We Need to Talk About the Red Carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards

Just as an off-Broadway play can be more captivating than a bigger production, or that easy-to-miss, hole-in-the-wall restaurant is where you had the best meal of your life, the smaller red carpets are where you'll typically find fashion with a capital F. The 14th Governors Awards was one of those instances. The ceremony, a sort of pre-cursor to The Oscars, took place last night in Los Angeles with quite a stunning presentation of sartorial moments. From Julianne Moore in a mirrorball cape dress by Valentino to Florence Pugh in custom, crystal-embellished Rodarte, the best red carpet looks at the 2024 Governors Awards were a feast for the eyes.

Pugh's ensemble was particularly note-worth, as it wasn't Valentino (the actress is an ambassador for the brand), nor was it a sheer (the Oppenheimer star adores a naked dress—as do we!). Other standout red carpet looks include Olivia Rodrigo in a vintage Saint Laurent little black dress and Past Live's Greta Lee in a fire engine red, sculptural Bottega Veneta gown (if you're someone who keeps an eye out for fashion girlies on the come-up, Lee is absolutely one to watch). One of the more understated yet undeniably impactful moments was Golden Globe-winning Ayo Edibiri in a strapless Proenza Schouler dress made of butter-yellow leather.

Ahead, discover our round-up of our favorite red carpet looks from the 2024 Governors Awards.

Julianne Moore in Valentino

Ayo Adebiri in Proenza Schouler

Margot Robbie in CELINE by Hedi Slimane

Olivia Rodrigo in Vintage Saint Laurent

Natalie Portman in Schiaparelli

Rosamund Pike in Erdem

Greta Lee in Bottega Veneta

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Tony Ward Couture

 Lily Gladstone in Huishan Zhang

Emma Stone in Fendi Couture

Florence Pugh in Rodarte

Penelope Cruz in Chanel

Carey Mulligan in CELINE by Hedi Slimane

