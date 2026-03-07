Celine's Breakout Fall 2026 Paris Fashion Week Show Isn't for Trend Followers—It's for "People With Bite"
Michael Rider's latest collection is all about style that can't be easily copied and pasted.
If you're looking for a cheat-sheet to mastering 2026 fashion trends, you won't find it on Celine's Fall 2026 runway. But if you're looking for an example of inimitable, singular style, you've tuned in to the right Paris Fashion Week show.
For his first two seasons, Celine creative director Michael Rider favorite preppy codes that gestured to his DNA as a former designer at Ralph Lauren and the industry's broader fascination with all things old money and Ivy League. It manifested in oversize rugby shirts and printed silk scarves; striped ties and wicker bags; double-breasted navy blazers and the occasional blue jean. Celine Fall 2026 took on a different, distinct flavor. Obvious "prep" hallmarks went missing March 7 on the Institut de France runway. The replacements can't be neatly fit into another aesthetic box.
Celine's runway oscillated from Diane Keaton-esque black hats over slim trousers and a curved wool coat, to matching sets of asymmetrically-cut tunics over a billowing trouser, to a leopard print, high-collar jacket over bright red, kick-flare pants. The palette remained grounded in neutrals, but not with the same stoicism as, say, The Row. Wraparound coats and the occasional graphic print knit dress came punctuated by a lipstick red bag or a scarf wrapped high around the model's chin. There was something off-kilter about each look; a detail or shape that made you want to lean in.
In show notes, Michael Rider called the upcoming season's mix "sharpening the pencil" and "rejecting the idea of a 'concept.'" This Celine isn't trying to stay in a single lane in the same way some designer's labels have become shorthand for "bohemian" or "sexy."
"At its best, Celine is a style: a mix of old and new that feels urgent and dreamy," Rider explained. "Making the things we all dream of finding and wearing." Who dreams in copy-and-paste templates? The woman who appreciates the charm of wearing a seashell necklace with a wintry turtleneck definitely doesn't.
"I love when messy, complex, layered inner lives come through underneath great clothes. Thinking about people with style who wear beautiful clothes in a personal way," Rider added in his show letter. "People you want to look at, get close to, spend holidays with. People with flair. People with bite."
Those people certainly aren't scrolling their phones for seasonal outfit inspiration. They're picking up pieces here and there as they live their lives—one thing at a thrift store, another on a vacation abroad, another passed down from a family member—and putting them together in idiosyncratic ways. Like, say, a pailette-coated dress under a well-loved trench coat; or, a purple, longline coat juxtaposed with a bright red turtleneck and heaps of kooky necklaces—plus, a pillbox hat.
A single aesthetic label can't apply to this collection no matter how hard you try. But that's why Celine's Fall 2026 fashion show was so good. True, enduring style defies easy categorization.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.