for rainy days. When the weather gets colder, the inner layer makes for a lightweight puffer jacket. Or, wear both layers together for an insulated winter coat.