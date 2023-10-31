The Best Maxi Coats to Burrow Into This Winter

It's officially bundle-up season. Cozy blanket scarves for swaddling. Cashmere sweaters that feel like cumulus clouds woven into yarn. Cocooning coats to burrow into and block out a chill. Arielle Siboni , RTW Fashion Director for Bloomingdales, says the latter is an especially worthwhile investment for the 2023 season. "The best maxi coats are the perfect items to elevate any outfit this fall, with minimalism being such a big trend," she details, referencing the ongoing quiet luxury mood emphasizing easy-to-wear essentials.

In addition to protecting you from the harsh weather, cozy, long coats also possess enormous potential for a high-style payoff. Take it from Siboni: "Lately, I’ve been constantly reaching for monochromatic outfit formulas, which allow my maxi coat to be the star of the look." Picture this: an ensemble consisting entirely of one shade—dark gray, trendy cherry red, or sky blue—with a statement, ankle-length coat atop that ties the look together for maximum impact.

Ahead, Siboni breaks down what you, dear reader, should consider when shopping for long coats this fall and winter. And be sure to keep scrolling: you'll find a tight edit of the best maxi coats on the 2023 market, each of which was selected based on customer reviews, quality of materials, and varying price points.

What to Look For

Color Trends

"Two of the biggest colors we saw on the Fall/Winter '23 runway were chocolate brown and grey, and they happen to be some of my favorite tones for a maxi coat."

Touches of Texture

"I also love adding texture to my outfits through outerwear with fabrications like herringbone or embellishments like fringe."

Strong Shoulders

"Another trend I am seeing is bold shoulders with longline silhouettes, which I am excited to wear this fall."

Shop the Best Maxi Coats

Reformation Oscar Nipped Waist Coat $398 at Reformation Everyone loves Reformation. From your most trusted fashion editor to Taylor Swift, the sustainable brand is a go-to for pieces that are trend-informed but timeless enough to last in your closet for years to come. Its Oscar Nipped Waist Coat is a prime example of Reformation's classic-meets-contemporary modus operandi. This ankle-length coat features a slightly cinched-in silhouette, emphasized by the single row of double-breasted buttons. It's made of heavy-duty fabric spun from recycled wool and polyamides, so it'll excel at keeping you toasty.

TOTEME Signature Wool-Blend Coat $1,300 at Net-a-Porter I know you've heard this before, but it bears repeating: TOTEME is the brand you should turn to first when shopping for evergreen essentials. In particular, its uncontroversial, classic outerwear is worth having on your radar at all times. For instance, look to this wool and cashmere topper with a supersized draped collar, which has become a house signature for the beloved Scandi label. The side slits allow for an easy, non-restrictive wear, while the double layers ensure you don't lose any heat out of the vents. Shop it in classic camel or jet black.

STAUD Carver Belted Coat $746 at Bloomingdale's This belted STAUD coat is one of the Bloomingdale's fashion expert's personal picks, so you know it's an investment buy worth your money and mind. In a rich dark chocolate hue, this is a top-tier example of how neutrals can pack quite the punch. Look at its exaggerated lapels and collar: despite the shade being a simple, straightforward brown, these thoughtful design touches elevate the coat to a statement-making level. As for its textile fabrications, the top coat is crafted from a blend of 70 percent wool and 30 percent polyester.

Good American Ponte Double-Breasted Coat $259 at Good American This Good American top coat boasts a super polished, double-breasted design, which emulates the polished look of your best blazers. This longline style also features notched lapels, deep side pockets, and a center back vent for easy movement (in other words, your coat won't restrict your movement while walking). It's crafted out of a Ponte fabric, a double-knit textile that's heavier and sturdier than a jersey but offers just enough stretch. As one happy Nordstrom shopper writes, "The material was sheer luxury."

Levi's Side Zip Hooded Maxi Puffer Jacket $160 at Nordstrom We can't forget about the importance of a hard-working puffer coat! This winter, consider picking up a longline maxi style for guaranteed thermal protection. This nylon style by Levi's features bubble quilting that will trap your body heat and side zips so you can customize and loosen the fit as needed. "I am in love with this coat," writes one Nordstrom shopper. "It is so warm yet not super bulky! It has a super deep hood, which I love in snowy weather, and I love having the zippers on the sides."

Everlane The Italian ReWool Long Peacoat $448 at Everlane How about a neutral plaid style, like this long peacoat by Everlane? Not only does this double-breasted style deliver a chic and polished effect, but there's also a feel-good, eco-conscious element: This checked coat's outer layer is crafted out of Everlane's premium recycled wool that was sourced from Everlane's partner mill in Italy, and the buttons and lining are also re-worked materials. "The quality of this coat is amazing," pens one shopper. "I'm definitely happy with it because I'll have it for a long time due to the quality."

The Row Kitan Woven Coat $2,450 at Net-a-Porter Ah, yes, the brand that's come to define the pinnacle of 2023 quiet luxury: The Row. Heralded for its inconspicuous aesthetic and effortless sophistication à la Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, the high-end label is worth having on your radar—even if all you can do is daydream. But if you can afford the splurge and are interested in buying an investment long coat to last you for seasons—nay, scratch that—years to come, try its Kitan coat. Its outer textile is a warm viscose and polyamide blend, while the inside lining is 100 percent silk.

UGG Gertrude Long Teddy Coat $268 at Nordstrom We also can't forget about the dare-to-be-touched teddy coat, can we? This bright white UGG style—which is very similar alternative to the fuzzy coat Jennifer Lopez just wore—is an affordable pick to consider. It's made of a faux-shearling textile that offers necessary coziness without the heavy bulk. Not to mention, this long teddy coat is a compliment magnet: "I get at least 782 compliments every time I wear it," writes one Nordstrom shopper. "My boyfriend goes, 'oh god,' under his breath because as soon as someone approaches me, he knows they’re about to ask where I got this coat and I’m about to gloat."

Anne Klein Single-Breasted Collared Maxi Coat $200 at Macy's For a single-breasted option, consider this affordable $200 number by Anne Klein. The nipped-in silhouette offers shape and clean lines, which is a rarity in bulky winter outerwear. It's wonderfully warm with its wool, polyester, and cashmere blend, and you can choose from three colorways: camel, black, or deep merlot. One shopper writes that this maxi coat was "just what I was looking to find this year." They continue: "This is a sharp-looking coat. I was looking for a long coat and this one, which is tailored, fits the bill."

By Malene Birger Gardeniia Fringed Wool-Blend Coat $1,300 at Bloomingdale's How about some fringed fun? By Malene Birger is a Scandinavian brand known for its bohemian approach to minimalism and mission of long-lasting luxury—and here at team MC, we're huge fans. The label's oversized Gardeniia coat is a particularly hot-ticket item amongst fashion folks (including, hi, me!) due to its playful fringe trim and the brand's now-cult status. Since it's made of a high-quality wool blend, you'll be as toasty as can be in this oatmeal-colored outerwear. And when By Malene Birger says maxi coat, they sure mean maxi: its hem almost hits the floor.

H&M Trench Coat $100 at H&M If you want the look of a vintage maxi coat but don't have the time, energy, or patience to do the the hunt yourself, grab this H&M Trench Coat. The dark brown, Herringbone-patterned fabric, sharp collar, large lapels, and front storm flaps help give this longline coat the vibe of a 1950s detective. Plus, it's only $100. "Amazing quality for the price," writes a very happy shopper from H&M. "Great cut and details. Heavy-weight, beautiful fabric. [It's] oversized but fits great." Another reviewer succinctly writes, "perfect for an autumn chilly day."

Meet the Fashion Expert