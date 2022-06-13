It’s not often that a handbag trend (opens in new tab) takes me completely by surprise. As a shopping writer, I normally have some semblance of an idea that a 2022 fashion trend (opens in new tab) is coming down the pipeline. This was certainly not the case with net bags, which seem to have appeared out of thin air to rule my TikTok For You page and Instagram timeline. The low-key trend has officially been dubbed the fashion-person-approved way to carry groceries and tote your towel to the beach or pool—and the best net bags take up next to no room in your carry-on or weekender bag, (opens in new tab) making them perfect for quick trips this season.

Net bags are exactly what they sound like: a bag made from, well, a net. But, that doesn’t mean that they all look the same. This season’s iterations come in tons of different colors and net thicknesses so no, you won’t lose your wallet or phone out of the bottom of one of these bags, I promise. Some of the options on this list are outfitted with leather details to add structure and shape, while others feature an opaque bag inside them for all of your prized possessions. When it comes to styling them, treat your next net bag as you would a normal daytime tote. Many of them come in neutral colorways like black, cream, or brown, so you should have no difficulty pairing them with one of your favorite summer dresses (opens in new tab).

Keep reading to shop all of our editor-approved selections. Think of the net bag as your one-stop-shop for some serious French girl-inspired style this season. And, if I’m being honest, I’m never not trying to emulate French style these days.

The Best Affordable Net Bag (opens in new tab) Public Goods Wide Mesh Tote Bag This $10 tote from Public Goods is made from 100 percent organic cotton and without dyes and bleach for a natural look and classic silhouette. $10 at Public Goods (opens in new tab)

The Best Classic Net Bag (opens in new tab) Graf Lantz Ami Cotton Net Market Tote This Ami Cotton Market Tote from Graf Lantz comes in seven colors, including a pale lavender, a bright orange, or this creamy white shade. Inspired by Japanese fish markets, this versatile pick makes your grocery run feel a little more chic. $19 at Graf Lantz (opens in new tab)

The Best Net-Look Bag (opens in new tab) Rag & Bone Summer Passenger Tote For a net bag that doesn't actually look like a net bag, consider this pick rom Rag & Bone. It's made from recycled cotton netting with a suede inner for an elevated look and feel. $395 at REVOLVE (opens in new tab)

The Best Yellow Net Bag (opens in new tab) Clare V. Sandy Net Tote This tote from Clare V. is slightly smaller than most others on the market, making it great for all-day wear. It'll hold your tablet and a book at only 14" wide, so bring it on all of your park days. $145 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Bedazzled Net Bag (opens in new tab) Judith Leiber Sparkle Net Clutch Going somewhere fancy? Carry this bejeweled clutch from Judith Leiber. It comes in one other pale silver shade for a sparkly update to your bag collection. $695 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Mixed Materials Net Bag (opens in new tab) Jil Sander Mini Net Cotton & Leather Bucket Bag This bag from Jil Sander is outfitted with a leather bottom and matching leather detailing to make the perfect vacation bag. $790 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

The Best Tan Net Bag The Frankie Shop Fana Mini Net Bag This mini bag from fashion-editor-approved brand The Frankie Shop is a steal at just $55. Carry it with you on your night night out in lieu of your usual black handbag. $55 at The Frankie Shop (opens in new tab)

The Best Top-Rated Net Bag (opens in new tab) Vitamin A Swim Allegra Natural Net Bag Reviewers love this bag from Vitamin A, the brand normally known for their range of swimwear. "Amazing bag," said one shopper. "Perfect size and so chic!" $64 at Vitamin A (opens in new tab)

The Best Fringed Net Bag (opens in new tab) PETIT KOURAJ Mini Fringe Net Tote Bag Green is one of those colors that is taking over my wardrobe this season, and this Farfetch-exclusive bag from Petit Kouraj (which was handmade in Haiti!) is bound to become my next purchase in the hue. $280 at Farfetch (opens in new tab)

The Best Monochrome Net Bag (opens in new tab) Jonathan Simkhai Kiera Bucket Bag If you love Jonathan Simkhai for its range of cutout dresses, you *need* to check out its accessories selection. This chic leather top-handle bag has a drawstring bag on the inside and a magnetic closure for extra safety. $355 at REVOLVE (opens in new tab)

The Best Relaxed Net Bag (opens in new tab) My Accessories London Crochet Tote Bag If you find yourself looking for an easy bag that you can use for everything from picking up groceries to carrying your daily essentials, this affordable bag from My Accessories London is the one for you. $30 at ASOS (opens in new tab)

Best Mini Net Bag Bembien Y Bonita Bag Bambien specializes in woven bags, but this net-inspired one (which comes in black and brown) is my current favorite. It's made by artisan weavers in Bali but feels very much Californa-cool. $200 at The Yes (opens in new tab)

Best Oversized Net Bag (opens in new tab) Urban Outfitters Bondi Large Tote Bag Are mini bags just too small for all of your belongings? This massively oversized tote from Urban Outfitters is the one for you. It's made from 100% cotton and comes in the prettiest purple shade for all-season wear. $59 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab)

Best Graphic Net Bag (opens in new tab) The Jacksons Planet B Jute Tote This jute tote bag from The Jacksons was sustainably made in London, England, and is actually biodegradable! $128 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

Best Shoulder Net Bag (opens in new tab) Charles & Keith Netted Leather Shoulder Bag If you want the look of a net bag but don't want to give up on wearing your favorite baguette-style purses, this option from Charles & Keith should be on your to-buy list. $126 at Charles & Keith (opens in new tab)

Best Beachy Net Bag (opens in new tab) SVNR x Petit Kouraj Chouchou Mini Tote SVNR teamed up with Petit Kouraj to create the prettiest pearl-encrusted mini net bag. This is one of three net bags in the collection are named for different brands in Hawaii and are adorned with sweet shells. $255 at SVNR Shop (opens in new tab)

Best Clutch Net Bag (opens in new tab) Free People Talulah Clutch This slightly slouchy pick from Free People come in two colors: this black and cream combination or a light brown and white option, too. The ringed design is a sight variation on the net bag trend, so it feels more modenr. $48 Free People (opens in new tab)