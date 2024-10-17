4 No-Fail Outfits a Fashion Editor Wears Instead of Jeans

I've spent years avoiding jeans—which might seem ironic considering I've written about how denim has stood the test of time many times throughout my decades-long career as a fashion editor. But for my wardrobe, jeans have never felt essential, and the denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo is my own personal nightmare. Gasp!

Sure, I own a few pairs, and I’ve experimented with them (usually trying them on and swiftly folding them back up), but they remain my least favorite thing to wear—so I don’t. They’ve never quite aligned with my style the way a great tailored trouser does. And no other bottoms will turn stiff and crunchy on you when the cold sets in the way denim does.

Then, there's the issue of fit. High-waisted, skinny, cropped, wide-legged, mom jeans—they all come with compromises: too tight at the waist, too loose at the hips, and too long at the ankle (which, at 5’1”, isn't shocking). The emotional and mental toll of jeans shopping is real. So I kicked it to the curb like a bad habit and never looked back.

While everyone’s diving into fall’s denim trends —( baggy jeans are quite literally everywhere)—in my opinion, this is the season for wool cropped, wide-leg, or men’s-inspired trousers, great textured knits, and oversize sweaters ( sometimes layered for cozy bonus points), and the ‘90s maxi skirt comeback. Pair them with structured blazers or an amazing statement coat, or elevate a barn jacket . There are endless shoe combinations to play with ( loafers , boots, ballet flats , even a sneaker works) once you take jeans out of the equation.

The bottom line: there are options! Lots of them! After all, fashion is all about breaking tradition. Isn’t it?

The Hero Menswear Trouser

A well-fitted, well-tailored pair of black, navy, or gray trousers eliminates the need for jeans. (Image credit: Clara Pafundi

A default pair of well-fitted, well-tailored black, navy, or even gray trousers is the key to not needing or missing jeans. Once you have your base, you can layer on the knits, experiment with fitted or oversize blazers, a classic belt with either silver or gold hardware, and practically any of fall's trending boot styles. It's impossible not to look polished for the workday. On weekends, pair said trousers with a crewneck sweatshirt (I love this one from Isabel Marant) and a great designer sneaker, like these from the new Miu Miu x New Balance collaboration.

The Midi-Length Skirt

Even a skirt can have casual appeal with the right pairings. (Image credit: Tyler Joe)

A full midi-length skirt is another great anti-denim alternative. A skirt is innately feminine, but with the right pairings—try an oversize button-down and a loafer sock combo—your outfit can skew even slightly tomboyish. This navy style checks all the boxes on a comfortable fabric, the right waist height, and a great length that hits right below the shin. It's also the perfect silhouette for knee-high boots, sling-backs, mules, or flats.

The Everyday Dress

Dresses, like an effortless shirt dress, can be as easy to wear as denim and just as seasonless. (Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Dresses, especially an effortless shirt dress, can be just as wearable as a pair of denim, especially in a lightweight cotton blend that's no fuss and easy to clean. Choosing a rich-looking color trend, like oxblood, makes it easier to transition between seasons. While the days of bare legs are dwindling, a tight or knee-high boot can easily take a dress into the colder seasons. You can even throw on a sweater over the top to turn this dress into a midi-skirt and a two-for-one piece.

The All-Day Pants

The fitting black pants look great during the day but also work for evenings out and are far more polished than jeans. (Image credit: Tyler Joe)

Another black trouser? Well, yes—but these are the trousers you're probably not reaching for on any given weekend (although, you shouldn't rule out a minimalist black sneaker pairing.) These are those smart, streamlined, ever-so-slightly wide-leg, hemmed-to-floor-length perfection pant that makes you feel like you're on your A-game every time you slip into them (they're also very comfortable). They look super polished in the daytime paired with a color pop, but they also crack the code on the adult evening going-out outfit.