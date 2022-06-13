The 24 Best Net Bags for Summer 2022
The onetime beachy staple has been revamped for the season.
It’s not often that a handbag trend (opens in new tab) takes me completely by surprise. As a shopping writer, I normally have some semblance of an idea that a 2022 fashion trend (opens in new tab) is coming down the pipeline. This was certainly not the case with net bags, which seem to have appeared out of thin air to rule my TikTok For You page and Instagram timeline. The low-key trend has officially been dubbed the fashion-person-approved way to carry groceries and tote your towel to the beach or pool—and the best net bags take up next to no room in your carry-on or weekender bag, (opens in new tab) making them perfect for quick trips this season.
Net bags are exactly what they sound like: a bag made from, well, a net. But, that doesn’t mean that they all look the same. This season’s iterations come in tons of different colors and net thicknesses so no, you won’t lose your wallet or phone out of the bottom of one of these bags, I promise. Some of the options on this list are outfitted with leather details to add structure and shape, while others feature an opaque bag inside them for all of your prized possessions. When it comes to styling them, treat your next net bag as you would a normal daytime tote. Many of them come in neutral colorways like black, cream, or brown, so you should have no difficulty pairing them with one of your favorite summer dresses (opens in new tab).
Keep reading to shop all of our editor-approved selections. Think of the net bag as your one-stop-shop for some serious French girl-inspired style this season. And, if I’m being honest, I’m never not trying to emulate French style these days.
The Best Affordable Net Bag
Public Goods Wide Mesh Tote Bag
This $10 tote from Public Goods is made from 100 percent organic cotton and without dyes and bleach for a natural look and classic silhouette.
The Best Classic Net Bag
Graf Lantz Ami Cotton Net Market Tote
This Ami Cotton Market Tote from Graf Lantz comes in seven colors, including a pale lavender, a bright orange, or this creamy white shade. Inspired by Japanese fish markets, this versatile pick makes your grocery run feel a little more chic.
The Best Woven Tote
Florabella Baie Bag
This raffia bag takes a different approach to the "net bag" look. The airy knit is a great alternative to a traditional beach bag.
The Best Net-Look Bag
Rag & Bone Summer Passenger Tote
For a net bag that doesn't actually look like a net bag, consider this pick rom Rag & Bone. It's made from recycled cotton netting with a suede inner for an elevated look and feel.
The Best Yellow Net Bag
Clare V. Sandy Net Tote
This tote from Clare V. is slightly smaller than most others on the market, making it great for all-day wear. It'll hold your tablet and a book at only 14" wide, so bring it on all of your park days.
The Best Bedazzled Net Bag
Judith Leiber Sparkle Net Clutch
Going somewhere fancy? Carry this bejeweled clutch from Judith Leiber. It comes in one other pale silver shade for a sparkly update to your bag collection.
The Best Mixed Materials Net Bag
Jil Sander Mini Net Cotton & Leather Bucket Bag
This bag from Jil Sander is outfitted with a leather bottom and matching leather detailing to make the perfect vacation bag.
The Best Modern Net Bag
Mango Chain Bucket Bag
For an updated twist on the net bag, check out this chain-detail one from Mango. The color is bright enough to update your next jeans-and-a-T-shirt outfit, yet cool enough to pair with an equally-bright summer dress.
The Best Tan Net Bag
The Frankie Shop Fana Mini Net Bag
This mini bag from fashion-editor-approved brand The Frankie Shop is a steal at just $55. Carry it with you on your night night out in lieu of your usual black handbag.
The Best Top-Rated Net Bag
Vitamin A Swim Allegra Natural Net Bag
Reviewers love this bag from Vitamin A, the brand normally known for their range of swimwear. "Amazing bag," said one shopper. "Perfect size and so chic!"
The Best Net Bag With PVC Details
Ancient Greek Sandals Net Medium Leather and PVC Bucket Bag
The humble net bag gets a modern update courtesy of clear PVC paneling on this pick from best-in-class sandal brand Ancient Greek Sandals.
The Best Fringed Net Bag
PETIT KOURAJ Mini Fringe Net Tote Bag
Green is one of those colors that is taking over my wardrobe this season, and this Farfetch-exclusive bag from Petit Kouraj (which was handmade in Haiti!) is bound to become my next purchase in the hue.
The Best Chic Net Bag
Longchamp Le Pliage Filet Knit Shoulder Bag
If you love Longchamp's range of laptop-friendly tote bags at the office, you're going to become obsessed with this netted version of the best-selling Le Pliage bag.
The Best Monochrome Net Bag
Jonathan Simkhai Kiera Bucket Bag
If you love Jonathan Simkhai for its range of cutout dresses, you *need* to check out its accessories selection. This chic leather top-handle bag has a drawstring bag on the inside and a magnetic closure for extra safety.
The Best Relaxed Net Bag
My Accessories London Crochet Tote Bag
If you find yourself looking for an easy bag that you can use for everything from picking up groceries to carrying your daily essentials, this affordable bag from My Accessories London is the one for you.
The Best Pink Net Bag
ECOBAGS Long Handle Market Collection String Bag
It's no secret that the hot pink trend is everywhere in 2022. If you want a fuss-free way to buy into the bold colorway, meet this $13 bag from ECOBAGS.
Best Mini Net Bag
Bembien Y Bonita Bag
Bambien specializes in woven bags, but this net-inspired one (which comes in black and brown) is my current favorite. It's made by artisan weavers in Bali but feels very much Californa-cool.
Best Oversized Net Bag
Urban Outfitters Bondi Large Tote Bag
Are mini bags just too small for all of your belongings? This massively oversized tote from Urban Outfitters is the one for you. It's made from 100% cotton and comes in the prettiest purple shade for all-season wear.
Best Graphic Net Bag
The Jacksons Planet B Jute Tote
This jute tote bag from The Jacksons was sustainably made in London, England, and is actually biodegradable!
Best Splurge Net Bag
Prada Raffia Tote Bag
Looking for an investment summer bag for 2022? This one from Prada is for you. It's made from a lightweight raffia material and is embroidered with the iconic brand's logo across the front for a stylish touch.
Best Shoulder Net Bag
Charles & Keith Netted Leather Shoulder Bag
If you want the look of a net bag but don't want to give up on wearing your favorite baguette-style purses, this option from Charles & Keith should be on your to-buy list.
Best Beachy Net Bag
SVNR x Petit Kouraj Chouchou Mini Tote
SVNR teamed up with Petit Kouraj to create the prettiest pearl-encrusted mini net bag. This is one of three net bags in the collection are named for different brands in Hawaii and are adorned with sweet shells.
Best Clutch Net Bag
Free People Talulah Clutch
This slightly slouchy pick from Free People come in two colors: this black and cream combination or a light brown and white option, too. The ringed design is a sight variation on the net bag trend, so it feels more modenr.
Best Woven Net Bag
Artseano Turi Bag
Shop this $40 bag in three colors: this tan, a pale baby pink, and a classic black. It holds all of your essentials, so it's great if you're not the kind of person to travel with every single thing you own.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Be "Cut Off" If They Leak Any Private Info From the Jubilee: Royal Expert
They're being tested right now.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Presence "Cast a Shadow" Over the Jubilee for the Royal Family: Expert
:(
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate Middleton Chose to Send Her Birthday Portrait to the University of St. Andrews
It's special to her, for obvious reasons.
By Iris Goldsztajn