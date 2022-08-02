Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
I consider myself to be something of a sneaker connoisseur. My collection is growing rapidly, and I’ve been known to invest in the newest and best sneakers of the year every time a new pair drops. But if I were to really take a good hard look at my sneaker collection, there’s one brand that seems to dominate: Nike. The iconic brand is behind so many of my favorite sneaker styles—but their overall selection is downright massive. To help you sort through them, I’ve rounded up the best Nike sneakers and have broken them down by category so you can find exactly what you’re looking for.
The first pair of sneakers I ever invested in was from Nike. They were a pair of pastel Jordan 1s, and I wore them every day (and made sure to keep them squeaky clean in the process. I’ve moved onto several different silhouettes since then, and Nike now tops my list of the coolest white sneakers (the Air Force 1 is iconic for a reason!), the best black sneakers (I have a pair of black running sneakers that I wear almost every day), and even the best chunky sneakers, one of which I’ve included on this list.
Keep scrolling to shop for every pair of the very best Nike sneakers for women that you can shop right now. Some of these retail for under $100, so you won’t be breaking the bank. I’ve also included a great slip-on sneaker option if you’re the kind of person who needs to get your shoes on and go in a flash.
Best All-Around Nike Sneaker
We couldn’t not start off with the Nike Air Force 1, a true icon in the sneaker world. This versatile and supremely comfortable pick has superseded footwear trends to become a true staple in the footwear collections of fashion lovers everywhere. I, for one, have gone through several pairs in my lifetime.
Best High-Top Nike Sneaker
The Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 High-Top Sneaker has had a bit of a resurgence over the last few years, proving itself to be a stylish option that’s also comfortable enough to wear all day. Great worn under a slip dress or with a mini skirt, the statement-making shoe is a bold take on the classic Nike sneaker.
Best Retro Nike Sneaker
A quick scroll through Pinterest or TikTok will no doubt bring up endless images for this pair of Nike Air Max ‘97 sneakers. While the silver option has remained popular through the years, these are also available in this sleek white shade as well as vibrant pink, deep brown, and black.
If you’ve read our roundup of the best running shoes for women, you’ll know that different types of running require different types of shoes. This lightweight pick works in any weather and has enough padding to keep you comfortable while going the distance.
Best Retro Nike Sneaker
This sneaker was so beloved by the kids on Stranger Things that Nike collaborated with the show to come out with a new green pair back in 2019. In any case, the classic red, white, and blue colorway remains a must-buy for people looking for a touch of retro flair.
Best Sleek Nike Sneaker
There are chunky sneakers, and then there are slender sneakers that are more low-profile. Available in all-white or with a blue swoosh, this pair of low-rise sneakers won’t draw too much attention to themselves, in a good way.
Best Fabric Nike Sneaker
This pair from Nike is so easy to style with formal pieces and casual ones alike thanks to its off-white colorway and bright accents. A touch retro courtesy of the ‘70s accents and a touch modern thanks to the colorful accents, they’re the perfect wear-everywhere-with-everything type of sneaker.
Best Nike Sneakers for Light Workouts
Not a runner but looking for a great sneaker for your Hot Girl Walks? This pair from NIke is an investment at $240, yes, but the bubble soles lend to just how comfortable these will be to wear. The stretchy knit upper material also moves with you for a weightless feeling.
Best Chunky Nike Sneakers
These platform sneakers come in a few pastel shades (lavender! Baby blue!) but the black versions are my personal favorite. The cutouts provide an updated take to the '90s aesthetic, and the chunky sole will add a bit of height to your look.
Best Slip-On Nike Sneakers
Slip-on sneakers are everywhere right now, and this pair is designed for easy wear. Technically a tennis shoe, it’s made to be durable and life-proof thanks to the fabric upper.
